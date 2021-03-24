Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, March 23-24

(Walt Handelsman via GoComics.com)

Bay Staters have a bad habit of electing Republican governors, because we’re a ‘weak gov / strong legislature’ state. Chickensh*t Charlie, of the GOP Death Cult, has spent the last year proving how dangerous that can be:

    3Comments

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 116
      Still at 1194 deaths

      1.8% positivity – this has been going up steadily over the last few days

      30.1% vaccinated with at least 1 dose
      109,169 people fully vaccinated
      223,323 people with at least 1 dose

      My nephew got his first dose of Pfizer yesterday! Woo hoo!

      La Nonna

      Still waiting in Italy, for both our age group 70+ and/or Il Nonno’s 100% disabled status, to even be able to book an appointment, much less receive a vaccine.  For the amazing job the universal healthcare system has done to care for and protect us, the EU stumble on vaccines is really hurting.  We’ve been in literal housebound lockdowns off and on since Feb 2020, the stress is starting to really wear on us.  Thankfully our US family now is protected, a Biden BFD.

