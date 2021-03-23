Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This really is a full service blog.

We still have time to mess this up!

The revolution will be supervised.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

This blog goes to 11…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

The willow is too close to the house.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, March 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, March 22-23

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

Know your target market!


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 91
      Deaths at 1194 now

      1.7% positivity

      29.6% vaccinated with at least 1 shot
      107,619 people fully vaccinated
      219,630 people with at least 1 jab

      The new case numbers are starting to improve  again. Here’s hoping they continue to go down.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      I preregistered for the vaccine last week (when the option first became available), and yesterday, the first day FL opened eligibility to people in my age group, I got a call to set up an appointment on 3/30! I’m psyched, BUT: the person I talked to said I’d get a follow up email after the call that would tell me where to go to get the shot, and 12 hours later, it still hasn’t arrived.

      The preregistration form had all my contact info, but the caller asked me for all that info again. I’m hoping she just screwed up entering the email and they’ll contact me again via text or whatever. There’s no place I can call to follow up. Arrrgh!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.