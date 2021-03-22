Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Are We All Doing?

Seriously, how is everyone doing? I feel so disconnected and disengaged from the blog, and feel as if I have not been a real participant for quite some time. It’s been ages since I was an active participant in the comments.

Maybe some of it is burnout. Twenty years is a super long time for a blog, and it gets hard with my increasingly limited bandwidth to remember who everybody is and who is feuding with whom and what happened in everyone’s lives. I still send private notes to people when I read the comments and see something rough has happened (I get a response about half the time, so I think a number of you have fake email addresses or burner addresses).

A lot of it is I have spent the last year and a half more insular than normal. I think because of the pandemic, in some sense everyone else moved to where I was already, and I withdrew even more as a reaction. Weird? Yes. Probable? Somewhat. I’m a strange ranger.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day out. I am vaccinated. It really feels like spring in a number of ways, and not just seasonally. I am ready for some changes. I want something new this year. Something interesting and exciting. I like my routines, but I also like new things to keep my mind fresh. And I also want to get back to the things I love, like gardening, and cooking, and this blog.

Just me thinking out loud. I was about to go re-organize the counters and pantry and get rid of expired things and take inventory of the things I don’t use enough to warrant having premium space on the counter, and realized I had not sat down and just thought about nothing all day, so that is how this post happened.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      and it gets hard with my increasingly limited bandwidth to remember who everybody is

      I’m Baud.

      ETA: And I’m first.

      ETA 2: I think th3 whole first, second thing is a symptom of your absence.

    4. 4.

      Wapiti

      Regarding cupboards and kitchens, we recently got a new range. In preparation, we removed the tetris-like arrangement of cake pans and cookie sheets and loaf pans and cupcake pans from the drawer under the old stove… and rearranged some of the kitchen space so we didn’t have to play tetris every time we wanted one of the pans. So now the only thing under the stove is the oversize cookie sheets, and life is less stressful.

    5. 5.

      catclub

      (I get a response about half the time, so I think a number of you have fake email addresses or burner addresses).

      Knock me over with a feather.

    8. 8.

      zzyzx

      I’m Zzyzx.

      I don’t post enough for you to remember me but I’ve been not posting enough for you to remember me long enough that we went back and forth in the wake of Super Bowl XL. I am a Seahawks’ fan after all…

    10. 10.

      La Gata Gris

      To be blunt? I am not doing well.

      I’m a lurker here, mostly. I’ve had a hell of a year. One year ago, my husband lost his job as lock downs began. Then, 2 weeks ago he had a massive stroke and died on Saturday. My daughter and I are reeling from this, still coming to terms with it all and probalby will be for some time yet. I’m really hoping things start getting better after this because I really do not need more Very Bad Things in my life for awhile.

    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      Well, I’m English, I’m not related to or old school friends with a Tory Minister, and I’m not fuelled by the brand of self-pitying racist nationalism that allows some 43% of the voting population to ignore how far down the razor-blade bannister this country has slid over the last decade.

      So, not great, but it could be worse. I’ve got a job I can do from home, a great little family and a functioning soul, so I’m way ahead of the game in many respects. Also I’ve got this place to vent when I feel the need. That’s come in damned useful over the last year or two, so thanks for building it, Cole.

    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @Aimai: Welcome back!

      From what you’ve posted over in LG&M, sounds like the job situation had been getting steadily more stressful over the last while. Hope that whatever is next for you isn’t nearly as difficult to deal with.

    22. 22.

      Josie

      @La Gata Gris:

      I am so sorry for your loss.  Although it happened to me a long time ago, I remember so well how it felt to be blindsided like this.  I wish I could give you a hug.  Feel free to vent to us here whenever you feel the need.  I can attest that this is a caring community who will give support, if only from a distance.

    24. 24.

      Mike in NC

      Wife was in the mood for microwave popcorn last night. The label said “Best before 2018” but she ate it anyway. Hell, it’s popcorn.

    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      It does feel like Spring is here, and it has been a very long time coming.  So much in need of renewal, and our country is now under new and far better (actual!) management.

    31. 31.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      We are doing surprisingly well, and thank you for asking. Our immediate family has come through the pandemic, so far, with only a couple of moderate cases who fully recovered. After all the COVID worries and precautions, my mom fell in her kitchen 8 days before her 93rd birthday and fractured her pelvis in several places. This is a pretty serious injury, especially at her age, but three weeks into it she is doing well and I’m beginning to be hopeful that she will be able to resume her normal independent life in a few more weeks. Bad, but not nearly as bad as it could have been. And on the really bright side, Mr. Purgatorian and I are scheduled to get our first COVID vaccine doses this week. Yay! Thank you, President Biden, for pushing hard to make vaccinations available to so many, so quickly.

