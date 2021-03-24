Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: An Inspiration to Us All

Also, this guy:

Biden will separately propose additional spending on infrastructure, clean energy and other domestic policy issues. Those measures could cost roughly $3 trillion people familiar with the talks said Monday, though cautioning no decisions have been made.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander said.

Biden’s initial request will not include plans for raising revenues, which is why, an agency official said, the Biden administration is shying away from calling the document a “skinny budget” or “budget blueprint” — the terms typically used to describe a new president’s initial funding requests.

Biden’s full budget will be released “later this spring,” and will “show how his full agenda of investments and tax reforms fits together in a fiscally and economically responsible plan to address the overlapping crises we face,” Friedlander said.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    4. 4.

      debbie

      It was reported there were only two Trump supporters at Biden’s OSU visit yesterday. Quite a change from the past administration. Students were interviewed and they said they were willing to pay off the higher debt because people were being helped now. Quite the change from conservative framing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      This incident truly illustrates the lizard brain level our foes operate under. Suuuuuure, this little grandma is the source of all your troubles. Let’s beat her up!

      The breathtaking hostility and idiocy is itself a public health crisis.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      ArchTeryx

      Apparently, Xiao Zhen Xie (pronounced Shao-jen-she) is Chinese for “badass heroine.” That woman deserves a medal and all the gold plated healthcare money can buy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      evodevo

      Warning: hopefully the idiot attacker will be brought up on charges…and even then, he could sue/press charges against the grandma…happened to me when I took a hit-and-run drunk driver to court and he got off and then tried to sue me for false arrest….perp’s brass balls have no bounds or any shame…she may yet need that money if the DA’s office doesn’t do their duty…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      This giant tongue bath of Deathsantis in Politico is hardly unexpected, and it’s definitely TLDR.

      The only interesting parts are the frequent quotes from John Morgan, the typically Democratic megadonor and ambulance chaser. He was a big backer of Charlie Crist when he was still a member of the GOP, and it seems he found a new Republican daddy to give him a tingle up his leg.

      Blecch.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Quinerly

      Good morning everyone! Hoping everyone is on track with getting their vaccine. It’s a game changer for my mental state. I haven’t been on line much and have at least 10 days of BJ threads that I have missed. Been putting together the new to me Sienna minivan for our 4 month trip starting in September. Finally pulled the trigger on this for a little under $300 with coupon and Amazon points. I researched these things to death and just couldn’t justify the expense of a Jackery. A friend is hooking me up with a deal on portable/folding solar panels. And, JoJo las Orejas will have a small Alpicool refrigerator for his snacks. Spoiled rotten Pandemic Puppy.
      https://ecoflow.com/pages/ecoflow-r600-modular-portable-power-station?gclid=CjwKCAjwxuuCBhATEiwAIIIz0RGJ0-BSA_2HuyYZ38-lPwJQ-Y7z0PC6opPXxWOrSsdOt7NunfUiZBoCLnUQAvD_BwE

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @John S.: Ugh, Morgan. Totally on brand for him to give DeSantis a hand-job. Some Democrats in FL suck up to Morgan because on some issues, his heart is in the right place, and he scatters so damn much money around that it makes him hard to ignore. But it rarely does us any good; in fact, it more often blows up in our faces.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      I saw a clip of the aftermath of the incident. The guy who attacked her, he gave her the finger while he was being rolled away on a stretcher.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Amir Khalid

      @WereBear:

      As I remember, there were ugly racial incidents in America being reported four years ago, back when the Former Guy was the New Guy. It seems his election emboldened racist lowlifes to flaunt it, and his racist talk about the pandemic e,boldened them even more.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Sidney Powell claims to be an unreasonable person in her court filing.

      In a motion to dismiss a complaint by the large US and Canadian voting machine company Dominion, lawyers for Sidney Powell argued that elaborate conspiracies she laid out on television and radio last November while simultaneously suing to overturn election results in four states constituted legally protected first amendment speech.

      “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” argued lawyers for Powell, a former federal prosecutor from Texas who caught Trump’s attention through her involvement in the defense of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

      In her defense against the Dominion defamation lawsuit, Powell argued that whatever “reasonable persons” thought of her wild claims, Dominion had failed to demonstrate that she herself thought them to be false as she spoke them – a key distinction in defamation cases.

      “In fact,” Powell’s motion reads, “she believed the allegations then and she believes them now.”

      I can’t wait for the judges ruling on this motion.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      (CNN) When President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law in December, so began the 180-day countdown for US intelligence agencies to tell Congress what they know about UFOs.

      No, really.

      The director of National Intelligence and the secretary of defense have a little less than six months now to provide the congressional intelligence and armed services committees with an unclassified report about “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

      It’s a stipulation that was tucked into the “committee comment” section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which was contained in the massive spending bill.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @WereBear: It also says a lot about the way they have been coddled that a 39 year old man gets beaten up a 70 something grandmother. My bet is with Xiao, Steven Jekins found out a fight in real life isn’t like what happens in a video game.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      John S.

      @Betty Cracker: Pretty much what any politically astute Democrat from Florida would think about John “For the People” Morgan.

      I have an attorney friend who used to be a partner in Morgan & Morgan before going solo. Has some stories that would not improve your image of the man. In fact, they might make your opinion far worse.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @germy:

      No worries.  Unidentified flying objects are completely different from unidentified aerial phenomena. Our alien overlords’ secrets are completely safe.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      Noted for a time when the queue is getting bare (not necessarily a recommendation, though), the six-and-done Swedish-German series West of Liberty (in English on Prime). The blatant Wikileaks/Assange parallels are thematically unavoidable. Experientially not far removed from being bathed with a Muzak version of Wagner while inside an Ikea showroom. German language trailer.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Quinerly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: all new way of traveling for me. I have done a bit a tent camping but mostly for music festivals in Arkansas, NC, and Louisiana. So this is a lot different. 😈 Am outfitting this 2019 AWD Sienna to pretty much camp/sleep in thru Southern Colorado over to Grand Canyon, North Rim, leaving St. Louis Labor Day weekend. Mostly staying in CO State Parks. I’m in Santa Fe and New Mexico for Oct and Nov. (rental and a few overnighters… Gila Wilderness, Ghost Ranch, Abiquiu) Then thru Southern AZ (again mostly state parks) Dec up to South Rim just before Christmas and Winslow Christmas Day. I’m amazed how places are filling up. Can make reservations in national parks 6 months out. I was up Sun to make reservations for camping at the North Rim when the window opened for my 2 weeknights in the middle of Sept. My first 4 choices for spots were already taken within 5 minutes of the window opening. Just grabbed a spot at that point. All of this is new to me and it’s just JoJo and I. He depends on me to get this right. I promised him adventure when he adopted me in February, 2020.💙

      Reply

