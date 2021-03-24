Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Here's a fine mess to solve, VP Harris…

The Post says President Biden just handed Vice President Harris an extremely hot potato:

President Biden announced Wednesday that Vice President Harris will become the point person for the administration in seeking to stem the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. As part of that role, she will work with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as the administration grapples with an influx of asylum seekers.

I have mixed feelings about that. As a human being, I want someone high profile and competent to manage the situation, so yay, Harris! The fact that Biden made her point person tells me the issue is a huge priority for the administration.

But from a purely political perspective, Biden just handed his VP a thorny, difficult issue that was decades in the making and is complicated by a ton of factors outside immediate U.S. control, including climate change. Lots of decent and intelligent people, including President Obama, have tried to solve the border issue with decidedly mixed results.

What do y’all think?

    59Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I think it’s a mistake. Harris, as VP, is likely going to be at the top of list to be the next presidential nominee. As a POC woman, she already has enough of an uphill battle. This doesn’t help at all imo

      Reply
    2. 2.

      VeniceRiley

      I suppose it’s good to have Harris on this due to her vast CA experience as AG and IDK Tony Blinken got a lot on his plate right now. Harris will know all the players from business to advocacy groups to senators to …..

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Served

      She’s been so highly visible on all channels, it seems clear they are actively preparing and positioning her to run as an “incumbent” in 2024. She’s going to be saddled with any baggage from the administration anyway, so they might as well have her lead the charge on some of these high profile issues.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      guachi

      Border crossings will inevitably decrease by summer/fall regardless of what the government actually does so Harris can claim success no matter what.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Am inclined to believe this was a mutual decision given the admittedly limited details of their working relationship. High risk-high reward sort of thing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      She is a child of immigrants. She will be atuned to the issues, and less likely to stumble over an issue she should have seen. ( E.g. Vilsack with Sherrod.) I think it is a great choice. Also too, why protect her. She’s a big girl and competent.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt Smith

      I can’t imagine this would happen if she didn’t want it. So I’m okay with it, unsure how this positions her or what will come of it, but she’d know better than I.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Blue Galangal

      Do you think he “handed” it to her or do you think they agreed mutually for her to take this potato? I feel like it’s the latter.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @guachi: Agreed.  Nobody will be able to fix this huge, complex issue. But she will be well positioned to take a bunch of credit for the inevitable improvement (from the mess TFG created), reuniting families etc.  It will also give her some additional Foreign Policy chops for her record.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty

      I trust her to rely on the experts and put together a strong team. It is complicated but so important to get right. Wishing her success!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Milling the rumor grist, neither Schiff nor our Mayor Steinberg will become CA’s next AG. Leaves a rather large list of possibilities.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PJ

      Biden didn’t pick Harris just to boost electoral turnout.  He sees her as his successor, and one of his goals over the next four-eight years is to get the American electorate to see that too.  The immigration problem is not intractable (though Republican intransigence makes it seem that way), and Biden is giving her this job so that she can succeed at it.

      BTW, Immigration is not a problem to be “solved”, it is a social condition that needs to be properly managed, and which is only going to increase with global warming.  If the media think this is a crisis now, just wait til they see what it’s like when the world is 5 degrees hotter.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RAM

      Joe presumably picked her for his VP because he was impressed with her competence and ability to work on tough issues. Given her experience, knowledge, and ability, I doubt there’s another person in Biden’s administration who’s more qualified to handle the job. Yes, there may be some danger to her future political prospects, but I doubt polishing her resume was the main reason she agreed to take the job in the first place. And if she succeeds–which I think is likely–that resume’s going to be so bright we’ll all have to wear shades.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      @sab:

      Seconded.

      I also think that international experience is something that she currently lacks and the administration has already leaked out to several journalists that adding to her international experience would be a big part of her role as VP.  She needs that to beef up her future prospects in a possible presidential run.

      If she doesn’t make much progress, it’s still a win-win.  It’s no worse that right now or for the past many years and she will have had experience communicating with leaders of other countries.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      randy khan

      I think competent administrations put competent people in charge of tricky issues.  Incompetent administrations hand the tricky issues over to Jared Kushner.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Yeah, VP Harris wasn’t caught by surprise here. This has to have been a mutual decision. And if she’s fine with it, I’m fine with it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      @RAM: Obama put Biden in charge of the 2009 stimulus package because we needed someone to keep it well run and honest. Biden did that. This seems similar.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      Everyone chill the fuck out, she’s got this.

      This is not an intractable problem. It’s a basic logistics issue with some legal complexities.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jl

      @Amir Khalid: I agree. Like some others, I worry about future political implications for Harris.

