On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
Nikki the Cocker Spaniel was off at the doggie day spa so I took the opportunity to visit Brand Park and hike up the Brand Family Cemetery. I started off at the library, getting some shots of the front as well as looking out from a passageway on the right side of the library.
On my way over to the Japanese Garden/Gazebo/Doctor’s House, I passed the Lady of the Green Cross monument that dates back 100 years to a movement to preserve forest lands. The Japanese Garden was not open, so I shot photos of it, the gazebo and the Doctor’s House though the fence.
From there, the hike to the cemetery involves climbing a hill next to a debris dam. Debris dams are the first part of Southern California’s flood control. They trap, as the name implies, debris like boulders, trees and sediment that would otherwise clog up the flood control system downstream. These basins don’t contain much water at anytime during the year and the debris that they trap are cleaned out during the dry season.
On the way up to the crest of the dam, I spotted a California Quail walking along the side of the road. At the upstream end of the debris basin the road forks, to the right it continues up the Brand Motorway to the top of the Verdugo Mountains, to the left a wide trail heads to the Brand Family Cemetery narrowing to a one track trail heading up the canyon.
The Brand Library was Leslie Brand’s home and was donated to the City after his death becoming a library.
At the right side of the front of the library is a passageway to the back of the house, if I recall correctly Brand’s study was above this passageway. I shot this using exposure bracketing and blended a couple of photos preserve the highlights in the sky.
The Lady of the Green Cross monument was originally down the hill until it was repeatedly struck by several cars, it was then moved near the Brand Family Cemetery where she lost one of her arms to vandals. The statue sat in a city maintenance yard for several decades before funds were raised to restore her and mover her into Brand Park.
The Japanese teahouse.
The gazebo.
The Doctor’s House was originally in downtown Glendale and was moved to this location. It was the home to many doctors, hence the name.
A birb!
The Brand Family Cemetery is dominated by a large pyramid which was pretty common in the mid-1920’s when L.C. Brand died.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings