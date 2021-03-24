Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread

by

This post is in: ,

While trying to work this morning, I was distracted by the sound of a woodpecker hammering away at a nearby tree. I’d look up when I heard it but did not see the bird. I tried to stay on task, but the pecking was so loud, I figured it must be a big old Pileated Woodpecker. Sure enough, when I went outside to investigate, I spotted her on a cypress tree at the shoreline:

pileated woodpecker on a tree branch

 

Gorgeous redhead, huh? And damn near the size of a chicken! I also took a video of her breakfast efforts, which I’m sharing here via tweet:

These are the only type of pecker pics I enjoy. YMMV.

Open thread!

PS: Bonus Ruby-Throated Hummingbird video I got over the weekend:

Apologies to Twitter followers as the pics/vids are reruns…

    36Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Nice pictures! I have Anna’s and Rufous hummingbirds perpetually fighting over who gets to drink at the feeder. Territorial little buggers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      evap

      Gorgeous!  I’ve seen plenty of red-bellied woodpeckers at my feeder, but I’ve never seen a pileated.   I saw a yellow-bellied sapsucker at the feeder a few days ago, the only one I’ve ever seen.   They are somewhat rare in these parts, I think, but it was unmistakable with its black polka-dot belly.   I tried to get a picture, but it was a total fail.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      After moving to NY from the west coast, I can remember seeing my first pileated woodpecker in the back yard and just kind of staring mouth agape for a couple of minutes. They’re quite spectacular birds. You can hear them jackhammering a tree from miles away.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Wonderful photos!

      I love hummingbirds, but I also always feel so anxious for them. Driven by their insane metabolisms, having to constantly eat.

      We get some of them here in my townhouse complex – one of our past residents put feeders out for them. I don’t dare do so, because: cats. It’d be like opening a deli counter.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Can tell it is spring by the loud noise of ragga-fragga birds fighting over trying to build a nest in the eaves of the wind barrier which wraps around two sides of the front porch* from the top of the railing to the roof. It’s far too narrow a ledge up top for it so they only end up littering the floor of the porch with twiglets and the like. Every goshdarn year; they never learn.

      *Calling it a porch is an exaggeration as it’s really a stoop, the platform being only about 2½ × 2½ feet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dww44

      I love all the woodpeckers here north of Florida. We get almost all of them. I’d have to say my least favorite is the red-bellied, mostly because it’s the most dominant at our feeders and is aggressive enough that they’ve driven the most beautiful of them all out of our woods. That would be the red headed which was far more common a few years ago. Don’t know if its the red-bellied (orange head is actually more descriptive), loss of habitat, or climate change. 2nd favorite is the Northern Flicker which we only ever get in winter, long about the mid February weekend when the GBBC is taking place.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dww44

      @CaseyL: don’t know the exact physical set-up you have, but I had a cat for 16 plus years and fed the hummingbirds for most of that time.  Could’ve been my cat, but she was never much interested in them.  Probably cause she’d never have been able to catch one.  Other birds yes, but not hummingbirds.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      Hey, bird people. On a recent walk, I saw a bird but couldn’t identify it. This is NE Illinois, DuPage county. I was in one of the forest preserves, a little before sunset. The bird was flying over and around a small lake and I got the impression it was catching insects – it had that swoopy swallow-like flight pattern. What caught my attention was that it was making a fairly loud, ratchet-like sound — TAT-TAT-TAT-TAT-TAT — as it flew. Any ideas?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I can’t really think of a bird I don’t like* — and I have a number of favourites** — but the woodpecker/sapsucker/flicker guys never fail to cheer me. These are great photos, Betty C! Thanks!

      *Okay, I wouldn’t really want to hang out with, say, turkey vultures, although I acknowledge and appreciate their ecological function.

      **Like many people, I suppose, I love owls. And I have a great fondness for the spectacular “P” birds — penguins, puffins, pelicans, peacocks, parrots, etc.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Here in Southern California, we have the very odd Acorn Woodpecker.  Like most woodpeckers, they do eat insects, but that’s only a small part of their diet.  Their biggest food source is acorns (duh), which they harvest in the fall and store for the rest of the year.  Unlike squirrels, they store their acorns in holes they drill in trees.  In cities, they seem to love using telephone poles and palm trees, though they have been known to use wooden house siding.  After the harvest, they spend the rest of the year guarding their “granary” trees from other animals that try to eat them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ken: Could have been a kingfisher of some type, though they only eat fish rather than bugs (I think). Here’s a Belted Kingfisher I saw a while back. The do have swoopy flying motion and make a loud, ratchety sound while on the wing.  [Picture at comment #30]

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JoyceH

      @germy: The First Dogs twitter account (not official, a fan account), reported: “We protec. We attac. Guess who is at the White House bacc.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      germy

      High Life Among the Birds

      Being terrified of birds myself, I have, naturally, a morbid interest in all their more horrendous activities. It is a form of masochism in which the patient suffering from “aviaphobia” actually seeks out bird-shocks, and asks people questions about the most revolting birds they have known.

      It was with considerable revulsion and consequent excitement, therefore, that I read in Mr. D. B. Wyndham Lewis’ column in the London Daily Mail of a recent bird debauch in England which must give pause to even the most sanguine of bird-lovers.