      But Biden and Harris know more about the situation than we do. Is Biden dropping this on her, or did Harris really want the job, and say ‘Look Joe, don’t worry, I got this’.

      If anyone knows some inside dope on that angle, please dish.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      As AG of California, she is well versed in these issues.  I also think her law enforcement background will be a huge asset as she is dealing with a possibly rogue ICE situation.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      piratedan

      extra juice, you gotta have the popcorn handy when she starts reforming ICE and the BP and Immigration Service, because you know and I know that this is where we’re gonna go.  I’m guessing with her street cred in one of her former gig as State AG is going to fun to see as she spars with the likes of Texas and Florida over what needs to be done.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cheryl Rofer

      She needs a big assignment to build her cred. And, to be honest, to build her experience base. She can’t stand off to the side of Biden’s appearances and expect to be elected in 2024 on that base. As I watch the administration, I’ve been thinking it’s time for her to take on something she can call her own.

      We’ve got plenty of problems to solve, and immigration is one of them. She’s acquainted with it from being California’s AG. And, as others are saying, she must have agreed to take it.

      Clearing up even part of it can be presented as a success in 2024. And she is likely likely to have other assignments before then.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Falling Diphthong

      @Served: And we have no idea if this is something where she volunteered–but I’d guess it is. Deliberately taking on the thorny mess that’s been a long time in the making.

      Rather than say voting rights, which is very important, but there are only two sides and one is patently insincere. She might feel that a victory there would land as “well anyone could do that” and a mess as “she couldn’t even manage a gimme like voting rights.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      I don’t think there’s much this team says or does that isn’t well-thought out in advance.  If President Biden put Vice President Harris in charge of alleviating this crisis, it’s pretty likely that – as the WaPo reported just yesterday – they’re going to be well on top of this pretty normal, seasonal surge and then get all the credit* when it abates a few months from now.

      *from rational, reality-based people…the RWNJs will still lie, lie, and lie some more, of course

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RandomMonster

      I think the leadership (including Harris herself) think she has the experience to make a difference, or at least manage it well.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      jl

      If Harris is eager to get on the problem, we need to respect her decision. I think the midterms will depend on the Dems showing that they can get some shit done and solve some problems. We know the GOP will go on a dishonest scare campaign on immigration, and the news media and punditocracy will go with a lot of BS. Most of the media have eagerly gone back to their lazy ass SOP, and swallowed the lie that the situation now is as bad in terms of numbers coming across the border now as during the Trump years, when it was actually far worse.

      Someone has to try to get shit done on this. If Harris is the best person to work on it, then best to go with her.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      She will tear a new asshole into anyone who says we need to treat children like animals.  I support this move.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RandomMonster

      Also, I think she makes the issue higher profile, and clearly signals a much different approach than TFG.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      topclimber

      Harris strikes me as the type who would expect to succeed at a challenge, rather than shy away for fear she might not. We are going to need a lot such can-do attitude to wade through the morass of issues ahead. Lots more of compassionate competence too.

      What I like most about this news is that Harris ain’t going to take no shinola from border agents and their unions. The big threat to an orderly Biden border policy is not so much working through the logistics of allowing asylum again. More worrisome is that a key part of his administrative team is hostile to him, immigrants, and the law.

      I would expect Harris to quickly move to restore the immigration courts Miller and Sessions so badly damaged.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jonas

      I haven’t read all the reporting on this, but maybe she stepped up and asked to take it on. No idea. But it is risky. She’s basically diving right into the one issue that Republicans hope will be able to beat Democrats with in 2022 and 24 — “open borders!! waves of scary brown people!! Aarrrrgh!” Because the pandemic will be mostly over and the economy will probably be doing great so all they’ll have is scary brown people and “they’re comin’ fer yer gunzz!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cheryl Rofer: & @sab: To y’all’s points, I too figured she’d get a big, high-profile issue to spearhead, and this one’s a doozy. I don’t doubt for a minute it was a mutual decision, and her AG experience in CA will come in handy for sure.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @MomSense: Exactly.  Despite being labeled a “Kop” by her haters, she actually has significant experience in making some very positive reforms to the CA Justice System, from the inside.  She knows she’s going to be bashed for not Abolishing ICE, regardless of what she does/doesn’t do, so hopefully she’s looking to make significant improvements to our broken immigration system that she can run on in 2024.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      James E Powell

      @trollhattan:

      High risk-high reward sort of thing.

