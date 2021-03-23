Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Let there be snark.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Just a few bad apples.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Han shot first.

What fresh hell is this?

People are complicated. Love is not.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / Not Everything Is Terrorism: Boulder, Colorado Mass Shooting Edition

Not Everything Is Terrorism: Boulder, Colorado Mass Shooting Edition

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , , , ,

While it is early in regards to the investigation into yesterday’s mass shooting in Boulder, it is important to remember that not everything is terrorism. Even if it winds up terrorizing people. Terrorism in general and both domestic and what we call foreign terrorism (also doing business as just terrorism) have very specific definitions. And sometimes some acts technically fit the definitions, but would be better categorized as one of the forms of mass murder, such as serial or spree murders. Ted Kaczynski is probably the best example of this. Kaczynski’s terrorism campaign did have a political objective, however, the whole campaign and the motivations behind it were the result of Kaczynski’s delusions that arose from untreated mental illness. As such, Kaczynski’s behavior was far, far more similar to that of David Berkowitz, the Son of Sam Killer, than to someone like Eric Robert Rudolph. Like Berkowitz, Kaczynski’s beliefs and actions resulted from delusions that were part of their untreated mental illness. Rudolph had clear political and religious/ideological, doctrinal, and dogmatic objectives he wanted to achieve and the motivations to undertake his campaign is rooted in the racialized charismatic evangelicalism of the Christian Identity movement he was raised in.

The now identified shooter in Boulder is alleged by his family members to have been suffering from untreated mental illness. This included paranoid delusions that he was being both physically stalked and cyber stalked because of his Muslim faith. So far nothing reported has indicated any self radicalization into any form of religious or political extremism. Just that he was introverted, had a temper, was bullied in high school, seems to be suffering from paranoid delusions, and, as a result, that his family believes he is mentally ill.

From The Daily Beast:

The motive for the nation’s second major mass shooting in a week remains unknown, but a family member said he believes the alleged shooter—a former high-school wrestler who was born in Syria but raised in Colorado—is mentally ill.

Ali Aliwi Alissa, 34, told The Daily Beast in a phone interview that his brother was paranoid, adding that in high school he would talk about “being chased, someone is behind him, someone is looking for him.”

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” he said.

He said he was sure the shooting was “not at all a political statement, it’s mental illness.”

“The guy used to get bullied a lot in high school. He was like an outgoing kid, but after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social,” the brother said.

In one Facebook post, the suspect appeared to express fears that someone was targeting his phone for Islamophobic reasons.

“Yeah if these racist islamophobic people would stop hacking my phone and let me have a normal life I probably could,” he posted in July 2019.

He made similar allegations months earlier, accusing his former high school of hacking his phone. He asked Facebook followers for information about laws against phone hacking, and said he suspected someone was starting rumors about him, which “set off” the alleged hacking.

On Facebook, his politics appeared mixed throughout several camps. He shared an article rebuking Donald Trump’s stance on immigration, but also posted about his own opposition to gay marriage and abortion.

A day after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, Alissa had shared a Facebook post from another user that read, “The Muslims at the #christchurch mosque were not the victims of a single shooter. They were the victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.”

If – and it is early days in the investigation, so it is a big if – Alissa is in fact mentally ill and the shooting was as a result of his paranoid delusions, even if investigators do get an explanation out of him, it may not make any sense to anyone else. If Alissa is in fact mentally ill and he is put on an appropriate therapy regimen and the paranoid delusions go away, he may still not be able to provide a coherent motive for his actions even as the reality of what he did is able to finally sink in.

Mental illness is a weird thing when it comes to motivating violence. When I was a post-doc at UF one of my colleagues was beaten to death by her foster son who she was in the process of adopting. She’d helped to save him from the foster system and from a life of being largely abandoned by parents that couldn’t take care of him because of their own demons and problems. He loved her fiercely. And yet one day they got into an argument and something was said that triggered all the trauma that he’d endured from his birth parents, in the foster system, from schools and social services not set up to actually resolve these types of problems and he beat her to death with a baseball bat. Apparently he’d been writing about his anger for several days and had confided in his girlfriend, so this wasn’t completely spur of the moment. And he did realize what he did, panicked, tried to cover it up for several days by claiming she was out of town, and he is now in Florida’s maximum security prison where he’ll spend the rest of his life. However, I’m pretty sure that to this day, over fifteen years later, if you asked him what set him off that day or why he did it, he still cannot provided a coherent answer other than she made him angry.* The only real answer, as insufficient as it is,  is that on that day, for a brief, unfortunate moment all of the years of trauma he’d endured came into contact with something that Barb said to him and now two lives were destroyed.

While we wait for more information to come out, it is important to remember that sometimes there aren’t answers. That doesn’t excuse what Alissa did yesterday, nor does it make it right. But it is important to remember in our hyper-politicized, 24/7, chasing the headlines, controversy creates cash news media culture that not everything is terrorism. Sometimes it is just a tragedy. But there are a lot of subject matter experts – both real ones and self promoting charlatans – on social media, as well as a news media that needs controversial content to attract eyeballs across multiple platforms, that has a vested interest in driving the events of yesterday into very specific directions. Not everything is terrorism. Not everything has a nice, neat answer or resolution. That doesn’t mean there may not be a political component to yesterday’s events, such as the ability of someone whose family says has untreated mental illness to be able to easily purchase a firearm. Or the NRA’s, as well as other similar groups’, stupid fight to remove every last reasonable firearms regulation at every level of government aided and abetted by every Republican member of the House and the Senate. All of these people, from the talking heads on TV to “terrorism” experts on twitter to the GOP senators that decided to put on a show during a committee hearing today on gun violence all have a vested interest in this being something that is considered newsworthy. Domestic terrorism, radicalized Islamic terrorism, an excuse for those commie Democrats to grab everyone’s guns, etc. There are two real issues here: untreated mental illness and easy access to firearms by everyone in the US, including those who are mentally ill. That’s where the focus should be. Everything else, unless some startling revelation occurs as to motive, is a sideshow intended to raise people’s visibility – terrorism experts, anchors and pundits, politicians, and special interest groups – and then monetize that visibility.