      (Mr. D. B. Wyndham Lewis, by the way, is one of the few remaining madmen of the bulldog breed, and is not, by even the most literate, to be confused with the other Wyndham Lewis, who, so far as I have ever been able to ascertain, has never had more than a sober thought in his head.)

      * * * * *

      “By an unfortunate oversight,” writes Mr. D. B. Wyndham Lewis, “a bird-lover of my acquaintance replenished the bird bath in his lawn the other evening from a jug of melted ice in which lingered a few cocktail dregs.”

      “The birds,” he said, “mopped it up avidly and swarmed around shouting for more; and at length there was great excitement and babbling in the trees, with bursts of sardonic laughter. My friend who has an ear for bird talk, overheard a truculent blackbird proposing to fly to Kensington and peck the stuffing out of Peter Pan, and a very noisy nightingale boasting at the top of its voice that ‘we microphone artists’ could lay an egg in Sir John Reith’s hat any old time, and nothing said.”

      “In a word,” he said, “it was just like any other cocktail party except that nobody fell down.”

      * * * * *

      If Mr. D. B. Wyndham Lewis had not brought the matter up in his succinct summary I should probably have kept my promise never to mention the occasion on which two guinea hens of my acquaintance made perfect fools of themselves through liquor. They apologized the next day, and I said to forget it. However, as I have since learned that the guinea hens in question ended up in an asylum, I have no compunctions now.

      It came about through a spilled keg of hard cider, but, so far as I know, that has never been an excuse. The guinea hens got drunk. We might as well face it. They were drunk.

      My fear of birds increases in direct proportion to their personality. Birds who mind their own business find me very tractable, but a bird who sets out to impress me soon learns that he has the police to deal with. I am incapable of handling the affair myself, but I know where to go for help.

      * * * * *

      These two guinea hens, once they realized their advantage, deliberately set out to hector me. They were like two drunken “townies” hanging around the drug store as unprotected girls go by. First, they annoyed me with remarks; then they actually set in motion after me and tried to trip me up. One of them even left the ground and struck me on the hip, while the other laughed coarsely.

      I am frank to admit that I ran into the barn and told on them. I said to the man in there: “Has it got so that a man of forty can’t walk through your barnyard without being attacked by drunks?” Then I went into the harness room until the scene was over.

      As I say, they apologized the next day, but I want Mr. D. B. Wyndham Lewis to know that we, in America, have our problems of drunkenness among birds, too. In England they seem to carry their liquor better, that’s all.

      (Robert Benchley)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: The hummer just looks big because he’s puffed out his feathers against the damp and chill. He’s really about the size of my thumb when smoothed out — maybe even as tiny as The Former Guy’s thumb! ;-)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Spanky

      @Ken: My guess would be Chimney Swift, but you’d benefit from downloading MERLIN and checking out the calls of all your local swallows and swifts.

      (Fat fingers edited out)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      Well shit, when I edited my comment at #25 to correct a typo, it deleted the photo. Here it is again:

      Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread 5

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL: ​
       
      Don’t be too worried about cats getting the hummingbirds. They’re so fast an maneuverable, the cats will have a lot of trouble catching them. Seriously, cats mostly catch birds that land on the ground, where they can stalk them and get close enough to catch them while they’re either on the ground or taking off and moving slowly. If you hang your hummingbird feeder higher than a cat can easily jump, they’re not going to be vulnerable.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      We had some birdwatching comments at the end of the schadenfreude thread yesterday. M4 was getting interested and bought binoculars and there was some talk about Merlin. I thought a post for new birders might be a good topic on a slow Sunday.

      I went full bore last year and have added >30 to my life list on our Road Trip this year, including a Pileated, finally. Missed seeing Red-Cockaded after trying at two locations, but pretty sure the woodpecker I saw at Palo Duro was a Golden-fronted. I think these are my favorite types and I’m looking forward to finding an Acorn when we get to California.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JoyceH

      @germy: Where IS that promised cat? By golly, I’m going to filibuster every one of Biden’s nominations until they follow through on the cat!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      J R in WV

      @Jharp: ​
       

      I wonder how many it would take to bring down a human.

      Not too many, if they were convinced you were going to timber their woodlands.

      They are small flying Dinosaurs, for sure!!!

      Just listen to their cry, the battle cry of a small Dinosaur. Now imagine if the Pileated woodpecker was 15 feet tall ~!!~

      Back when I regularly attended the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show the first weeks of February, I once came around the corner of one of the blocks of rooms at a hotel show, and beheld a fullsize replica skeleton of a 12 or 14 foot tall flying dinosaur perched on the lawn, unsure of the formal scientific name, but you could tell it could pluck your brain out with one plunge of its bill. Much like that sized pileated woodpecker could~!!~ But so NOT imaginary.

      Betty, so wonderful, I can’t pick a favorite, great video, steady, focused, so close to both birbs!!! Great, thanks so much for sharing!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      @JoyceH:

      I’d settle for Ms. Psaki bringing the cat to press conferences.  The cat can stay in the Psaki household.  But I want a cat in this administration.

      Reply

