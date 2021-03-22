Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Brazil 2010

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🌺  And now, a treat from Albatrossity!  

Holy cow!  One of the perks of doing On the Road is that I get to pick the favorite photo that will show up on social media.  For this one, I thought “that’s the featured image!” no fewer than 4 times.  Wow.  ~WG

Albatrossity

Brazil is a country that is much in the news today, and usually for all the wrong reasons. Pandemic mismanagement, virus mutations, rainforest destruction, and a president whose behavior is making all of that worse. But it is a lovely country, and so I thought I should share some pics from the time I have spent there. I hope to go back someday; we had plans for summer 2021, but somehow that didn’t seem prudent when the time arrived). So for now, these pictures will have to suffice.

I was fortunate to accompany a university Study Abroad class to Brazil in 2010, 2011 and 2013. We visited several different parts of that large and diverse country, but every trip included some time in the Amazon rainforest, centered around the city of Manaus, the capitol of the state of Amazonas. The 2010 trip, in fact, was entirely in that region. Here are a few images from that year’s trip.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 8
ManausMay 30, 2010

Manaus is located at the junction of two major rivers, the Rio Negro and the Solimões. The former is a warm tropical river, flowing from Colombia southward into the rainforest. It gets its name from the fact that it is a blackwater river, acidic and full of tannins leached from the leaves of the tropical forests through which it flows; the water is the color of weak tea, but otherwise very warm and clear. The Solimões, on the other hand, originates in the glacial melt of the high Andes. It is much cooler and full of sediments washed off those mountains. From Manaus you can take a boat trip to the Meeting of the Waters, where the cold sediment-filled Andean river meets the warm clear tropical river. These disparate waters flow side by side for many kilometers, barely mingling. Here is a shot of the river as we approached the Solimões from the Rio Negro branch.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 9
ManausJune 2, 2010

The city of Manaus was the center of the rubber boom of the late 19th century, and was thus also a center of wealth, so there are many architectural delights from that era. The most famous is the opera house, constructed at the end of the 19th century, and blessed with incredible rainforest hardwood floors as well as chandeliers made with glass from Murano. It is still a functioning opera house; during this visit we shared the hotel elevator with many musicians who were there for the staging of Lo Schiavo, by the Brazilian composer Carlos Gomes. There is an interesting story behind that opera as well.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 5
ManausJune 2, 2010

Architectural detail from the Amazon Opera House.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 6
ManausJune 3, 2010

The plaza surrounding the Opera House has many grand houses, restaurants, and this inlaid mosaic design that evokes the Meeting of the Waters.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 7
Ariau Amazon TowersMay 25, 2010

Our real destination, of course, was not the urbanized city of Manaus, but rather the Amazon rainforest. So we went up the Rio Negro to an interesting resort, the Ariau Amazon Towers. At the time a long boat ride from Manaus was the only way to get there, but the construction of a bridge over the Rio Negro now means that you can drive most of the way and take a much shorter trip to get there. We were greeted by many of these White-faced Capuchins, who took any opportunity to steal food or drink from the unwary students.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 2
Ariau Amazon TowersMay 25, 2010

The area around the resort seemed to be the headquarters of this White-throated Toucan (Ramphastos tucanus), of the chestnut-billed Cuvier’s subspecies. Right before this photo he had been sitting out in the rain, which happened pretty much every afternoon.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 3
Ariau Amazon TowersMay 26, 2010

We were also regularly treated to flyby sightings of these Blue-and-gold Macaws (Ara ararauna), just to remind us that we were indeed in a tropical rain forest.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 4
Ariau Amazon TowersMay 26, 2010

The resort has a series of boardwalks over that allow access to the flooded forests; we were there at the end of the rainy season, so the river was very high. This Rufescent Tiger Heron (Tigrisoma lineatum) was fishing alongside one of those boardwalks, and pretty much ignored me.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010 1
Ariau Amazon TowersMay 27, 2010

Some of the fish sought by this heron included the notorious piranha. We were able to fish for those ourselves, using hooks baited with chunks of beef heart, and the students were thrilled to catch them. Red piranha on the left, and black piranha on the right. We kept our catch, and the cooks back at the lodge fried them up for us to eat. I can report that they are very bony; there’s not a lot of flesh on these little flesh-eaters.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2010
Ariau Amazon TowersMay 26, 2010

The coolest bird we saw might have been this Horned Screamer (Anhima cornuta), Screamers are a small avian family of three species (Horned, Northern and Southern Screamer), related to geese and swans phylogenetically, but truly bizarre otherwise. The horn is not a feather, but is a cornified outgrowth from the skull. It is a true horn, in other words, and is unique in the bird world.

      Mary G

      Wow! I love the toucan! And the macaws! The piranha you can keep.

      Is there an evolutionary reason why so many of these rainforest birds are so brightly colored. So they can see each other through all the vegetation?

