LOGAR VALLEY

View of the valley and the farmhouse where we stayed, looking to the northeast. The B&B was run by the daughter who had a degree in anthropology from the University of Ljubljana. Her parents learned Russian in grade school whereas she’d learned English. There’s so much history tucked away in these relatively remote areas—history of the locals rather than the history in books. One grandfather fought with the Italians during WWI; the other grandfather fought with the Italians during WWII. During WWII, the farm was a refuge for American and British intelligence officers. When discovered by the Nazis, her grandparents were taken to a concentration camp (I’ve forgotten which one) and the farm burned down (there’s a plaque commemorating this posted on the barn). Since they were caught toward the end of the war and since they were farmers, they were to farm, so survived the war and returned to rebuild their farm.