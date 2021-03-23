Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We still have time to mess this up!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

People are complicated. Love is not.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shocking, but not surprising

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

We have all the best words.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Good luck with your asparagus.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / I Suppose, Especially Because I Was Asked, That We Should Say a Few Words About Today’s Israeli Elections

I Suppose, Especially Because I Was Asked, That We Should Say a Few Words About Today’s Israeli Elections

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Basically, we’re most likely headed to a fifth election! Woo Hoo!!!!!!

From Anshel Pfeffer who wrote the political biography of Bibi:

From Noga Tanopolsky at The Daily Beast:

After initially showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party with a slight advantage, updated exit polls now show that no major parties have a clear path to forming a new government.

But that didn’t stop Netanyahu from claiming a premature victory. “You gave a huge victory to the right and the Likud under my leadership,” he said in a statement posted by the Likud immediately after polls closed at 10 p.m. “It is evident that a clear majority of Israeli citizens are right-wing, and they want a strong and stable right-wing government to preserve Israel’s economy, Israel’s security and the land Israel.”

A five percent reduction in voter turnout—possibly mirroring exhaustion among the Israeli electorate after four successive elections in under two years—has left open the possibility of an ongoing stalemate and a fifth election in the coming months.

From The Times of Israel (emphasis mine):

Barely two hours before presenting his exit poll as voting ended in the Israeli elections, Channel 13 pollster Kamil Fuchs declared that he’d “never seen such dramatic and decisive results.”

Dramatic, they may have been. Decisive, they were not. After two years of turmoil and paralysis, after the fourth election in two years, they did not point to a smooth, clearcut route out of Israel’s political crisis.

Published on the stroke of 10 p.m., Fuchs’ exit poll, as well as the exit polls presented by rival Channels 11 and 12, achieved the extraordinary feat of unanimously predicting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to retain power, by mustering the narrowest possible majority — 61 of the 120 Knesset seats — provided he was able to woo Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party into his coalition.

In contrast to the endless surveys in the run-up to election day, the TV exit polls are historically fairly accurate — give or take a seat or two here or there. And there’s the rub. A seat or two moving here or there could change everything.

And so it proved: Within three hours of the 10 p.m. surveys, Fuchs had amended his findings, and was now showing a 60-60 deadlock between the pro- and anti-Netanyahu camps, while Channel 12 had the anti-Netanyahu camp ahead, 61-59. More shifts seemed certain as the actual votes began to be tallied — a process which could take several hours, or even, whisper it, days.

On the basis of the exit polls, Netanyahu’s Likud performed reasonably well, slipping from 36 seats in last year’s election to 30-33 — despite having to fight off the additional challenge of his own former Likud ministerial colleague Gideon Sa’ar, who broke away to set up the New Hope party. New Hope would appear to have been one of the biggest election day losers, heading to just five or six seats when it was polling twice as well earlier this month. Bennett’s Yamina also stalled, at 7-8 seats — having been targeted relentlessly by Netanyahu in the campaign’s final days.

Netanyahu’s dependable allies — the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism, and the new Religious Zionism alliance — significantly outperformed the pre-election surveys, however, mustering 22-23 seats between them. If those results hold true, one of the very big winners of these elections is the far-right Religious Zionism, which includes the Otzma Yehudit party, headed by Itamar Ben Gvir, an adherent of the late racist rabbi Meir Kahane. All three polls showed Religious Zionism winning 6-7 seats, which would mean a place in the Knesset not only for Ben Gvir, but also for Avi Maoz, the avowedly anti-LGBT representative of the extremist Noam movement.

Netanyahu brokered the Religious Zionism alliance, paving Otzma Yehudit’s path to parliament, but then said he would not include its members in his government. If the final results give him a path to re-election that depends on Ben Gvir, he may have no choice.

Ben Gvir has indicated he would seek ministerial office; heading a party six or seven strong, he could demand the Justice Ministry, from there to advance legislation he has already promised aimed at halting Netanyahu’s corruption trial, and to attempt a radical “reform” of Israel’s judiciary.

The exit polls point to successes in the anti-Netanyahu camp as well, with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, Labor and Meretz all outperforming the most recent surveys.

Yair Lapid’s main opposition party Yesh Atid seems to have fared a little worse than expected, at 17-18 seats — in part because he didn’t try to draw votes away from Labor and Meretz. And the conservative Islamic party Ra’am was seen below the threshold in all three exit polls, its breakaway from the Joint List apparently a failure.

Depending on the final results, Netanyahu may try to pry a defector or three from rival parties. But other party leaders may also try to galvanize all manner of other coalitions; no sooner had Channel 12 placed the anti-Netanyahu camp ahead, than Lapid was pledging to try to build a “sane government.”

Gideon Saar is a younger, more extreme version of a Likudnik than Bibi. His only real advantage is that, at least based on the reporting, not corrupt like Bibi, but he’s not interested or in favor of a two state solution, nor is he any better on any of the issues that Bibi is so terrible on. For some bizarre reason the original Lincoln Project principles thought he was a paragon of liberal democracy and small “c” principled conservatism and agreed to help his campaign. Which underscores the dirty little and largely unspoken secret of American campaign professionals, especially on the conservative/GOP side of the aisle. When they’re not working on campaigns here in the US, they’re doing the same thing in Israel, Britain, Canada, Australia, and several other countries. Which is one of the reason why all the conservative political campaigns and politicians are all starting to sound just like the ones in the US.

