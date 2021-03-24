First Xiao Zhen Xie beat off her attacker and sent him to the hospital.
Then she donated all her GoFundMe money to Asian American community causes.
The Asian grandma we all need.https://t.co/3E1KJnudvl
— Viet Thanh Nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) March 24, 2021
Also, this guy:
Speaking on the 11th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, President Biden said that 100 million relief checks would be distributed to Americans by Wednesday https://t.co/H9BbWPtny2 pic.twitter.com/v3Nq0AtYvP
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021
NEW via @jeneps: Biden to unveil 2022 spending requests next week, then fuller budget proposal in coming months: https://t.co/sDFJJAHFV6
— Nancy Cook (@nancook) March 23, 2021
… Biden will separately propose additional spending on infrastructure, clean energy and other domestic policy issues. Those measures could cost roughly $3 trillion people familiar with the talks said Monday, though cautioning no decisions have been made.
“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander said.
Biden’s initial request will not include plans for raising revenues, which is why, an agency official said, the Biden administration is shying away from calling the document a “skinny budget” or “budget blueprint” — the terms typically used to describe a new president’s initial funding requests.
Biden’s full budget will be released “later this spring,” and will “show how his full agenda of investments and tax reforms fits together in a fiscally and economically responsible plan to address the overlapping crises we face,” Friedlander said.
