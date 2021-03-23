Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pre-Morning Open Thread

I’m still marveling at the farcical yet horrifying nature of the attempted authoritarian putsch that occurred…less than three months ago. There’s more whining from the apprehended MAGA clowns (as conveyed by their attorneys) to savor, including the lament of West Va. sandwich Nazi George Tanios [The Post]:

[Defense attorney] Walker said he would appeal the decision to hold Tanios, telling the court that given coronavirus pandemic backlogs, “We won’t have a trial for at least a year, judge. That’s why we’re going to fight, and we’re going to leave no stone unturned to fight for his release. This is going to be hard time for him if he’s not released.”

Boo-fucking-hoo. Florida insurrectionist Graydon Young’s plea for pre-trial release was miles more pathetic:

“The psychological burdens of being detained pending trial are very real for Mr. Young. Since he has no previous experience with the criminal justice system, being detained is taking an extremely high toll on his mental well-being,” the motion stated. “Prior to being detained, Mr. Young was a mentally strong and stable person with no history of mental disorders. His current emotional and psychological state is owing entirely to the fact that he has been detained and is unable to rely upon his normal social support systems. Because he is such a strong family man, locking him up away from his wife and children with the prospect of an extremely long period of time before trial is even scheduled is causing potentially irreparable psychological and emotional damage to Mr. Young.”

Again, boo-to-the-fucking-hoo. Shoulda thought of that before he attempted to overthrow the government. Actually, the Florida dope’s case could get interesting. He’s implicated along with a pair of other Florida nimrods as part of the Oath Keepers’ plot. Young claims he was duped by that organization (into which he also recruited his sister). Maybe the feds will flip them all and go after the Oath Keepers like the domestic terrorism outfit that it always has been. About time!

Last but not least, The Former Guy’s second-kookiest former lawyer, Sidney Powell, is trying to squirm out of the Dominion defamation suit by stating that of course she was babbling outrageous lies that no sane person would believe, so how can that be defamation?

“Indeed, Plaintiffs themselves characterize the statements at issue as ‘wild accusations’ and ‘outlandish claims.’ They are repeatedly labelled ‘inherently improbable’ and even ‘impossible.’ Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants’ position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.”

Good luck with that, Kraken Lady.

Weeks and months later, it’s all still so surreal. Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      ‘Outlandish’ or not, Dominion has a pretty easy case that making public statements like these, repeatedly, knowing the (RWNJ) media attention they were going to get most certainly impacted their business prospects. Too bad, so sad, Sidney!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      I would be happy getting Sidney Powell (along with Rudy, etc.) to state on the record that the Big Lie is in fact a lie and that Biden won fair and square.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Speaking of MAGA.

      Meghan McCain apologizes for past use of phrase ‘China virus’
      ….

      In a tweet, McCain condemned recent physical attacks and hate speech incidents targeting Asian Americans, while adding that she wanted to “apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

      “I never would have made those remarks if I knew I would be held accountable,” she said.

      I may have editorialized a bit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Central Planning

      Fuck all of them. None of them are sorry or taking any responsibility for their actions.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MJS

      Powell’s statement is…something. “Of course it was outlandish nonsense, which of course had to be tested in a court of law” is not the mic drop someone apparently thinks it is.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Maybe she can have a word with her serial plagiarist husband. His garage rag has been pushing the “China virus” bullshit all along.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Joe Falco

      As been said on Twitter regarding Powell’s “strategy”: so she’s going for the Tucker Carlson defense.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      geg6

      @Baud
      Fuck her. She’s just saying that now because she’s watching what is happening to another asshole daytime chat host, Sharon Osborne.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      Fucking NPR, interviewing Chad Wolf lying about fully informing Biden about immigration issues as far back as September. Double fuck the reporter for not calling out Wolf’s bullshit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This always pisses me off:

      The database defines mass killings as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

      Why is it dependent upon how good a shot the murderer is? So a shooting in which 22 people get hit but only 2 or 3 die doesn’t count as a mass shooting? Stupidity.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Spanky

      @debbie: It’s not npr’s job to tell you what is and isn’t bullshit. If you listen to npr, you’re supposed to be sophisticated enough to know.

      Here, have a totebag. It’ll make you feel better.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WereBear

      @Baud:

      “I never would have made those remarks if I knew I would be held accountable,” she said.

       
      Yes, because her entire life, she’s just done what she wants and never held accountable. Like the rest of Wingnuttia.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Punchy

      Lawyers gotta liar. It’s what they bill $200/per for. That West Virgin guy (not a typo) seems especially odious.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RSA

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      The database defines mass killings as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

      Why is it dependent upon how good a shot the murderer is? So a shooting in which 22 people get hit but only 2 or 3 die doesn’t count as a mass shooting?

      …which is why some sources use a different term.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Juju

      I’m sure Michael Brown or Eric Garner would sympathize if they hadn’t been killed for minor offenses, if they could. I’m pretty sure the young black male who spent two years at Rikers awaiting arraignment for possibly stealing a book bag, would be sympathetic if he hadn’t died in Rikers while waiting, and I only remember his first name was Kalief. It must be hard to have to sit in jail for doing something minor like spraying bear spray at police officers or storming the capitol.

      Reply

