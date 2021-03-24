Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Damned Doomed Pixels

My laptop chose today to go blank. Praise goddess, Technical Support (aka, the Spousal Unit) has diagnosed a dead battery, ordered a new replacement, and gotten the machine creaking along again — for the moment. But if you don’t hear from me for a while, if there’s no Coronavirus Update tonight, DON’T PANIC.

(I’ll be doing enough panicking all on my lonesome.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    3. 3.

      Kristine

      What I don’t like about Bitcoin etc is their high energy usage. I’ve read they’re trying to make mining more green, but the usage still outstrips that of some countries.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      smedley the uncertain

      Good evening

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RSA

      You might be an exception, but virtually all people who denigrate others as “statists” can be safely ignored.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Keith P.

      Documentary evening. Tonight’s offering “Hated: GG Allin and the Murder Junkies”, the first film from Todd Phillips. And after that, I’m gonna watch “GG Allin: All in the Family”. They sound gross as hell (and they are), but they’re both supremely entertaining.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Walker

      There are some people talking about non-crazy applications of NFTs. That is using them for collectible video games with a secondary market like Magic the Gathering. Because in that case ownership (and verification of ownership) is necessary for using it in competitive play.  The problem is that the energy costs for doing this on the standard coins makes this wildly irresponsible. Though there are emerging crypto platforms that use a lot less energy (and are designed to remain that way).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess Leia

      Got Moderna #1 in the parking lot of a big homeless shelter (along with my homeless house guests.) Eight of us in and out in 1 hour, and happy to see many of the big shelter residents ready to receive their shot as well. There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy among unhoused folks, so this was a bright bit of hope for me!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @Alison Rose:

      I think it great that Virginia has abolished the death penalty. From BBC News:

      Virginia has become the first Southern US state to abolish the death penalty after its governor signed into law a bill that ends capital punishment. 

      Governor Ralph Northam said the repeal would stop a “machinery of death” with a history of racial disparities.

      There is a reference here to a stirring dissent by Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun:

      From this day forward, I no longer shall tinker with the machinery of death. For more than 20 years I have endeavored–indeed, I have struggled–along with a majority of this Court, to develop procedural and substantive rules that would lend more than the mere appearance of fairness to the death penalty endeavor.

      Rather than continue to coddle the Court’s delusion that the desired level of fairness has been achieved and the need for regulation eviscerated, I feel morally and intellectually obligated simply to concede that the death penalty experiment has failed.

      It is virtually self evident to me now that no combination of procedural rules or substantive regulations ever can save the death penalty from its inherent constitutional deficiencies.

      The basic question–does the system accurately and consistently determine which defendants “deserve” to die?–cannot be answered in the affirmative.

      The entire dissent is worth a read.

       

      Reply
    11. 11.

      aliasofwestgate

      I made an appointment to get my shot in Milwaukee on the 30th in the afternoon. 1st dose, so YAY. I had ot cancel the other one because of circumstances. But i’m glad it got it rescheduled. For now its just the waiting.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @Alison Rose

      First Southern state to do so.

      First Confederate state to do so. However, many people think of WV as Southern, and it abolished the death penalty in 1965. I know a lot about it because my dad was one of the main activists who made it happen.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kent

      When you can get a 30-year mortgage or 10-year bond denominated in Bitcoin then it will be a real currency. Until then it is just a speculative commodity like pork belly futures or digital art

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Walker:

      There are some people talking about non-crazy applications of NFTs. That is using them for collectible video games with a secondary market like Magic the Gathering. Because in that case ownership (and verification of ownership) is necessary for using it in competitive play.

      This is actually a great example of a problem that could be managed by a Wizards of the Coast-owned spreadsheet or SQL database, but people just love shoehorning blockchain solutions into everything.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Got Pfizer #2 yesterday. Good news: Can now shoot laser beams from my eyes. Bad news: My colleagues want to strap me to an optical table and force me to stare unblinkingly into a mode-lock cavity so that they can perform obscure quantum entanglement experiments.
      I fear this won’t end well.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      With regards to Bitcoin, that “4 types of critics” tweet is pretty inane. Even putting aside the ludicrous energy usage, how about “a currency designed from the outset to be deflationary is an idea so stupid only a libertarian would propose it”?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Falling Diphthong

      I am trying to get my head around believing that the only reason people roll their eyes at your Bitcoins is that they invested in pretend cabbages instead. Like, it seems with a little massaging this could be the premise of a new sitcom about block chains.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Redshift

      @Major Major Major Major:

      This is actually a great example of a problem that could be managed by a Wizards of the Coast-owned spreadsheet or SQL database, but people just love shoehorning blockchain solutions into everything. 

