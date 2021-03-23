Steve M has a good post contrasting a Lauren Bobert fundraising email from last night with the usual TP (thoughts and prayers) she emitted on her public Twitter feed and on Fox. Bobert’s from Colorado but she doesn’t represent Boulder. His take:

This is how they do it. They talk like extremists when they think only their fans are listening, then they’re on their best behavior, temporarily, at moments like this. And so our politcal culture clings to the enduring myth that the GOP is a reasonable political party made up of responsible citizens. Don’t fall for it.

Two things: First, I don’t think anyone (or a significant number of people) who isn’t already a Kool-Aid drinker is falling for bullshit like this from gun humpers like Bobert. She’s just ticking the box of “responsible gun rights advocate” for those who buy into her schtick. Kool-Aid drinkers aren’t movable on this issue — if we ever get rid of guns in this country, it will be despite them, not with them.

Second, Bobert, surprisingly, is showing that she’s a hell of a lot more savvy than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is just a noisemaking yokel — Bobert is at least smart enough to tone it down in public. God knows you don’t need to be very smart to do that, but Greene apparently can’t clear even that low bar.