Paul Waldman, at the Washington Post“Trump considers adding a social media network to his list of failures”:

It’s of course possible that Trumpbook, or Trmpr, or whatever it might be called, will turn out to be as much a figment of the imagination as the spectacular health-care plan Trump kept promising as president. But let’s assume for the moment that this actually comes to pass.

I for one look forward to watching it fail miserably…

For years, we heard that Trump might try to form his own media company, a cable network that would be everything Fox News is, but Trumpier. It never happened, probably because as soon as he started to consider what would be involved, he realized it was just too daunting a challenge.

It would certainly be simpler to start a social media platform, but it’s not something he has any experience in. For him to succeed in a new line of commerce he’d never been involved in before, he’d have to bring around him some smart, competent people who knew a lot about the technical and business aspects of this endeavor.

And his track record on hiring leaves something to be desired. His White House was without doubt the most incompetent in modern times: It leaked like a sieve, it could barely issue a news release that wasn’t full of typos, and he went through four chiefs of staff and seven communications directors.

So who’s going to create and run Trmpr? Jared Kushner? Good luck with that…

That’s why Twitter worked so well for him: Because it’s the place where journalists congregate (along with a few hundred million other people), he could leverage it to achieve much wider attention than simply speaking to the like-minded people who followed him there.

But a platform solely populated by his supporters will probably suffer the same problem sites such as Parler had: With only conservatives in attendance, even those who went there enthusiastically at the beginning didn’t find it all that compelling. If you own the libs on your social media site but no libs are there to hear it, have the libs actually been owned?…

So maybe his ambitions are modest. Rather than starting a platform that will succeed so spectacularly it will drive Twitter out of business and restore Trump to gold-plated glory, he may just want to grab whatever he can get while he can. A bottom-feeding operation meant to squeeze as much money as possible from his most gullible supporters would be completely in character…

Hey, remember Brad Parscale’s ‘Death Star’?…

*All* the Trumpist grifters are desperate, apparently:

Schadenfreude Open Thread: Infrastructure Week, But On-Line!

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      counterfactual

      I am not a web developer, but even I know Parsquale doesn’t have the chops to “design” a social media platform, and has never demonstrated the ability to coordinate a team that does.

      I hope that at least it’s an entertaining disaster.

      (first?)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      It’s been five years and people are still writing stories based on assumption that things Trump spokesmen say have any predictive value

      Normal people are still writing about Trump?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike in NC

      Been hoping for an update on Parscale. Word was he was planning a tell-all book. Needs to leave the Tulsa rally off his resume.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      Twitter banning TFG was the best thing that happened to my daily outlook since he came down that escalator. Thank you, Jack!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Spanky

      Someone should definitely get a jump on this and register “Death Shart” as a trade name. Make a helluva band name

      ETA: Google wants to tell me all about depth charts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      All I’m hearing is that Trump’s grift has run out.  His former followers may tell pollsters they love him, but they ain’t dolin’ out a dime or begging to hear him speak anymore.  He’s flailing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Alexandra Petri got an exclusive sneak preview:

      The site will be hosted by what appears to be GeoCities, circa 2003. It will all be in Times New Roman, ALL CAPS, except during the periods when it is down, which will be most of the time, because no one involved in it has ever, technically, successfully run anything. Jared Kushner will read 25 books about how to run a website. None of them will contain any useful information, but this will not stop him from coming to every meeting brimming with unhelpful Big-Picture Ideas that will make the meeting run long and not result in any tangible improvements to the network.

      The design of the website will manage to evoke Nazism in a cryptic way, which will momentarily distract everyone’s attention from all the overt racism of what gets posted there when the site is up, which, again, will not be often.

      After that, it will always be down. Sometimes it will be down because Rudy Giuliani somehow spilled ketchup on the only server, and at other times it will be down because a very menacing bird flew into the office and everyone had to turn off the lights and electricity and sit very still until the bird went away, and at other times it will be down because the people involved forgot that they needed to renew the domain name every year and it has briefly become a site that sells a special kind of flexible seal that you can use to repair a boat.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @frosty:

      Where are you hearing that?

      It’s more a matter of negative news.  He’s not having rallies.  He’s made two appearances, and both were political C list stuff.  He’s trying to threaten the RNC for money.  We’re hearing no good news for him, no signs money is being dished out to him, only pie in the sky “I’m going to be big again someday!  You’ll see!” crap like this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The vermin of the Village are such a collection of idiots, if they think that anything TFG proposes has the slightest chance of happening as predicted by his lackeys.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      frosty

      @Frankensteinbeck: OK, got it. I gathered he wasn’t doing well, but I hadn’t extrapolated “flailing” from it yet. I’ll set the popcorn aside… or maybe get it out while I read the rest of Petri.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      There will be no advertising, only subscriptions and donations.

      “They’re not ads for My Pillow, they’re ‘independent endorsements.'”
      //

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cameron

      @Spanky: I dunno.  I could kinda go for seeing him in an orange jump suit, out there with the rest of the road crew mowing grass and picking up shit.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      StringOnAStick

      I suspect that Jason Miller is just preparing the ground for what you just know is coming, which is TFG putting the touch on his fans to “help build out the last 5%” and ” become a founding member at the double plus platinum level, all for the low price of”, etc.  This doesn’t even rise to the level of vaporware.  TFG simply needed an ego boost and was probably fixated on losing his Twitter account so this is the lie they conjured to shut him up.

      Then again, maybe Putin will fund it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      @dmsilev

      Jared Kushner will read 25 books about how to run a website. None of them will contain any useful information

      Will raise loot to purchase the NFT for Online Grifting for Dummies.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Major Major Major Major: Speaking of Parler…

      Ousted Parler CEO sues company, alleges stake was taken

      The founder and former CEO of right-leaning social media site Parler is suing the company he created and its controlling owner, political megadonor Rebekah Mercer, alleging his ownership stake was taken from him.

      John Matze, who founded Parler in 2018 with funding from Mercer, filed the suit in Nevada District Court on Monday. Matze has said he was forced out of the company in early February, just weeks after Parler became embroiled in controversy surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the site being knocked offline for more than a month.

      The suit, which was announced in a news release by Matze’s attorneys and uploaded online by the Las Vegas Sun, names Parler, Mercer, interim CEO Mark Meckler and investors Jeffrey Wernick and Dan Bongino as defendants, as well as a corporation believed to be controlled by Mercer.

      In the complaint, Matze alleges that Mercer and others plotted to steal Matze’s 40 percent stake in the company, later saying the fair market value for his stake was worth only $3. The “outlandish and arrogant theft” is “the product of a conspiratorial agreement,” the suit says.

      (emphasis added). By my math, that values the entire company at $7.50. Seems a bit low, surely they at least had a box or two of branded coffee mugs they could flip on eBay for fifty cents each.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      So what’s the deal with Sydney Powell? She acted bug fuck nuts during the lawsuits last year and now she’s going, “Well, no reasonable person would believe my election claims” now that she’s being sued by Dominion. I don’t get it. She seemed completely unstable. Was it all just an act?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      ET

      The only reason he wants to do this is because he is going through Twitter withdrawal after he got deplatformed. He doesn’t care if it is successful as long as he can type in capital letters, say he has millions of “followers” (even if many are bots/fake accounts), and he can make (and bank) a buck before it fails.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      @Frankensteinbeck

      All I’m hearing is that Trump’s grift has run out. His former followers may tell pollsters they love him, but they ain’t dolin’ out a dime or begging to hear him speak anymore. He’s flailing.

      Every last bit of this.

      I’m tempted to hire him for my first post-Covid backyard bbq. He can, um, just wander around aimlessly in the yard, kind of like he did for four years in the WH. Maybe tend the fire pit or poisonous viper pit or something…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: so it’ll basically be a McDonalds milkshake machine, then?  Down most of the time and spewing nasty, illness-causing bile for the remainder?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Moar You Know

      Twitter worked for Former Guy because it was free. He’s fucking broke.  Why won’t the media admit this?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      @Jeffro

      He’d just spend all his time inside the bouncy castle casino.

      Or at least until the mandatory 45 minutes on the grill for his steak has elapsed.

      :)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @Frankensteinbeck: exactly right.  If he was ‘robbed’…if there was actual fraud in the election…where’s the rallies and marches?  Why did all the GQP Senators and Reps drop their objections to the election and start doing relatively normal stuff (even if it is heinous) like…just voting in Congress?

      so trumpov got kicked off of Twitter…what’s taking so long for him to jump on some other platform or slap one together and RALLY THE FAITHFUL?

      LOL

      suckers…suckerrrrrrrrss…

      And they all know it, too.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      @Spanky:

      @Cameron:

      I used to think I’d settle for him being tarred and feathered, and then being forced – however long it took – to walk across the country like that while being pelted by rotten tomatoes.

      After 1/6…nope, sorry, not nearly enough.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      NotMax

      Trumpbook, or Trmpr, or whatever it might be called

      “White Pages of America”

      Consumed with debate as to whether Ivanka is a 9.9 or a perfect 10.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @The Moar You Know:

      Probably because he’s good for business for them. Even though he abused them there was never a dull moment with him and his constant tweets made reporters’ jobs easy for them. Wouldn’t surprise me if they want him to have a comeback

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      BTW, this is some kind of perverted VC pitch. Not that Trump will fund a social media platform, rather that he’ll lend his name to one currently being developed, or starting now by people who think his name has some value, or that his followers are adequate to get to profitability.

      Guessing some idiots asked ‘how quickly could we build a social media platform’ and some other idiots answered ‘2-3 months’, and this statement is intended to motivate some of his followers to get on the ball and build it. Decent chance Parler just rebrands.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      So what’s the deal with Sydney Powell? She acted bug fuck nuts during the lawsuits last year and now she’s going, “Well, no reasonable person would believe my election claims” now that she’s being sued by Dominion. I don’t get it. She seemed completely unstable. Was it all just an act?

      I don’t know if even she knows, herself.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I don’t think so. Social media has never really had to form a coherent and consistently implemented moderation/content policy. They did everything they could to duck it but Jan 6 forced their hand.

      They have some real problems now. Congress is coming. Willing to bet that before long social media accounts will need to have enough verified ID information for the FBI to find you.  It may be publicly anonymous, but a subpoena to the platform will spit out your ID. Normally ID graphs are regulated in various ways. The infiltration by russian bots needs to be addressed.

      You have other platforms pushing back in other ways – witness Apple choking off some of Facebooks ability to monetize and Amazon dumping Parler. Trump is much more of a threat than an opportunity to any major platform.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      randy khan

      I don’t think the world is kind enough to make this happen.  It would make the Fyre Festival combined with Enron combined with those old wacky film clips of attempts at flying machines seem like a roaring success.  I would enjoy every second of it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mary G

      I’m old enough to remember Sarah Palin trying this and failing. TFG has no chance. She was a rocket scientist compared to him.

      Reply

