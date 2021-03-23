I’m still marveling at the farcical yet horrifying nature of the attempted authoritarian putsch that occurred…less than three months ago. There’s more whining from the apprehended MAGA clowns (as conveyed by their attorneys) to savor, including the lament of West Va. sandwich Nazi George Tanios [The Post]:

[Defense attorney] Walker said he would appeal the decision to hold Tanios, telling the court that given coronavirus pandemic backlogs, “We won’t have a trial for at least a year, judge. That’s why we’re going to fight, and we’re going to leave no stone unturned to fight for his release. This is going to be hard time for him if he’s not released.”

Boo-fucking-hoo. Florida insurrectionist Graydon Young’s plea for pre-trial release was miles more pathetic:

“The psychological burdens of being detained pending trial are very real for Mr. Young. Since he has no previous experience with the criminal justice system, being detained is taking an extremely high toll on his mental well-being,” the motion stated. “Prior to being detained, Mr. Young was a mentally strong and stable person with no history of mental disorders. His current emotional and psychological state is owing entirely to the fact that he has been detained and is unable to rely upon his normal social support systems. Because he is such a strong family man, locking him up away from his wife and children with the prospect of an extremely long period of time before trial is even scheduled is causing potentially irreparable psychological and emotional damage to Mr. Young.”

Again, boo-to-the-fucking-hoo. Shoulda thought of that before he attempted to overthrow the government. Actually, the Florida dope’s case could get interesting. He’s implicated along with a pair of other Florida nimrods as part of the Oath Keepers’ plot. Young claims he was duped by that organization (into which he also recruited his sister). Maybe the feds will flip them all and go after the Oath Keepers like the domestic terrorism outfit that it always has been. About time!

Last but not least, The Former Guy’s second-kookiest former lawyer, Sidney Powell, is trying to squirm out of the Dominion defamation suit by stating that of course she was babbling outrageous lies that no sane person would believe, so how can that be defamation?

“Indeed, Plaintiffs themselves characterize the statements at issue as ‘wild accusations’ and ‘outlandish claims.’ They are repeatedly labelled ‘inherently improbable’ and even ‘impossible.’ Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.”

Good luck with that, Kraken Lady.

Weeks and months later, it’s all still so surreal. Open thread.