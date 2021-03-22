On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of March 22 (5 am)

Albatrossity – Brazil 2010

way2blue – Logar valley (Logarska Dolina), Slovenia

🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Brand Family Cemetery (IRChrome)

Steve from Mendocino – Shape Studies in Black and White 2/2

Mike in Oly – Waterfalls of Western Washington

🌺 And now, a treat from Albatrossity!

Holy cow! One of the perks of doing On the Road is that I get to pick the favorite photo that will show up on social media. For this one, I thought “that’s the featured image!” no fewer than 4 times. Wow. ~WG

Albatrossity

Brazil is a country that is much in the news today, and usually for all the wrong reasons. Pandemic mismanagement, virus mutations, rainforest destruction, and a president whose behavior is making all of that worse. But it is a lovely country, and so I thought I should share some pics from the time I have spent there. I hope to go back someday; we had plans for summer 2021, but somehow that didn’t seem prudent when the time arrived). So for now, these pictures will have to suffice.

I was fortunate to accompany a university Study Abroad class to Brazil in 2010, 2011 and 2013. We visited several different parts of that large and diverse country, but every trip included some time in the Amazon rainforest, centered around the city of Manaus, the capitol of the state of Amazonas. The 2010 trip, in fact, was entirely in that region. Here are a few images from that year’s trip.