Kitten realizes he has more than one paw.. ?? pic.twitter.com/bNkk9DOehY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 21, 2021





Mom’s at the front door — get him outta there before she finds out we locked him in!

Our ginger boy Rocket is a wiz at opening latched doors — mostly the kitchen cupboards, even the ones with ‘childproof’ bolt-ons. He also opens dresser drawers, by climbing inside the dresser and shoving the drawer out from behind. Then he pulls out the contents (socks, tee shirts, dish towels, nylon sponges… ) and chews holes in them. Depraved appetite used to be the veterinary term…

Rocky would also stand in for Cat #3, below — his gift is cunning, not grace:

When you don't have time for this crap. pic.twitter.com/JzfWuh8dEz — ?????????? ???????????? (@Wieneraaron) March 13, 2021

Also… I’ll get slanged for this, but I have a sentimental attachment to the ERA that will not be deterred: