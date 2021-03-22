Seriously, how is everyone doing? I feel so disconnected and disengaged from the blog, and feel as if I have not been a real participant for quite some time. It’s been ages since I was an active participant in the comments.

Maybe some of it is burnout. Twenty years is a super long time for a blog, and it gets hard with my increasingly limited bandwidth to remember who everybody is and who is feuding with whom and what happened in everyone’s lives. I still send private notes to people when I read the comments and see something rough has happened (I get a response about half the time, so I think a number of you have fake email addresses or burner addresses).

A lot of it is I have spent the last year and a half more insular than normal. I think because of the pandemic, in some sense everyone else moved to where I was already, and I withdrew even more as a reaction. Weird? Yes. Probable? Somewhat. I’m a strange ranger.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day out. I am vaccinated. It really feels like spring in a number of ways, and not just seasonally. I am ready for some changes. I want something new this year. Something interesting and exciting. I like my routines, but I also like new things to keep my mind fresh. And I also want to get back to the things I love, like gardening, and cooking, and this blog.

Just me thinking out loud. I was about to go re-organize the counters and pantry and get rid of expired things and take inventory of the things I don’t use enough to warrant having premium space on the counter, and realized I had not sat down and just thought about nothing all day, so that is how this post happened.