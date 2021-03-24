Please, be fair to NFTs. An NFT is *not* like owning a jpg. It's like owning a *link* to a jpg that is stored on the cloud server of a financially precarious start-up that may or may not exist tomorrow. The uncertainty is what makes it fun! — Paul Bernard (@PaulRBernard) March 20, 2021

My laptop chose today to go blank. Praise goddess, Technical Support (aka, the Spousal Unit) has diagnosed a dead battery, ordered a new replacement, and gotten the machine creaking along again — for the moment. But if you don’t hear from me for a while, if there’s no Coronavirus Update tonight, DON’T PANIC.

(I’ll be doing enough panicking all on my lonesome.)



I would be #5: The Existentialist. "Money is what money does, and whatever Bitcoin is doing right now, it's not being money." https://t.co/nMDecM2SeH — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 20, 2021

Proponents will say Bitcoin is in price-seeking mode. And that's possible. But it's been in price-seeking mode for several years now, with no end in sight. And like I say, this "price-seeking" behavior has become its main attraction, as opposed to more money-like features. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 20, 2021