Back to the election results, we’re basically either facing Bibi muscling together another coalition government or, failing that, staying in power as the caretaker Prime Minister while the other parties and party leaders all run around trying to form a coalition to oust him, which would be the only thing they might all agree on, all while he undermines their coalition building and a fifth election is held in a few months. And since any coalition Bibi puts together, which will have as its primary intention protecting Bibi from criminal prosecution and liability, that coalition will actually be much more extreme than any of his previous ones given the results for the Religious Zionism Alliance and the Kahanists within it.

I don’t have much more to say other than at this point Israel is politically just a mess. There is no real viable center left to left of center parties. The centrists are doing better, but that’s not saying much. All of the vibrancy is on the right of center. And all that vibrancy is a one way ratchet pulling Israeli politics farther and farther and farther to the political, social, religious, and ethno-nationalistic extreme. Israel has always had a political identity crisis. It has tried to be both a small “l”, small “d” liberal democracy while at the same time having to be a garrison state. Those things are not just in tension, they’re completely at odds and I think we’ve pretty much reached the point that as long as the garrison state can keep the Israelis fat and happy, then the parliamentary liberal democracy just isn’t all that important.

I expect that things will get worse before they get better. And that we’re likely to see another election in a few months.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Brachiator
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • eddie blake
  • John S.
  • Keith P.
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • ruemara
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Viva BrisVegas
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Update: The Bibists are now all talking #IsraElex5. For the Likud, its either Netanyahu or elections 4evah. No one else can legitimately rule Israel.

      I'm shocked that Bibi gets along so well with our Republicans. I mean, it's not like they have anything in common.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      It’s so weird to observe this stuff as an American Jew who is–as the majority of us are, no matter how much the GOP wants to insist or demand otherwise–a liberal Democrat. And it makes me laugh when people assume I’m super pro-Israel just because I’m Jewish. I want Israel to exist, but not in the way it does now and not under the fuckers who’ve been running things for too long, and I certainly don’t feel any kind of personal attachment to the place. Especially since that one asshole said Reform Jews aren’t real Jews.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Alison Rose: I’m over due for a post I promised some people about how we’ve not got Jews, both American and Israeli, who have decided there are real Jews (basically devout/Orthodox to ultra-Orthodox) and “ethnic” not really real Jews (every other Jew). The former deserve to be protected from anti-Semitism, the latter really aren’t Jews so who cares. Bibi has been a major part of this dangerous stupidity.

      I’ll try to get to it this week.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Shalimar: I think what these four elections have clearly shown, is that there is no Likud without Bibi. Bibi remade the party into the Bibi Netanyahu Party. They can’t win with him, but there’s no actual party without him as the central organizing principle. There’s a lesson there for Republicans, but I doubt they’d even recognize it, let alone learn from it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      John S.

      It’s amazing how quickly Benny Gantz imploded into irrelevance. But that’s what happens when you piss off your base, and do exactly the opposite of what you campaigned on.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      Is Net-That-Yahoo sort of like Trump:  adored by 40% and loathed by 60%, making him the only man for the party, but not able to win the general?  That is my very casual and uninformed take

      Ah, I see Adam addressed this at #7.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yutsano

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I’m over due for a post I promised some people about how we’ve not got Jews, both American and Israeli, who have decided there are real Jews (basically devout/Orthodox to ultra-Orthodox) and “ethnic” not really real Jews (every other Jew).

      I’ll let the chemistry teacher who wouldn’t let me out of an exam for Yom Kippur know that. She’ll be happy to know her bias was confirmed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Well, it’s fairly depressing, but not at all unexpected. Many thanks for taking time to put together this report, Adam.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      Basically, we’re most likely headed to a fifth election! Woo Hoo!!!!!!

      If it’s Tuesday, it must be time for an election in Israel.

      And is this another shining example of why the US should have a parliamentary system? Election -a-palooza!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @Adam L Silverman: When I hear that stuff from Orthodox Jews, I just want to ask them, “You think Nazis care if I keep kosher or not?”

      It ticks me off, but it also makes me sad. For some of my own to turn on me rather than all of us banding together against the people who hate us…it’s very dispiriting.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Adam L Silverman: Right, but I only get one of those excuses.  It funny because I was talking about weird foods with someone earlier this evening and I mentioned that I had come across this item in another context over the weekend, and her first response was “That’s so not kosher.”  That had not been where my mind went.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      eddie blake

      @Alison Rose:

      i live right next to borough park in brooklyn. there is a SERIOUS, significant MAGA element among the chasids.

      forget banding together, THEY hate us.

      eta- and they ARE us.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Alison Rose

      @eddie blake: My brain just really doesn’t want to accept that, even though I know it’s true. And it breaks my heart to say this, but Lord am I glad my grandparents didn’t live to see all of this. Especially since, as born and raised New Yorkers until their late 60s (when they moved to Florida, as is The Law for retired New York Jews), they HATED Trump with a passion.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Alison Rose: When I hear that stuff from Orthodox Jews, I just want to ask them, “You think Nazis care if I keep kosher or not?”

      Then they would turn to Stephen Miller and ask, “well?”.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.