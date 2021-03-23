Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – Logar valley (Logarska Dolina), Slovenia

On The Road – way2blue – Logar valley (Logarska Dolina), Slovenia

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

way2blue

After Bovec, we drove east from the Julian Alps across the top of Slovenia to the Logar Valley (Logarska dolina), a glacial valley in the Kamnik-Savinja Alps along the border with Austria.  The Logar Valley is the middle of three glacial valleys which open to the southwest, and has been protected as a ‘landscape park’ since 1987.  The farm where we stayed is ‘grandfathered ‘ into the park.  In fact, the farm’s owner shifted careers from forester to conservationist.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 7
LOGAR VALLEY

View of the valley and the farmhouse where we stayed, looking to the northeast.  The B&B was run by the daughter who had a degree in anthropology from the University of Ljubljana.  Her parents learned Russian in grade school whereas she’d learned English.  There’s so much history tucked away in these relatively remote areas—history of the locals rather than the history in books.  One grandfather fought with the Italians during WWI; the other grandfather fought with the Italians during WWII.  During WWII, the farm was a refuge for American and British intelligence officers.  When discovered by the Nazis, her grandparents were taken to a concentration camp (I’ve forgotten which one) and the farm burned down (there’s a plaque commemorating this posted on the barn).  Since they were caught toward the end of the war and since they were farmers, they were to farm, so survived the war and returned to rebuild their farm.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 6
SLAP RINKA

The lower half of a 90-m-high waterfall, Slap Rinka, we visited along the way to the Logar Valley farmhouse.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 5
SLAP RINKA

Cottage clinging to the cliff face adjacent to the waterfall…

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 4
ROBAN FARMSTEAD, ROBANOW KOT

Beehives and roses at the Roban Farmstead (Roban Kmetija).  Robanov Kot is the glacial valley south of Logarska Dolina, named for the farmstead which has been in operation for 800 years.  This valley was also designated as a landscape park in 1987.  We parked at the main farm buildings and hiked up the valley track.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 3
ROBANOW KOT VALLEY

A barn we passed along our hike, this one contained ponies.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 2
ROBANOW KOT VALLEY

Another farm building, this one with a farm vehicle parked underneath.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA 1
MATKOV KOT VALLEY

The next day we hiked up the glacial valley north of Logar Valley.  Matkov Kot is a ‘wild’ valley parallel to the border with Austria.  Another leisurely hike in a stunning location.  Although I found the glut of river gravel troubling as it in part signals the end of alpine glaciers—allowing the underlying glacial moraine to head downslope and choke the streams.  Alas.

On The Road - way2blue - LOGAR VALLEY (LOGARSKA DOLINA), SLOVENIA
CERKEV SVETI DUH

This creature stands guard just below an iconic mountain chapel, Cerkev Sveti Duh, along the Solčava Panoramic Road near the village of Solčava.  Does anyone know the name of this creature?  (Not a gryphon—more nasty I think.)

