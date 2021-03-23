Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This really is a full service blog.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Yes we did.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

The willow is too close to the house.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Nobody’s Buying Her Bullshit

Nobody’s Buying Her Bullshit

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Steve M has a good post contrasting a Lauren Bobert fundraising email from last night with the usual TP (thoughts and prayers) she emitted on her public Twitter feed and on Fox. Bobert’s from Colorado but she doesn’t represent Boulder. His take:

This is how they do it. They talk like extremists when they think only their fans are listening, then they’re on their best behavior, temporarily, at moments like this. And so our politcal culture clings to the enduring myth that the GOP is a reasonable political party made up of responsible citizens. Don’t fall for it.

Two things: First, I don’t think anyone (or a significant number of people) who isn’t already a Kool-Aid drinker is falling for bullshit like this from gun humpers like Bobert. She’s just ticking the box of “responsible gun rights advocate” for those who buy into her schtick. Kool-Aid drinkers aren’t movable on this issue — if we ever get rid of guns in this country, it will be despite them, not with them.

Second, Bobert, surprisingly, is showing that she’s a hell of a lot more savvy than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is just a noisemaking yokel — Bobert is at least smart enough to tone it down in public. God knows you don’t need to be very smart to do that, but Greene apparently can’t clear even that low bar.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • danielx
  • Dupe1970
  • Elizabelle
  • Jeffro
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • yellowdog

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Dupe1970

      I noticed that Republicans and the NRA went to immediately defending gun rights and bypassed the “it’s too soon to talk about gun regulation.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      danielx

      It would be nice to think so.

      Nobody’s Buying Her Bullshit

      ETA: waiting for the howls about “politicizing a tragedy”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time.

      Ummm….I guess all the gunhumping fucks with your brain.

      Let this and W’s “compassionate conservative” duke it out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      The gun bunny and her hubby both have criminal records. Age 32, she has four sons who’ll go on to be future criminals. Apparently these nutjobs don’t believe in birth control any more than they don’t believe in gun control.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      yellowdog

      Greene is in an absolutely safe seat. Bobert’s district isn’t nearly as red so she has to give lip service to the non delusional part of the electorate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      @Dupe1970:  I noticed that Republicans and the NRA went to immediately defending gun rights and bypassed the “it’s too soon to talk about gun regulation.”

      Side effect of having an extremely fast-moving, proactive, not-falling-for-the-usual-stalling-tactics Dem administration in office. The NRA knows we are coming for them on common sense gun safety measures, and that the public is with us.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.