Just one quick, final note: this tragedy was definitely compounded because Alissa had ready access to a rifle he had purchased on 16 March. In this case, based on the reporting in The Daily Beast, a Ruger AR-556, which is Ruger’s AR pattern rifle. If Alissa had, instead, purchased a different rifle, Ruger or otherwise, it might not have made much difference in the number of casualties. Using a bolt action or lever action rifle would have slowed things down a bit as the rifle would have had to be manually cycled after each shot. But many of these manually loading rifles still come with either detachable box magazines or with integral to the rifle tube magazines. Not every non AR or AK pattern rifle is a single shot rifle. Every single non AR pattern rifle that Ruger sells with one exception – all bolt action – have either an integral tube magazine or a box magazine allowing the rifle to be loaded with between 4 and 10 rounds with the factory magazines. The same is true for the majority of lever action rifles. Getting caught up in a discussion of AR rifles is a rabbit hole. The one definitely confirmed problem here – Alissa’s ability to get a rifle – and the one unconfirmed, but suspected one – that Alissa was suffering from paranoid delusions as a result of untreated mental illness – are the two immediate concerns. Especially in regard to each other provided his family’s speculation’s about his mental health are correct. The issue is not that he purchased an AR 556 rather than the Scout or the Precision or a lever action rifle. The issues are that both his family and some friends suspected he was having mental illness related problems – such as paranoid delusions – nothing was done about that and that he was also able to easily obtain a rifle. And that the American political system has decided that mental illness isn’t really a public health crisis and that the solution to each and every one of these mass murders by mass shootings, regardless of motivation, is to do nothing because doing anything is somehow un-American and unconstitutional, none of which is true.

Open thread!

* If you click through to that article, you’ll see that my description isn’t lining up 100% with the reporters. I knew Barb, she was a friend and a colleague. I knew her foster son, though not well. I’m also the person that went over and packed up her things for her parents, as a favor for the departmental administrative staff, so they could take what they wanted home with them after the crime scene people and the local cops released the apartment and the apartment complex could have the apartment prepared to for a new renter. You’ll notice in the reporting that her son could not articulate an actual coherent reason for why he did what he did when he did it other than “she was holding me back” and he was angry. In reality he was doing well in school, was a successful athlete, and had a lot of potential opportunities he never would have had had he not met Barb. But mental and emotional trauma is a hard thing. And it sometimes leads people to do terrible things. And this was one of those times.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • cain
  • debbie
  • jonas
  • Keith P.
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Ohio Mom
  • raven
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Keith P.

      Did we ever get a motive from the other shooter? I’ve got a friend who said he looks “Antifa”, while I thought “MAGA”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      Thanks for showing the empathetic side of that tragedy. The kid was clearly in a bad place – and killed someone he loved. That’s going to stick with him for the rest of his life – and sadly he has all the time to think about it in jail.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      We need to make the distinction that mentally ill does not mean he is not legally culpable. I firmly believe one can have delusions but still have the mental faculties to distinguish right from wrong.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      Mental illness is of course a human condition everywhere around the globe, but only in America do we allow the criminally insane to waltz into a gun store and purchase military-style weapons with nary a shrug. Therefore *I’m* the one who should have to go everywhere in tactical armor (the kids too, I suppose?) and open-carrying to “protect myself.” This is fucking insane.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      Yet, all I’m seeing from the right are arguments about what AR really stands for. Their gift for distraction is lessening.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Major Major Major Major

      What are some ideas for keeping handguns away from the acutely ill that don’t keep them away from the chronically ill? Like what would be a mechanism that would keep a gun out of this guy’s hands but still let me, a bipolar fella with everything under control, buy one? (I have no interest in doing so, nor do I think most people ought to have guns, but that’s not our political reality)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Keith P.

      @Adam L Silverman: The guy who was having a “bad day”.  A mug shot showed up on TV while I was watching with some friends, and the first thing I heard was “He looks totally Antifa”.  My response is “I could just as easily say he looks ‘MAGA'”.  Now, we’ve got a guy with a foreign-sounding name, so it’s like a squirrel….but at least the current guy in the WH isn’t going to weaponize either’s background.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Good post.

      I agree that mental illness is a big problem and it’s different from “terrorism”. But I’m not sure that the distinction between Kaczynski and Rudolph is as stark as your first paragraph. It’s not normal for anyone to blow up clinics and hide in the hills for years. How much of that is mental illness is debatable, but there is some there, I think.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      @debbie: That’s right. Experts on pandemics, disease, the economy, climate, evolution — all pinheads who don’t know anything and should get bent because I subscribe to this newsletter and know better. The only expertise we should bow down to is gunhumping and if you don’t know your 30.06’s from your .357’s, you have absolutely NO BUSINESS discussing gun policy.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      I get the idea that there is a difference between the havoc wrecked by the politically motivated vs. the untreated mentally ill but from my perspective, I’m terrorized either way.

      Now I usually put it out of my mind because else I couldn’t function. It’s just one more item on the list of why I absolutely hate Republicans.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Villago Delenda Est

      cyber stalked because of his Muslim faith

      Well, the usual xenophobe bigoted reactionary shitstains are certainly cyber stalking him now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.