The US administered 1.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 128 million, or 38.6 doses per 100 people, enough to cover 19.7% of the population. Despite the relatively low figure, the 7-day moving average rose slightly, back to 2.50 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/ib8Jfnmn0Y — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 24, 2021

Moving right along on the US vaccination front

Nearly a third of all adults with at least 1 dose

70% age ≥ 65 with at least 1 dose

1.7 M today pic.twitter.com/ZtEsFRetRT — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 23, 2021

The US had +58,705 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 30.6 million. The 7-day moving average rose back above 57,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/eRw5GwvbMT — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 24, 2021

I'm thinking that I can mostly use a cell phone picture of it and save the actual card for the occasions when it's required. — Lee Fife (@colo_lee) March 24, 2021

The #SARSCoV2 virus is evolving, and variants are out-competing the wildtype #COVID19 virus all over the world. What this means for the future of the #pandemic is entirely unclear.https://t.co/jflx1prEiY pic.twitter.com/3xWcPPWhOG — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 23, 2021

If you think AstraZeneca has stumbled in its vaccine rollout maybe take a gander at China’s lack of transparency for its vaccines. https://t.co/ENBbmObsup — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 23, 2021

Interesting given this @SaskiaPopescu @alexandraphelan op-ed on vaccine passports, which says that China would only accept vaccine passports for people with…Chinese vaccines.https://t.co/sJ2Am2XN0H — Tanisha Fazal (@tanishafazal) March 23, 2021

Taiwan to help allies buy vaccines, but not from China https://t.co/4ZezJqcZ0u pic.twitter.com/7nW85EfOyZ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

Delhi orders Covid tests at airports as cases surge https://t.co/WkQofWrCzb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2021

One year after India went into a coronavirus lockdown, the ripples it created remain prevalent in society. While some people managed to resume a normal life, many others couldn’t. https://t.co/k7U8nGuyZ1 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2021

Russian health officials said Tuesday that re-vaccination with any of Russia's domestically produced coronavirus vaccines after receiving the country's Sputnik V shot is possiblehttps://t.co/qGaqFUoHq2 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 24, 2021

Russian government spending set a record high in real terms for the post-Soviet era during 2020, as the government fights the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemichttps://t.co/rH8f6dCnfG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 24, 2021

The European Commission will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, officials said https://t.co/1bR45ajAnk pic.twitter.com/5MoeTqNopH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

Poland facing tougher COVID-19 curbs as infections rise: PM's aide https://t.co/y20hkC2prW pic.twitter.com/GNrORBIZin — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

France could start using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its national vaccination drive as early as June, a French official told media Tuesdayhttps://t.co/rueCUkoWSP — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 24, 2021

A year to the day after they were first ordered to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, Britain remembered more than 126,000 people who lost their lives to the pandemic https://t.co/MtdIh9Uiqa — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

London's Underground has kept running through three successive lockdowns. But with ridership and ticket revenue a small fraction of pre-pandemic levels, the British capital's subway system faces one of the biggest crises since it opened in 1863. https://t.co/sf4k9ZnlrK — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 24, 2021

Covid: The clarinettist who took on Lebanon's vaccine scandal https://t.co/l4GFGH33ro — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2021

Colombia imposes new restrictions to avoid severe third coronavirus wave https://t.co/tbtUqQWL4E pic.twitter.com/rKuzNQUYVS — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

Brazil has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time. In recent weeks, Latin America’s largest country has become the pandemic’s global epicenter. https://t.co/VNGs4O0Dan — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2021

Santa Maria, 16 miles from Brazil’s capital Brasilia. Healthcare collapsing, no more ICUs, triaging patients. https://t.co/PfB89Zp020 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 24, 2021

As we strive towards #OneWorldProtected we cannot forget the millions of people in conflict-affected settings. I'm very pleased that the @Gavi Board has approved the #COVAX buffer, which will make vaccine doses available to these high risk groups: https://t.co/B8HQO4URM6 — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) March 23, 2021

Study probes the 'long-haul' effects of COVID-19https://t.co/dk6Z9qcQx3 — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) March 23, 2021

More evidence that Covid can trigger type 2 diabetes. This time the research is from the UK. A US team was first to report a link last year https://t.co/9Axu5BNSra via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 23, 2021

"Being against vaccines has been seen now as a badge or as a sign of loyalty to the Republican Party." Dr. @PeterHotez, author of "Preventing the Next Pandemic," in a new interview with @NewsHour: https://t.co/N5W4HcYV2h — Johns Hopkins University Press (@JHUPress) March 23, 2021

Such important work: @levfacher explores the time-consuming and complex work of delivering #Covid19 vaccines to some of the most vulnerable & hard-to-reach people, homebound adults. https://t.co/KS8oMIn5Qo — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 23, 2021

A new AP-NORC poll finds parents across the U.S. are conflicted about reopening schools: Most are at least somewhat worried that their child will fall behind academically and that in-person instruction will lead to more COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/ODj8nJTkp3 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 23, 2021

Bay Staters have a bad habit of electing Republican governors, because we’re a ‘weak gov / strong legislature’ state. Chickensh*t Charlie, of the GOP Death Cult, has spent the last year proving how dangerous that can be:

A year battling the spread of the COVID-19 has taken a political toll on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as he faces slumping popularity — even as the state begins to envision a life after the pandemic with the distribution of vaccines. https://t.co/njQ5nB1xfL — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 23, 2021