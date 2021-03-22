Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tax These Motherfuckers

Spending a couple billion on the IRS seems like it would be as pretty smart investment:

More than 20% of the wealthiest Americans’ income isn’t being reported to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a new study that calculates U.S. tax evasion is far higher than previously estimated.

Random audits of the rich can detect some tax evasion, but the study’s authors found that the IRS easily misses income hidden in sophisticated ways, including in private businesses and offshore structures. Collecting all unpaid income tax from the top 1% would boost revenue to the U.S. Treasury by $175 billion a year.

The wealthy have made so much in gains the past few decades while the rest have just been screwed, and they cheat because they can. It’s to the point they don’t even know what to do with the money, they have so much of it:

I have just taken a picture of my chair. I am not going to go through the trouble of doing any of this, but I have it on good authority that I can now host an auction for that digital photo, and sell the unique “ownership” of it to the highest bidder. That winner can then display the photo online, and while anyone could simply download it and own a lossless copy of it themselves, a record on the blockchain will confer the true owner the knowledge that they have the original.

They get nothing else, really, except that knowledge. Anyone in the world can look at or even acquire the same JPEG file from the internet. This is ownership as a feeling. And it’s the biggest innovation in the art world. One of these JPEGs just sold for $69.3 million (not a typo). And it’s further confirmation that decades of inequality have left the idle rich with entirely so much money that they do entirely ridiculous things. And where money goes, scams are sure to follow.

There is a point to crypto art, though you have to squint to see it. Artists put out limited-edition prints all the time, which aren’t entirely discernible from a printed copy, aside from the artist’s signature and the knowledge that there aren’t many in the world. By auctioning a non-fungible token (NFT) that confers ownership, artists can also deliver a scarce object to fans, and get direct compensation for it. This could prove useful in businesses with a lot of direct intermediation between artists and fans, like music. Kings of Leon selling an NFT that can unlock concert tickets and digital art gives big Kings of Leon fans a way to support the band’s work, rather than funnel their funds to a record label or streaming company.

FFS.

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      NFTs are so pointless. I’m convinced that $69 million auction price was somebody trolling

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Hey, btw, a few weeks back you were talking about your new book and made a joke about it. Were you making a reference to what happened to John Green back in 2015 on Tumblr?

    6. 6.

      laura

      Confiscatory tax rates to wring the idle capital out of the soft palms and Birkin bags of the too wealthy and put it to use for the social good. The Social Good shall be broadly defined and include effective, efficient modes of transportation; direct government hiring and fully staffing departments and agencies that fosters the employment of youth, differently abled, full service public schools with no public funds for religious, private or for profit charter schools; ruthless investigation and prosecution of white collar crime and corruption with hard time and then enough years of supervised probation to prevent a return to the days of Michael Milken. And that’s just for starters.

      If Tony Jay is around I’d be thrilled to hear his opinion that sole purpose of Brexit was to ensure that offshored capital remains outside of the accounting for and taxation of this special rich people’s wealth that the EU put in place as a result of the Panama Papers.

    7. 7.

      Mary G

      The Senate will vote at 5:30PM ET to confirm Marty Walsh as Biden’s Labor Secretary. His confirmation will complete Biden’s Cabinet.— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 22, 2021

    8. 8.

      debbie

      Don’t just tax them. Get rid of their shelters and preferential rates.

    9. 9.

      Mary G

      @laura: When I asked, Tony said yes, it’s all about the laundered money that the EU is going to flush out and that Boris and his cronies want to keep hidden.

    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: Whoa whoa whoa.  Next you’ll be saying that if A sells an item to B for $10 million, and B sells it back to A a minute later for $10 million, that the value of the item is not in fact $10 million.  Think of the disruption that would cause in the markets. Or worse, the damage it would do to A’s and B’s commissions.

    11. 11.

      Mary G

      Give the IRS a couple of billion to audit the rich. Raise the capital gains tax to the same as the tax on earned income. Lower the exception for estate tax. Repeal the earned interest thing that shelters so much hedge fund money.

    13. 13.

      jonas

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I don’t think NFT’s are pointless — they can authenticate intellectual and creative property produced in otherwise easy-to-copy digital formats. You can attach an NFT to absolutely any piece of crap, however, which is what happened in the case of the $70 million-dollar, well, collage. At this rate, the cover of my daughter’s school folder should be worth at least $25 million.

    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mary G:

      Aaron Rupar has a tweet pinned at the top of his feed with a video clip of some Fox “*News*” person reporting that Biden’s DHS Secretary Mayorkas had resigned. The Fox woman was on the phone at the time with Former Guy, who thought — and said — that it was great news. Then she had to walk it back.

      https://mobile.twitter.com/atrupar

      LOL

    15. 15.

      jonas

      One thing the Biden administration should carry over from Trump is a willingness to brazenly strongarm other countries with all kinds of threats to get what you want. Except instead of threatening allies like Germany or Canada, threaten to kick the shit out of countries whose only purpose on earth appears to be to shelter income from the global elite so they don’t have to support the governments of the countries that made them rich? Cayman Islands? Bermuda? Luxembourg? Switzerland? Tell them to (tell their banks to) open their books, or get ready to feel the pain.

    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie: ​
       
      At this point, I think it would be a good start just to make them pay everything they owe. I would also like to change the law about criminal tax evasion. Right now, the law makes it nearly impossible to convict someone of criminal tax evasion. It effectively says the tax code is so complex nobody can be expected to know if what they’re doing is illegal. That makes it impossible to prove criminal intent without either documentary evidence the defendant knows their scheme is bogus or the defendant depending on one of the handful of excuses for not paying taxes the courts have explicitly excluded, like claiming the 16th Amendment wasn’t validly ratified. That situation has to change. I don’t know if we should move all the way to a strict liability standard, but we certainly need something stronger than what we have.

    23. 23.

      Ken

      @jonas: At this rate, the cover of my daughter’s school folder should be worth at least $25 million.

      The exact analogy is that the folder is not worth anything, but if you send me an email saying I own the folder, that’s worth $25 million.

    24. 24.

      jackmac

      And how about a small transaction tax on per trade stock market shares. That could raise a tidy sum in tax revenue while also pissing off traders, speculators and “investment firms.” It’s win-win to me.

    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      Remember that after WWII the highest tax rate was 90% and the rich still got richer than everyone else, now the effective tax rate is much, much lower, because. The highest marginal tax rate is 37% according to the latest figures. But how much of say Bezos income is actually subject to that rate and one much lower because of how income is now measured. Warren Buffet a few years ago compared his income tax rate to that of his personal secretary and he made something like 500 times her salary but paid a smaller rate than she did, by a noticeable rate. His annual salary is only twice hers but he makes a lot of money off his trading.

    29. 29.

      Ken

      @jackmac: I can see Katie Porter now.  “Sir, you have testified that the proposed 1% sales tax on stock transactions would make the stock market unprofitable. Yet the Burger King just down the street operates with an 8.5% sales tax. Are you saying that your activities on the stock market do not generate as much added value as a high school student flipping burgers?”

    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Delk: Tax the hell out of churches – especially megachurches that preach politics from the pulpit.  And fuck Joel Osteen’s massive mansion.

    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      I’m not saying we shouldn’t raise taxes on the rich; I’m just saying that they aren’t even paying what they owe with today’s low rates.  And I certainly think allowing a more relaxed standard for prosecuting tax cheats would be a good approach no matter what.  The rules right now means there are very few consequences for trying to cheat.  At most the cheater will have to pay what they always owed plus some penalties.  A serious threat of prison time would help get people’s attention.

