Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Our Devoutly *Un*regulated Militia

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Our Devoutly *Un*regulated Militia

    7Comments

      Baud

      Maybe we should start celebrating mass killings. If people aren’t offended by the abuse of the Second Amendment, they shouldn’t be offended by abuse of the First Amendment.

      dmsilev

      Fine. Treat guns like cars. That includes mandatory liability insurance whose cost is determined, by private companies, based on whatever perceived risk factors they want to throw into their models. That AR-15 is gonna cost you.

      PsiFighter37

      Apparently Duckworth is saying she will not vote for any more Biden nominees until more Asian-Americans are put forward as nominees for other positions. As an Asian-American myself, I would kindly tell her to fuck off. That is the stupidest thing possible to do, and Mitch McConnell has to be thrilled that we decided this was a great time to play blatant identity politics.

      A Ghost to Most

      Don’t dare blame his neighbors (my neighbors, I live close to them) for making his life hell at Arvada West H.S. because he was a Muslim. No sir. Let’s not fix the problem, let’s rail about the tool he chose. It fits your narrative better. For the record, I have always supported banning high-velocity military weapons, but guns are not the problem. Greedy, bigoted, and spiteful people are. His fellow students tormented him. Some of you live in a liberal bubble just as sturdy as the biggest nazi assholes.

      Reply
      dr. bloor

      @A Ghost to Most:

      How about, because changing a gun law, however Herculean a feat that might be, is still far easier than changing the attitudes of your asshole neighbors?

      Must be tough being as wise and as virtuous as you are.

