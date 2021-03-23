Know your target market!

Krispy Kreme will you give you a free doughnut every day this year — if you've been vaccinated https://t.co/ZLkGUa8QGH — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021





The faster America gets vaccinated, the sooner we can return to our lives with our loved ones. That’s why I’m proud to share we set another record this weekend with 6 million shots reported administered across the country. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 22, 2021

Over the weekend, the US recorded back-to-back days w/ 3+ million vaccine doses administered. Should only get better in the next few weeks, as more supply comes online https://t.co/jeRWzPF31N pic.twitter.com/EUuNf7kNCR — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) March 22, 2021

The US administered 2.0 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 127 million, or 38.1 doses per 100 people, enough to cover 19.4% of the population. The 7-day moving average remained largely unchanged at 2.49 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/LEvgx79pXG — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 23, 2021

The expectation has always been that production would ramp up around now. There was an initial stockpile of 3.9 million. J&J had promised a total of 20m (including the 3.9) by the end of March. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 22, 2021

The US had +45,748 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total closer to 30.6 million. The 7-day moving average rose back above 56,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/2xBfkUNEpe — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 23, 2021

"Of course we have to vaccinate our whole population, but from what I'm told we're going to have more than enough supply to do that." Hillary Clinton says the U.S. should be exercising more "vaccine diplomacy" by distributing Covid shots to poorer countries pic.twitter.com/9q8uY9iNKu — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 22, 2021

Global coronavirus deaths have risen sharply for the 1st time in 6 weeks. The increase is driven, in part, by the B117 UK variant. "In the last week, cases have increased by 8% [globally]," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of WHO. In Europe the increase is 12% https://t.co/xBHsunGatR pic.twitter.com/tYlOmE1lf1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 22, 2021

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 22, 2021

How Iceland clamped down to conquer coronavirus https://t.co/9VKi4M144l — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 23, 2021

England slaps 5,000 pound fine on most travel abroad https://t.co/LaXErTUpQF pic.twitter.com/aRypf1tic9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2021

Israel: Fully open economy, R still declining, now 0.62 40 days after exiting lockdown From the peak of mid-January:

85% fewer daily deaths

72% fewer daily critically ill

86% fewer daily cases 40 days after exiting the previous October lockdown, R was already at 1.15 pic.twitter.com/44Gw86nynq — Eran Segal (@segal_eran) March 22, 2021

Also interesting to look at it by age group. This chart is indexed to the peak of cases and shows the relative decline since then. The plateau was mostly due to a plateau and even slight temporary rise among the younger people (who get vaccinated last). pic.twitter.com/85NtQ7DEg6 — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) March 22, 2021

In Brazil, Covid is increasingly hitting younger people. There are fewer wrinkles & less gray hair among patients in ICUs as the country reels amid a Covid surge that is hitting people under 60. Brazil is also where the P.1 variant emerged https://t.co/1hbmy7J2W4 pic.twitter.com/8x3GksXhn2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 23, 2021

This thread from #Brazil regarding the P.1 mutant strain of #SARSCoV2 is scary stuff. The variant — based on 3 separate studies — is 2.2 times more transmissible & people who previously had normal #COVID19 can be reinfected with P.1. Hope somebody makes a @threadreaderapp of: https://t.co/3kfOsU8KB6 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 22, 2021

Vaccines and vaccine passports being sold on darknet https://t.co/NPDsUe8nYl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 23, 2021

AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale trial in the United States, a U.S. health agency said, in a fresh setback for the shot https://t.co/iGAIuPnVI7 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2021

It is very good to have data from a large, well-designed clinical trial that shows that the AstraZeneca #Covid19 is highly efficacious. These results are better than what was shown from the previous compilation of smaller trials. @matthewherper reports. https://t.co/VtYf9OrB6D — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 22, 2021

New evidence supports a link between Covid and hearing loss. A systematic review of multiple studies established the association. Pooled data from 24 of 56 analyzed studies estimate the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6%, tinnitus 14.8% & vertigo 7.2% https://t.co/EdkTEDm45u pic.twitter.com/0Y0JH1jH4p — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 22, 2021

Rare COVID reactions might hold key to variant-proof vaccines Moderna’s updated vaccine, based on sequence of the #B1351 variant, was given to trial participants. People infected with this variant have immune responses that work against multiple variantshttps://t.co/OlHRbHtfJu — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 22, 2021

New cases of COVID-19 are up again in a majority of U.S. states. That's according to a @Reuters analysis that found COVID cases in the U.S. rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week https://t.co/PWNbZEPAUB pic.twitter.com/r2q6686oQR — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2021

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data.​ https://t.co/qH8zDiYKVq — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 22, 2021

As variants spread and travel increases, the CDC director is urging caution to prevent ‘another avoidable surge' https://t.co/3Ehra74i0E — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 22, 2021

Navajo Nation has reported 0 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in six months!!!!! — Arlyssa Becenti🗞🖊 (@ABecenti) March 22, 2021

