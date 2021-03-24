The Post says President Biden just handed Vice President Harris an extremely hot potato:

President Biden announced Wednesday that Vice President Harris will become the point person for the administration in seeking to stem the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. As part of that role, she will work with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as the administration grapples with an influx of asylum seekers.

I have mixed feelings about that. As a human being, I want someone high profile and competent to manage the situation, so yay, Harris! The fact that Biden made her point person tells me the issue is a huge priority for the administration.

But from a purely political perspective, Biden just handed his VP a thorny, difficult issue that was decades in the making and is complicated by a ton of factors outside immediate U.S. control, including climate change. Lots of decent and intelligent people, including President Obama, have tried to solve the border issue with decidedly mixed results.

What do y’all think?