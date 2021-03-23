Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Excellent Read: ‘Kamala Harris’s Self-evident Truth’

Excellent Read: ‘Kamala Harris’s Self-evident Truth’

by

This post is in: , ,

The always insightful Robin Givhan, at the Washington Post:

Harris was traveling with the president last week for what had been billed as a victory lap to mark the passage of the American Rescue Plan and to thank Georgia and its two Democratic senators, who had played such a determinative role in getting it passed. Harris and President Biden were also there to highlight the glories of science during a stop at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They did all of those things, but at the heart of their day trip was their intention to speak to the killings, just days before, of eight people — six of whom were Asian women.

Harris’s words were blunt and unembellished, as they so often were when she was a senator interrogating a witness. She didn’t mention thoughts and prayers, because as much as the vice president might sit and ponder the pain of those who lost loved ones and aim to lift these survivors up to God, the government is not church, and it will not be there to hold anyone’s hand in the lonely quiet of extended mourning. Thoughts and prayers have been given and received — year after year after year — and nothing much has changed.

Instead, when Harris stepped to the lectern at Emory University, she did so with a tone that sounded often angry, sometimes sad and occasionally exasperated. She laid out what happened in Atlanta and the surrounding community with clear-eyed specificity.

“Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear: Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans,” Harris said. “The shootings took place as violent hate crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans has risen dramatically over the last year and more.”…

“Racism is real in America, and it has always been,” Harris said. “Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism, too.”

This is the America that so often goes undiscussed in mixed company. It’s the America that people of color see and lament — often with wry, self-protective humor — to others who look like them. It’s the America that women know intimately, the one about which they educate and warn their daughters. It’s the America of recent immigrants whose hardship and halting English may belie their tenacity, intelligence and courage — traits for which they are hailed by their loved ones even as they are barely visible to others…

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks for putting this on the front page AL!

       

      If anyone needs to cry more, google the interview with young Mr. Park, son of one of the women who was killed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TaMara (HFG)

      This is an excellent post. I listened to that speech live and then went back and listened again, because it was so on-point.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shana

      Love love love Robin Givhan. Her writing on fashion and style was terrific, talking about the social and societal implications of what we wear (see her flaying of Dick Cheney and his parka at the memorial service for WWII dead in Europe) but she’s even better on the “politics” beat. She’s also been given a prime spot in the Post, page 2, so it looks like the Powers That Be over there recognize how good she is.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Spanky

      The WaPo is telling me the Atlanta shootings are “A test for the Biden administration”. No, I’m not linking.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      tokyokie

      And, of course, like most bigoted assholes, the shooter is unable to distinguish ethnic Koreans from ethnic Chinese. Or, for that matter, ethnic Japanese, ethnic Vietnamese, or ethnic Filipinos. Because all East Asians look the same to those who don’t attempt to understand their cultural backgrounds.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      @rikyrah

      The domestic terrorist killed a bunch of Asian Aunties and Grandmas.

      Looking at the victims, I could see my Elders.

      This was a point emphasized by film critic David Chen and his wife on the “Culturally Relevant” podcast. The anguish felt by Asian Americans because they are unable to protect their beloved Elders.

      Other crimes have seen strangers assaulting or beating elderly Asian Americans.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      @Shana

      Robin Givhan and Jennifer Rubin and Alexandra Petri. Three fabulous reasons for subscribing to the WaPost, without ever getting to David Farenthold and the other reporting stars.

      Have to catch up on my reading, but Givhan’s previous column, illustrated with a photo of the odious Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Just let them keep talking.

      A certain caste of people is talking and talking — unleashing their prejudices and their irrational fears, trafficking in anger and personal pathos. They’re melting down on television. They’re litigating their hurt feelings. They’ve not been canceled by the culture — no matter how much the culture tries — as much as they are talking about being canceled or about being misunderstood.

      Their endless verbiage makes some long for silence — for the bliss of quiet and the end of the impolitic phrase. But it may be that the only way to get at the truth of who we are is with the jackhammer of their jawboning and the resulting discourse.

      On Capitol Hill, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) won’t stop talking, and the more he denies that his words have racist intent, the more they sound choked with a racism intent on silencing others. In Hollywood, Sharon Osbourne …

      FWIW, several of the Post’s Republican whisperer columnists are also horrified, horrified by Ron Johnson. They’re shocked! Headlines:

      Michael Gerson: Ron Johnson isn’t a Republican outlier

      Kathleen Parker: Ron Johnson is a racist

      Reply