      Exactly. The one feature, as I understand it, that makes blockchain more useful than that kind of mechanism is that it can be verified without trusting a particular authority. There’s no reason why loot in a game run by a company could not to be verified just as well by an opaque service operated by that company.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      I wouldn’t care about Bitcoin (other than to feel some schadenfreude when the places holding them go belly up) except for the energy usage.  That pisses me off: the libertarians, contrarians, and oh-isn’t-this-so-transgressive cool kids don’t give a single thought to the environmental damage they’re doing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Major Major Major Major:

      yep. If your use case doesn’t include a zero-trust environment

      And if your use-case *does* include a zero-trust environment, be aware that blockchain doesn’t work there, either (Google “DAO hack ethereum”).  If your use-case includes a zero-trust environment, then consider investing in a well-paid militia, I guess.  Maybe Los Zetas.

      Bitcoin and all its variants are a congeries of contradictions, all scotch-taped together with wishes and dried-on bullshit, masquerading as concrete.  People who “invest” in bitcoin are buying futures in fraud, capital flight, espionage, and Russian/Chinese/NorK bad actors.  Literally, you can take *any* use-case for Bitcoin/Ethereum and demonstrate that it doesn’t hang together when deployed to the “real” mass public.

      It’s all bullshit, and those who peddle it should be pelted with rotten eggs.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      Whew. Usually when someone starts off a post talking about NFTs or other crypto, then says “My laptop chose today to go blank,” the next thing you hear is that they’ve lost the tokens for their digital wallet and there’s no way to recover their $80 million in bitcoins.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Chetan Murthy

      With some shame I have to confess that at times I have wished I had done some bitcoin mining–so I could sell the fucking things now.

      It passes quickly, though. I’m really happy not to be supporting fraud, capital flight, espionage and the rest, and I’m really happy I never contributed to the environmental damage this bullshit has caused.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      Kiddo at a spring break track meet won her 1,500 heat and her team swept the top three places. All while visiting the California Central Coast.

      Somebody please tell me why I’m stuck at home doing work things–it’s spring, dangit.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @Ken

      Laying out millions for something which can be irretrievably corrupted or erased with a five buck magnet makes no sense at all.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Omnes Omnibus: Great minds think alike. I see you got there way before me :-). Plus you got the quote right, unlike me, who was too lazy to look it up.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chetan Murthy

      @NotMax: I suspect that in the end, we’ll find out it was all part of the “pump” part of a pump-and-dump.  That’s been the case for most of the runups in BTC price.  People buying to incite others to buy, to run up the price.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Rachel Levine becomes first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate

      The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary for the Biden administration. Two Republican members, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins crossed the aisle to support Levine.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      J R in WV

      @smith

      First Confederate state to do so. However, many people think of WV as Southern, and it abolished the death penalty in 1965. I know a lot about it because my dad was one of the main activists who made it happen.

      Congratulations! I am proud of my state AND your dad for making this happen a long time ago.

      Still proud it went away long ago.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @VeniceRiley:

      The segment on the new (first black, first female) mayor of Boston — yes, including all the Rachelesque background and set-up — was really good. The entire program tonight, I agree, was worth watching.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      J R in WV

      @VeniceRiley:

      Maddow is on fire tonight. Watch the whole thing.

      She crucified TX Senator Cornyn for declaring a criminal Sheriff deputy as “Lawman of the Year” and then trying to hold up the nomination of Vinata Gupta as #3 person in the DoJ, because she revealed the “Lawman of the Year” was a perjured criminal who put dozens of black law abiding citizens of a small town in jail for up to 300 years for being cocaine dealers… only there was no coke.

      Some years later Ms Gupta got all those convicts acquited, pardoned, and “Lawman of the Year” went to jail. Then TX AG Cornyn is now Senator Cornyn, and still a bigoted pig from TX!! And Rachael put him in his proper place. A great presentation by Ms Maddow.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @VeniceRileyMaddow is on fire tonight. Watch the whole thing.

      @SiubhanDuinne: yes, including all the Rachelesque background and set-up — was really good.

      I agree, and the background lead-up and story on Vanita Gupta (and John Cornyn) was the best she’s done in a while. Should be required viewing.

      Reply

