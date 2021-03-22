Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jay Rosen is Optimistic

The guy who coined the term “the view from nowhere”, and who’s been a pretty harsh critic of the press’ handling of Trump, picks out four examples of journalism that he thinks are good signs of how other media outlets could change. I hadn’t read this about the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

On March 13, the Plain Dealer (and cleveland.com) published a letter from the editor that was headlined by a question: “When candidates make reckless statements just to get attention, should they get attention?” 

Good question! 

The occasion for asking that was a statement from Josh Mandel, a candidate for the United States Senate in Ohio who lost to incumbent Sherrod Brown in 2012. He plans to run again for retiring Senator Rob Portman’s seat in 2022. Citing no scientific evidence, and ignoring the advice of public health authorities, Mandel essentially declared the COVID-19 pandemic over, and demanded that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine lift all restrictions. 

Chris Quinn, the editor of the Plain Dealer, explained to readers that Mandel “has a history of not telling the truth when he campaigns,” and a pattern of making “irresponsible and potentially dangerous statements on social media.” 

We ultimately decided not to write about Mandel’s call for DeWine to lift his coronavirus restrictions. Mandel is pretty much a nobody right now, a nobody begging for people to notice his Tweets a year ahead of the Senate primary. Just because he makes outrageous, dangerous statements doesn’t mean it is news.

Doesn’t the editor of the Plain Dealer know that proving yourself as a top-notch shitposter is the key to success in the Trump/Republican party? Did he not get a memo from his DC bureau?

Anyway, read the whole thing.

