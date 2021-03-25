Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Appropriate Contempt (Open Thread)

Appropriate Contempt (Open Thread)

I didn’t get to see the Biden presser live because something came up that required my immediate attention, but from y’all’s accounts of it in comments, the POTUS did well. A couple of clips I saw on Twitter just now caught my notice. First, this response to the 2024 question we figured was coming:

It’s news that Biden plans to run again, but that’s not what interested me about the exchange. It was the tone Biden took toward The Former Guy.

The reporter asks Biden about running and says his “predecessor” had already set up a reelection committee at this point in his administration. Biden says, “My predecessor needed to!” and chuckles, adding, in a mocking tone, “My predecessor…oh God, how I miss him!”

It was unexpectedly refreshing to see one of the most powerful people in the world publicly treat TFG with the utter contempt he deserves. Biden batted away the reference as if TFG is a complete joke. He did so during the campaign too, but now that Biden is president, his words carry more weight.

I guess I didn’t realize how much I needed to hear someone with real power talk about Trump like the fucking clown he is. I hope the rest of the world heard it too. And I hope tiny, limp fists are ineffectually pounding some hideous carpet in a tacky executive housing suite at a South Florida beach compound.

On a more substantive matter, Biden showed he gets the importance of passing the voting rights bill.

I don’t know if opposition to state-level GOP voter suppression is widespread among non-elected Republicans across the country as Biden implies. But here in FL, where Republicans are simultaneously bragging about pulling off a flawless election and trying to restrict voting rights to promote the Big Lie, supervisors of elections on both sides of the aisle are calling bullshit on at least some of the provisions, like the proposal to make voters request mail-in ballots for every election cycle.

Georgia Republicans just passed their voter suppression bill in the House and moved it to the state’s Senate. Not sure how we can address it since Chief Justice Roberts removed the teeth from the VRA. Can AG Merrick Garland use the toothless VRA to gum some of these shitty new voter suppression laws to death? Beats me. But Biden emphasized the importance of passing the new voting rights legislation now in the U.S. Senate, and that’s critical.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      bluehill

      All these voting bills seem like a real slippery slope, but repubs don’t seem to have a problem authoritarianism anymore.

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Joe will never be a great orator, but he surely does bring what we need right now.  Quiet competence.

      I don’t recall where or when exactly, but in recent weeks I recall Merrick Garland saying that he has some options for defending voting rights, though he wouldn’t provide details.  I noticed Biden declined to provide details today also, when asked.

    3. 3.

      VeniceRiley

      The way around the Roberts decision, as I understand it as INAL, is to make pre-clearance a requirement for ALL states. That way, no state is singled out for their history.

      I think that’s part of the bill.

    4. 4.

      SalterWobchak

      Kaitlin Collins asked Biden if he planned to run in 2024, if he expected Harris to still be his running mate, and if he expected he’d be running against Trump again.

      We may not be sending our best people to be White House correspondents.

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @VeniceRiley: Also not a lawyer, and I don’t know what can be done either except pass SR 1 (or whatever it’s called now). One smart tactic Biden has been using ever since he was sworn in is to flip the “unity” bullshit script by saying it’s elected Republicans who are out of step with the majority of the electorate. It’s true, not that they’ll necessarily pay a political price for it. But it squashes the stupid idea that by not adopting the Republican agenda in toto, Biden is failing on the unity promise.

    8. 8.

      Peale

      @SalterWobchak: Its just dumb that our election cycle never stops. But then we are a dumb people. (Putin may be right about that). Its just a dumb press fixation on having elections and putting people in “Gotcha” situations. So if in 3 years he decides not to run or decides to run, they can dumbly “gotcha” him on whatever promise they think he made before. Where’s my dumb Pulitzer?

    9. 9.

      Yutsano

      I’m pretty sure the right wing will use that clip to try to sell him as a doddering old man. Fuck them in the ear with a rusty farm implement. He lost track because he definitely had strong emotions about this subject. As I’m certain we do.