    33. 33.

      Red Cedar

      @La Gata Gris: Oh my, I am so so sorry. What a terrible blow, and after such a stressful year. My condolences to you and your daughter. I hope that this community is a distraction and a solace and someplace to escape to and perhaps even a place whose people give you some hope.

    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m glad to hear this. I thought you were going to say you were transferring everything to TikTok or Insta or WhatsApp.

    36. 36.

      neabinorb

      John, like you I’ve become more insular during the past year. But it’s had limited impact on my lifestyle. The only thing I’ve missed is my weekly band practice and occasional performances, but I expect that to resume some time this year. They’re the only people besides elderly parents who I see regularly anyway. A year of elderly parents without sibling imput has been “interesting.” I rarely post here but I really enjoy your posts and everyone else’s.

    40. 40.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Memories,
      Like the corners of my mind
      Misty water-colored memories
      Of the way we were
      Scattered pictures,
      Of the smiles we left behind
      Smiles we gave to one another
      For the way we were

    41. 41.

      Mary G

      @zhena gogolia: I know, I was all

      PLEASE DON’T SHUT DOWN THE BLOG, JOHN, I’M BEGGING YOU!!!!!!!!!

      I HAVE NO LIFE AND I NEED IT.

      🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

      (That is the only time I’ve ever used the prayer hands, so you know I’m desperate.)

    42. 42.

      piratedan

      its a mixed bag JC, on one hand, we still have a functioning Democratic Party, but not much else, a good portion of media is apparently only reliant on GOP talking points, where they  are taken verbatim, sans research as the starting point for any discussion, despite it being the party that instigated an attempted coup in our country.  Thru the efforts of some awesome scientists, it appears that many of us can get vaccinated and at least the nominally in control party at the levers of power would just as soon keep us around to exist on this planet a bit longer; while the other group who has been fucking things up for the last four years wants to know why the hell it isn’t all fixed after two months and not willing to take any ownership of what they caused.

      I’d like to see people again, perhaps eat in a restaurant, see a movie, visit with friends and family  but still know that we have a couple more months to go before we start to see more than glimmers of normal.

      As an aside, thank you (and your staff of support and front-pagers) for keeping this oasis viable, as it allows many of us the type of supportive, challenging interaction that we need in these times.

    43. 43.

      featheredsprite

      @La Gata Gris:  Shit. Hard times all around for you.
      I’m sorry for your loss.
      Please feel free to post complaints, sadness, despair, etc. We talk a lot but we also can listen.

    44. 44.

      Captain Lee Obvious

      Hey. I’ve been reading this blog since back in the 2000’s when I was desperately looking for any right-leaning blogs that weren’t completely insane. You were insane back then but much less than most everyone else. I ended up with you and Tacitus (remember him?). I’ve been reading daily since then but have never commented. Not ever. Till today. I guess I’ve lurked long enough. You have built a really nice and healthy place here. You done good. I guess I’ll introduce myself. I moved to Germany in 2003 in the height of the Bush 1 insanity. I thought it would be temporary but here I remain. I’ve never met you or spoken to you but you’ve been part of my life for a really long time. Through the good times and bad this has been a good place to land every day just to check in with the world and with some familiar typefaces. I’m sure I’m not the only one like me. We’re all a little crazy these days. Probably more than a little. This place has remained decent. That’s good. That’s rare. Be proud of that. I hope I start commenting more. Keep it up.​

    52. 52.

      Cermet

      Glad you are doing well; very sorry for those that have experienced such a tragic episode as lost of a loved one! That is beyond anything one should have to experience during this time.

      I was lucky to have a job that cut us free yet we still got paid.

      A bit of karma maybe occured in that I developed a serious illness not long after covid became bad. Due to my fear of covid, and the pain wasn’t all that bad most days, I ignored it till I was in far too much pain to endure. So a month ago I saw a specialist and figured it out.  tI’m lucky both the treatment is simple (but for life) and while many effects cannot be reveresed, it didn’t kill me. Now, slowly, recovering and in time, the pain will pass.

      So, unless they were wrong, things are certainly looking up now that vaccines are available and more and more people will get them. The economy will recover and by fall, the country will likely be doing very well. A lot to be thankful for.

    53. 53.

      TJWeston

      Still here. Still kickin’ . Got our shots and Trump’s done. I mean really done. I still check in here every day.

    55. 55.

