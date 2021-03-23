I was wondering why this article was suddenly getting traffic until I opened it and realized I have now written twice about #Boulder Officer Eric Talley. Once in 2013 when he rescued a bunch of ducklings. And today, when he was killed in the line of duty: https://t.co/VdprBIvjby pic.twitter.com/ATvBAa99Jy — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 23, 2021





Boulder’s assault weapons ban, meant to stop mass shootings, was blocked 10 days before grocery store attack https://t.co/EdcvtsVsZd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 23, 2021

Make the judge dig the graves. https://t.co/XFVYHTVfHx — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 23, 2021

"I hope so. I don't know. I haven't done any counting yet," Biden tells reporters in Ohio when asked if he has the political capital to make changes on gun measures right now, after a gunman yesterday killed 10 people in Boulder with an AR-15 style rifle. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 23, 2021

The NRA tweeted this right after a mass shooting. https://t.co/5Y7hlggqyW — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) March 23, 2021

To drive a car you have to have a license. Have to have insurance. Have to obey a laundry list of laws and regulations with legions of cops to enforce it. There are special licenses and additional laws for any vehicle considered particularly dangerous. https://t.co/hqFNNj3jog — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 23, 2021

After every mass shooting Republicans hide behind vehicular death stats as a reason to do nothing. Then they roll up to drunken MAGA rallies in an 8-foot tall F-150 with coal stacks, Ben Hur spikes, and antlers on the grill labeled "Protester Plow" — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 23, 2021

ask your kids what to do. they’ve been trained. — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 23, 2021

The United States has institutionalized mass shootings. Their reappearance as the country begins to emerge from the pandemic really is a bitter sign that things are returning to normal.https://t.co/4AifB6xNtT pic.twitter.com/NaLjbdp7Ak — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) March 23, 2021