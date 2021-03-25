I didn’t get to see the Biden presser live because something came up that required my immediate attention, but from y’all’s accounts of it in comments, the POTUS did well. A couple of clips I saw on Twitter just now caught my notice. First, this response to the 2024 question we figured was coming:

“Yes, my plan is to run for re-election, that’s my expectation.” At his first formal news conference, President Biden, 78, says he plans to run again in 2024 https://t.co/wKz9BWS1k3 pic.twitter.com/WIkTIP2j2y — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 25, 2021

It’s news that Biden plans to run again, but that’s not what interested me about the exchange. It was the tone Biden took toward The Former Guy.

The reporter asks Biden about running and says his “predecessor” had already set up a reelection committee at this point in his administration. Biden says, “My predecessor needed to!” and chuckles, adding, in a mocking tone, “My predecessor…oh God, how I miss him!”

It was unexpectedly refreshing to see one of the most powerful people in the world publicly treat TFG with the utter contempt he deserves. Biden batted away the reference as if TFG is a complete joke. He did so during the campaign too, but now that Biden is president, his words carry more weight.

I guess I didn’t realize how much I needed to hear someone with real power talk about Trump like the fucking clown he is. I hope the rest of the world heard it too. And I hope tiny, limp fists are ineffectually pounding some hideous carpet in a tacky executive housing suite at a South Florida beach compound.

On a more substantive matter, Biden showed he gets the importance of passing the voting rights bill.

"It's sick." Joe Biden says he is disgusted by legislation to limit voting access https://t.co/FddwPNXco8 pic.twitter.com/iIVs4MITPs — Bloomberg (@business) March 25, 2021

I don’t know if opposition to state-level GOP voter suppression is widespread among non-elected Republicans across the country as Biden implies. But here in FL, where Republicans are simultaneously bragging about pulling off a flawless election and trying to restrict voting rights to promote the Big Lie, supervisors of elections on both sides of the aisle are calling bullshit on at least some of the provisions, like the proposal to make voters request mail-in ballots for every election cycle.

Georgia Republicans just passed their voter suppression bill in the House and moved it to the state’s Senate. Not sure how we can address it since Chief Justice Roberts removed the teeth from the VRA. Can AG Merrick Garland use the toothless VRA to gum some of these shitty new voter suppression laws to death? Beats me. But Biden emphasized the importance of passing the new voting rights legislation now in the U.S. Senate, and that’s critical.

Open thread.