      I think this is the only way that Democrats regain the upper hand on national political dialogue. Pretty much owned it from FDR till Reagan. Since then, we’ve mostly been playing defense, reacting, and cleaning up after Republicans.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      jl

      @Baud: “She will tear a new asshole into anyone”

      She can do TV procedural show sound and serious no BS AG extremely well, in addition to exceptional competence. When Harris does that, it just burns that image into our limbic system and it is one and done. That part is PR and public image, but that is important too

      Edit: on that PR score, Harris is in Bill and Barack territory, IMHO.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Paul W.

      In my mind Harris is eager to take on this fight. In part because this admin knows it actually isn’t so much an acute crisis as a giant fucking mess at DHS and ICE and getting her (the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigration) in there to re-conceptualize the department and hopefully bust some heads sounds like a great idea to me. I would presume she wants this, because there really are no “simple” problems for her to just check a box and fix and this one is critical and probably one close to her heart.
      If I see articles pointing out to the contrary I’ll revise my assumption, but that’s where it stands now and I think it does help to have her focused solely on this to shup up media and allow Biden to twist arms on infrastructure, voting rights and gun control.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      Nothing major is going to be made in the short term, but long-term gains can make serious strides with Madam Vice President in the fray. As everyone has said, this problem has been a long time in the making and has more moving parts than the Middle East right now. Not for nothing, no one was thinking that the Good Friday Accords were going to happen at the beginning of Clinton’s term.  Things can move fast with motivated partners. I am glad we have VP Harris at the helm on this. Biden was at the helm for the bailout oversight during Obama’s first term. High risk/High Reward

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Matt McIrvin

      Unfortunately every politically possible solution to this is immoral, since we should open all borders completely and give everyone who comes in to stay immediate US citizenship, but that will never happen.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Frank Wilhoit

      I hope to see an explicit, concrete strategy with metrics.  Bilateral negotiations {A} will not yield quick results and {B} must be confidential, which two things taken together mean that they will appear to accomplish nothing.  There will need to be some unilateral action as well, and it will need to be explained with absolutely brutal forthrightness, concision, clarity, and repetition.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      topclimber

      @Cheryl Rofer: To echo an earlier post by the perspicacious TopClimber:

      The ICE and its ilk need a short leash. The won’t like it. Harris is someone who will find their bureaucratic games amusing after dealing with California cops for 15 years We are talking about a hatchet-ms who can also wield a stiletto.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Amir Khalid

      @Cheryl Rofer:
      I agree. Biden took on big jobs as VP, and I believe it was always the plan that Harris would do the same. Not just to beef up her resumé for her own presidential run, but first of all because this is the kind of thing she came on board to do.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Drdavechemist

      @Matt McIrvin: Check the end of the morning thread for a link to the chart you were looking for about excess mortality by state. It was originally in Anne Laurie’s Friday/Saturday post.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Bill Arnold

      Maybe 60-70 percent of the job will be shaping media narratives/PR, and attempting to shred RW propaganda (some poorly disguised as media). She’s good on camera with her serious/dangerous expressive gaze and excellent delivery, and she has experience leading a large law enforcement org; CBP/ICE/DHS Trump loyalists will regret making any bullshit moves.
      Congress with be a chore if there is still a filibuster and as long as she’s needed for tiebreaks, but it will keep her in contact with the Senate.
      Looking forward to it.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      jl

      @Jeffro: IIRC, there was a riot by dissatisfied militia that penned Congress inside the Philadelphia capitol building. I forget why the militiamen were upset.  A neutral site where Congress would have more protection from that kind of unpleasantness would solve that problem. Well, that reason for making DC went out the window on Jan 6, 2021.

      Then there were some $ issues for the North and the South and a neutral DC could grease the wheels to get a deal.

      But… naw, that is just the actual history and facts on the ground. We all know that the Founders only ever acted on high principles that happen to align with the GOP talking points of the week.

      Sorry, I was just winging it there. Never mind. Brain fart on my part.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Old School

      @Jeffro:

      they’re going to be well on top of this pretty normal, seasonal surge and then get all the credit* when it abates a few months from now.

      Of course, that also means that Fox will be screaming about it all falling apart when it surges again a year from now.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      So we don’t at least try to fix what’s broken?

      I committed the other day about gun control, certainly another hot button issue and got raked for being defeatist. I never said that we shouldn’t try, just that I thought it was likely too late. This issue is not nearly as far down the rabbit hole as that but the last 20+ years hasn’t made it much easier. Once again though, just because it’s difficult doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

      And it needs a strong upper hand, someone with/in a position of power and VP Harris certainly fills that bill.

      Reply

