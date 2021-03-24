Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If You Need a Good Laugh (Bipartisan Edition)

This cracks me up:

The survival of the Senate’s effective supermajority rule to pass bills could hinge on a working group of 20 senators that includes the most moderate members in both parties.

If the group can cut deals and deliver victories, it could become the model for lawmaking under President Joe Biden. If it fails, the Democratic-led Congress will face pressure to pursue partisan avenues to enact its ambitious agenda, including the simple-majority budget process and nixing the filibuster.

The group, evenly divided between the two parties, is off to a rough start. It was sidelined for the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package. It is ill-defined and lacks a clear focus or method. It has yet to show signs of success in the new presidency.

Its ability to prove that the Senate can function under the 60-vote requirement carries high stakes for the future of the chamber — and for politics and policymaking over the next four years.

So the filibuster is dead. These assholes in the Republican party will not vote for ANYTHING proposed by a Democrat. There will be NO major piece of legislation that passes the House and Senate with more than 60 votes. Period. The end.

Speaking of major legislation:

Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that he favors a large infrastructure package that would be paid for in part by raising tax revenues — a point of contention between the two parties.

“I’m sure of one thing: It’s going to be enormous,” the West Virginia Democrat, who is seen as a swing vote in a chamber divided 50-50, told reporters at the Capitol.

While he didn’t predict a price tag, Manchin said Congress should do “everything we possibly can” to pay for it. He said there should be “tax adjustments” to former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law to boost revenues, including by raising the corporate rate from the current 21 percent to at least 25 percent.

The tax benefits in the Republican law were “weighted in one direction to the upper end,” Manchin said. He also suggested an “infrastructure bank” paid for with revenues, potentially a value-added tax, that would be used for “rebuilding America.”

“I’m not afraid to look at other things,” he said.

You could probably spend ten trillion on roads, bridges, water and sewage, rail, the power grid, and still need another ten trillion to make up for the lack of money we have invested in these things while living in the reign of terror imposed by tax cut jeebus since the 80’s.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Dan B

      “Tax cut Jeebus”.  The cartoon draws itself.  Mary and friends at the cross as Jesus shouts, “All for tax cuts.  Not another dime for Caesar!”  (Or something like that…

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Mitch McConnell upped his rhetoric on the filibuster, promising ‘nuclear winter’ in the Senate if it’s gone. As this rate, he will be ‘unleashing Godzilla’s atomic breath’ by next week and by mid April will just be playing the last few minutes of Dr. Strangelove on a continuous loop at his press briefings.

    4. 4.

      Old School

      What Republican is going to advertise themselves as “the most moderate”?

    7. 7.

      Spanky

      If Manchin keeps this up, Sinema is going to get envious of all the reportage

       

       

      ETA: I.e., stand by for monkey wrenching the works by the Arizona “moderate”.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Spanky:

      Unlike Manchin, Sinema has yet to be out on the ledge on her own.  It’ll be interesting to watch what she does.

    9. 9.

      Major Major Major Major

      I’ve read that Manchin is thinking of pushing a VAT, so, get ready to love VATs.

      We aren’t going to get too far with ambitious infrastructure projects if we can’t get our costs under control, though. High speed rail costs €15m per km in Spain (~$28m/mi). In California it’s twice that, and that’s before we get into the state’s complete failure at land acquisition. I don’t know what it looks like for other forms of infrastructure, but if it’s anything like our ridiculous train and tunnel costs… Parisian subways cost 1/5 as much as New York subways! Wtf

    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      That’s very good news. Has Sinema said anything about nixing the filibuster for a voting rights bill? She’s in a precarious position herself representing Arizona, with it’s GOP control of the lege and the governorship passing and signing voter suppression bills into law

    11. 11.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Oh! I know: What if we have the senators sit in an alternating Democrat/Republican order? Bet that hasn’t been tried.  Surely that will revive the Spirit of Bipartisanship!

    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      @Old School: I was going to say…could someone please explain to me what a ‘group of the most moderate 20 Senators in both parties looks like’?

      Pick any 10 Democrats, I don’t care about that part.  Show me 10 ‘moderate’ GQP Senators.  Hell they only got 7 for trumpov’s second impeachment for insurrection against the United States and they got 0 for the American Rescue Plan.

      I doubt we could get 10 of them to sign on to repel Martian death squad invaders, if the invaders so much as hinted at being ‘pro-life’/anti-mask/anti-vax/pro-robber baron capitalist/take your pick.

      And the media would be like, “Biden fails to secure bipartisan support for saving Earth, we all die by alien death ray, alas”

