Look, when people vote for a 44 year-old bisexual woman who grew up in Tucson, they don’t expect her to make common cause with a 73 year-old white male from West Virginia.

There was a lot of garbage leaked about Sinema making the difficult choices, she has her finger on the pulse, etc. I said at the time the opposite is true. Arizona is younger than she thinks, young Hispanics in particular, especially from California and Texas.

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Tucson area. Tucson, politically, is pretty damn liberal. The votes that put Democrats into the Senate come from southern Arizona, including Tucson. She could have just kept her head down and voted like a Democrat. She didn’t, and now she has work to do.