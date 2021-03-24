First Xiao Zhen Xie beat off her attacker and sent him to the hospital. Then she donated all her GoFundMe money to Asian American community causes. The Asian grandma we all need.https://t.co/3E1KJnudvl — Viet Thanh Nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) March 24, 2021





Also, this guy:

Speaking on the 11th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, President Biden said that 100 million relief checks would be distributed to Americans by Wednesday https://t.co/H9BbWPtny2 pic.twitter.com/v3Nq0AtYvP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

NEW via @jeneps: Biden to unveil 2022 spending requests next week, then fuller budget proposal in coming months: https://t.co/sDFJJAHFV6 — Nancy Cook (@nancook) March 23, 2021