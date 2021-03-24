While trying to work this morning, I was distracted by the sound of a woodpecker hammering away at a nearby tree. I’d look up when I heard it but did not see the bird. I tried to stay on task, but the pecking was so loud, I figured it must be a big old Pileated Woodpecker. Sure enough, when I went outside to investigate, I spotted her on a cypress tree at the shoreline:

Gorgeous redhead, huh? And damn near the size of a chicken! I also took a video of her breakfast efforts, which I’m sharing here via tweet:

Gorgeous female Pileated Woodpecker having breakfast on a cypress branch. pic.twitter.com/WE2NV0tPPh — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) March 24, 2021

These are the only type of pecker pics I enjoy. YMMV.

PS: Bonus Ruby-Throated Hummingbird video I got over the weekend:

Cool things about this Ruby-Throated Hummingbird: it's a gloomy day, so his ascot looks black until the light catches it and you can see the brilliant red. Also, it looks like he's sharpening his beak on the branch? And maybe catching gnats with his vermicelli-like tongue? pic.twitter.com/RLwftLXQju — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) March 21, 2021

Apologies to Twitter followers as the pics/vids are reruns…