      Auntie Beak

      Been kind of frustrating year for us. We sold our Connecticut home (custom-built post and beam on 20 acres) rather unexpectedly in December of 2019, and moved to Asheville, NC. Then, whoops, PANDEMIC. Home prices have been rocketing upward here ever since, and we’re still in a tiny furnished rental in the heart of the city a year and a few months later.

      We’re okay, I mean, roof over our heads, and the husband is a software engineer who’s worked from home for 20 years, so to him, the pandemic was, uh, his normal life. For me, however, it was a different story. I was very active in my local Master Gardener chapter, my local garden club, and with several active hiking groups. I was used to a lot of activity, and ladies lunches, etc. I’ve been feeling isolated and  lonely for a long while now.

      I also miss my gardens, and my canning, and kind of all my stuff, which has been in storage now since we moved. Again, cry me a river, I know.

      I realize that we are basically fine, but my guilt over feeling unhappy is making me feel even worse. It’s just hard to live in the moment sometimes. But I’ve been vaccinated, and actually have trips planned for this spring and summer, so I think I’ll survive. Thanks for asking, John.

    57. 57.

      jeffreyw

      We’re good.  I hate people in groups of more than one so the stay at home regime wasn’t a big change.  I am looking forward to eating meals that I haven’t cooked.

    59. 59.

      narya

      @La Gata Gris: I will add my condolences to the pile; that is just awful and I’m so sorry you’re going through it.

      How am I doing? Okay? I guess? I’m vaxxed but my Friend is not, so I’m still being super careful, and even when he finally gets jabbed, I will still be pretty cautious. this year has reinforced my introversion, in a major way. I hate my job, but am extremely fortunate to have it, and I can do it in my living room, so I try to STFU about the “hate it” part. I’ve been running a lot this past year, and that has REALLY helped dispel brain crud. (According to an article in the FYNYT, it’s cannabinoids, not endorphins.) I was able to renovate my kitchen. Like everyone else, I miss the occasional restaurant meal, I miss being able to meet friends for a beer, I miss hanging out.

      I will note that this blog is my “home” in some ways–I read some newspapers and follow some twitter feeds, but mostly I check in here; if anything happens someone will have a link up, and there are pet and flower and travel pics, as well as political slants that mirror my own. I’ve narrowed what I consume, and that means the blog has been really important.

    61. 61.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      High stress here in Athens (GR). Last year, things were so much better in Greece than in New York that my elderly parents ran here to escape. Now it’s almost safer for them to return to New York (so my dad can get vaccinated, which isn’t going to happen in Athens), and I just might be traveling with them because that might be the best chance for me to get vaccinated fastest. The last day of testing showed a twelve percent positivity rate, which is something like four times the alarm-bell rate? I’ve been afraid for the past year and now it’s just getting worse and worse. And I’ve noticed that I’m less and less able to handle shocking news, good or bad.

      Doesn’t help that I’m hearing about more and more friends back in the US who’ve actually caught COVID and have been suffering through it. And learning about more and more people who’ve gone full COVIDiot and thus disqualified themselves from being my friends.

    62. 62.

      TomatoQueen

      Mixed bag here, on a young man’s 34th birthday. Today we were able to attend a Zoom meeting provided by his day support program without too much fuss & technical bother, so a little more structure to his day. My downstairs neighbor is an asshole, on the other hand (noise), and seeks daily to prove it; assholes are like that.

      My deepest condolences @La Gata Gris and join in the virtual hug.

      And of course lastly, John, that willow creeps ever closer to the deck, how are darling Lily and her pack and Steve, and ffs how is your family??!! Huh???!!!???

    64. 64.

      Hildebrand

      @La Gata Gris: My deepest condolences.  I am so sorry.

       

      @Aimai: I am so glad to see you back.

       

      @John Cole:  I’ve been around since 2007(?) – and there simply isn’t a blog/website that I check more frequently than this one.  Not simply for the news, or venting, or other sundry items, but because the community that has been built here is like nothing else on the web.  This place is the model for how I want the whole internet to be.   It is a refuge, a place to get my presuppositions challenged, a hangout, and a great group of wildly different folks from around the world.  I can’t imagine the intertubes without it.

    65. 65.

      A Ghost to Most

      Enjoying my freedom from the unicorn riders, aka jackals. Your monster got away from you, John. AMF.

    66. 66.

      HypersphericalCow

      Long time lurker (since 2004 at least), very occasional poster, though I’m more active on LGM, which I think has a significant commenter overlap with this place. Even just reading, and not commenting, here has really helped for the last few years.

