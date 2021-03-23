Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

This blog will pay for itself.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Not all heroes wear capes.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Reality always wins in the end.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This fight is for everything.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Past Elections / 2020 Elections / Georgia Runoff Races / I Can’t Think of a Better Way to Spend 22 Minutes

I Can’t Think of a Better Way to Spend 22 Minutes

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I cannot think of a better way to spend 22 minutes than to listen to this speech by one of our two new GA senators, Senator Raphel Warnock.

I watched this last week and wanted to share it then, but I have been feeling kind of blue for the past couple of months and I didn’t have the heart to put it up.

So many of our Democratic senators are amazing human beings, and we are lucky to have them in public service.  I can’t think of a single Republican senator who is fit to even shine Warnock’s shoes.

Open Thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • cckids
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Doug
  • Johnnybuck
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Also, when I googled for Jen Psaki’s press conference today, all I could find was a FOX link that said Jen Psaki had snapped at sniped at Steve Doocey Peter Doocy in today’s press conference.  I would like to watch the who press conference, so if anyone has a link, let me know.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      His son, Peter Doocy, I expect. He’s been a right thorn in her side at just about every presser she’s held, always trying to set her up with gotcha questions. I hope she did snap at him; he deserves it.

      I believe Wonkette usually has a link each day to the Psaki press briefings. Will see if I can manage to link to today’s.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Nope, nothing at Wonkette today, sorry. Sometimes they forget.  BTW, edit function is working only erratically (iPhone 8-plus, Safari) — hence this separate comment instead of an ETA in #2.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cckids

      @WaterGirl: Hello, WaterGirl; I wanted to thank you for your words of encouragement when I was so down in the vaccine thread, I appreciate the kind thoughts. And apparently anonymous bitching online works, because I just got dose #1 of Pfizer 👏👏👏😁 I think I had forgotten how to hope.

      Sometimes you can’t see how deep in the weeds of despair you are until someone shows you a path out. Thank you !

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Johnnybuck

      My Senator. Proud. Me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cckids

      @WaterGirl: Done! Thanks for the reminder!  It’s nice-our store got 190 doses; 130 going to employees. It’s been over a year since we’ve been happy together here 😊 So much relief!!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Doug

      Could anyone else hear a congregation in their mind at various points in the speech going “Tell it!” or “Yeaa-ah!” or “Amen!” ?

      Because I sure did.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.