    10. 10.

      Elie

      @WaterGirl:

      I agree he is not the smoothest orator but I have been surprised by his common sense and sincerity — and a real sense of moral duty/leadership.  That is worth more than 6000 lbs of slick words that don’t mean anything.  His words are sparse, simple even — but they are rooted to real stuff.  I did not expect this from him but as he has gone forward, it is clear that this style is a feature not a bug.  I call myself impressed.

    11. 11.

      Shakti

      I get why they ask these questions, but I don’t see the point of giving any more oxygen to … *waves* that.

       

      One of my resolutions is to give the gift of my attention to people I want to lift up and ideas and causes I want to promote and withdraw it from those I don’t.  I may not succeed as well as I want but my health is demanding it.

    12. 12.

      Eljai

      @Shakti: I love your resolution.  When TFG was still in the White House, I used to read stories about people, especially young people, working to make the world a better place and it gave me hope.

    13. 13.

      tokyokie

      @WaterGirl: And I thought that the president, in expressing his contempt for GOP efforts to restrict voting, did so with a righteous anger that I had not previously seen from him and with a sincerity that contemporary Republicans can only feign.

    14. 14.

      Ken

      Biden could have fallen back on traditional answers. For example, “My fellow Americans, I have just signed legislation that will solve the Trump problem forever. The bombing begins in five minutes.”

    15. 15.

      Hoodie

      @Elie:  Frankly, Clinton and Obama were so good at this that some people took them as being slick.   Joe’s sometimes halting cadence and meandering comes across as authentic.  I thought one of his strongest moments was when he was being pressed on the border “crisis” by a couple of somewhat unfair questions based on individual stories that, while regrettable, are probably not typical.  He made a point of not apologizing for changing the policy to accept unaccompanied minors rather than letting them rot in Mexico.  He did a great job considering how incredibly stupid some of the questions were, such as ones asking a guy who’s been in office for a grand total of 2 months whether he’s running again in 2024.

    16. 16.

      BC in Illinois

      1. “My predecessor . . . [smile]  [chuckle] . . . God, I miss him”  That was the moment that I laughed out loud, paused the press conference, and carried the laptop downstairs so that Mrs BC could see this response.
      2. Wikipedia, from which all knowledge flows, confirms my memory that the predecessor filed for re-election with the FEC on the day of his inauguration, Jan 21, 2017.
      3. Out of curiosity, when President Biden talks about 100 million vaccinations, does that count both numbers of people or numbers of doses? As of yesterday, I have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Mrs BC only one. Do we count as three vaccinations toward the goal of 200 million, or do we count as two?
    17. 17.

      Elie

      @Hoodie:

      I agree.  I also think that the press had set their bar low both because of the experience with Trump but also cause I think they were anticipating a much less straightforward presentation and response from him.  He just cooled them all out and they had not been ready for how effective he was in doing that.  There will always be stupid press questions but I think they got an important message from Biden: those stupid questions will just make YOU look bad — not me.

    19. 19.

      Dan B

      @BC in Illinois: Doses.

      Not numbers of people.  That would be complicated because of one dose J&J vs. 2 dose: Astra, Moderna, Pfizer.  Do you count J&J as one &/or the others as one half?  They’re counting doses.

    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Elie: ​
       

      I agree he is not the smoothest orator but I have been surprised by his common sense and sincerity — and a real sense of moral duty/leadership. That is worth more than 6000 lbs of slick words that don’t mean anything. His words are sparse, simple even — but they are rooted to real stuff. I did not expect this from him but as he has gone forward, it is clear that this style is a feature not a bug. I call myself impressed.

      Me too.

      People can see he’s a fundamentally decent human being, and he doesn’t need any fancy words because they’re from the heart, and people can tell that.

      We really did get lucky with him. And I say that as someone who was totally backing Warren from the time she entered the race until she had to drop out. No question, he’s the right guy for this moment.

