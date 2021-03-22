Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Yup, It’s Sedition

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Yup, It’s Sedition

by | 39 Comments

I try not to get my hopes up, but it’s nice to know some of the terrorists must be getting a little sweaty…

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      OT. Not sure if this has been covered yet, but it’s better news than the other news today.

      White House prepares massive infrastructure bill with universal pre-K, free community college, climate measures

      White House officials are preparing to present President Biden with a roughly $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs package that includes high-profile domestic policy priorities such as free community college and universal prekindergarten, according to three people familiar with internal discussions.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      I could swear I saw a poll just last week where 63% said it was important to prosecute the insurrectionists.  I wonder if the numbers are actually going up?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      @Keith P.: I so hope that when this bill is formally unveiled, the rollout is officially called Infrastructure Week. I feel we’re owed that.

      And those jokes have been going on for long enough that apparently I’ve trained autocorrect to know that ‘Infrastructure’ should be followed by ‘Week’.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      The fact that Donald Trump believed it proves that no reasonable person would.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      @Jay: Uh, she put them in a court filing and signed it as an attorney; no judge will let that slide. Dominion probably sued her last because I doubt she has much money to get, but they’ll get whatever it is.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Redshift

      I think the infrastructure bill is (in part) a lesson for Machine. He thinks he can get ten Republicans on board for that. I suspect it’s as big as possible so they can accept some Republican requests and be seen as negotiating in good faith. And if the GOP pulls their usual crap, the administration can ask Manchin “so now do you get it?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      West of the Cascades

      I suppose it would be nice if DOJ/FBI officials didn’t talk publicly about ongoing investigations, but see, e.g. Comey’s letter in October 2016 and ships that have sailed. I wonder if  Sherwin’s appearance was a calculated move to make more of the rats start ratting on each other?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Jay: When the US incorporated the common law, did we also pick up those older parts about, oh, branding a big “L” for “LIAR” on the forehead of perjurers?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      patrick II

      I have heard quite a few complaints about the lack of updates on progress at DOJ, and this guy goes on and gives, through an interview format, a pretty good update.  While I agree that, as a general rule, that the DOJ should not talk about ongoing cases, this case is different. We all watched a crime being committed as it happened. The secrecy of the process is often because of the possibility of of an investigation where there is no crime and knowledge of investigation would harm an innocent person’s reputation.  There is no chance of that happening here.
      It is a matter of grave public interest and people need to be informed in a way that does not cast unnecessary aspersions or threaten the case. I think he did alright.​

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kindness

      Some are getting nervous and some think Trump will pardon them all when he takes over as President again, just like Q is telling them…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      craigie

      69% of Americans said it is important to prosecute the Capitol rioters.

      Sure, but who cares what they think? What’s important is what Putin thinks. What does he say about this?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      tokyokie

      @Jay:

      Sidney Powell is moving to dismiss Dominion’s defamation suit against her — arguing that “no reasonable person” would conclude her baseless accusations of an election-rigging scheme “were truly statements of fact.”

      That was the holding, more or less, Hustler Magazine v. Falwell. Except that case involved satire, and a public figure, and a claim for monetary damages resulting from emotional injuries. I don’t see any of those factors in play here. How did this woman pass the bar exam somewhere?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      I have a strong urge to post on Twitter “Remember that they say we have to put up with this (picture of mass shooting) because they need to be able to do this (picture of the insurrection).”

      I probably won’t, though.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Amir Khalid

      Aside from one story by the Associated Press and one on the ABC News site, it seems there is still no coverage in Western news media of the abrupt end in diplomatic relations between North Korea and Malaysia over the weekend.

      The proximate cause was that Malaysia’s Supreme Court had allowed the extradition to the US of a Nortn Korean man to face money-laundering charges. (He had appealed the original exradition ruling all the way up.) North Korea called the extradition an unpardonable crime and a hostile act against North Korea.

      North Korea vacated its embassy premises on Sunday and flew the staff home. The Malaysian Embassy in Pyongyang had already been shuttered since 2017, in the wake of the hit on Kim Jong Un’s half-brother at KL International Airport.

      The only analyis I’ve seen of this, in Asian news media, suggests that Kim may be trying to get the Biden administration’s attention, for what I’m not sure.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      tokyokie

      @Amir Khalid

      As a fellow former newspaperman, you should hardly be surprised by the lack of coverage in the Western news media of Malaysia’s diplomatic developments. News from the PRC and Japan and anything involving the U.S. military might get good play in the Western news media, but unless it’s a catastrophe of some sort, news from Malaysia and Indonesia doesn’t make a ripple in the news media over here.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yutsano

      @Amir Khalid:  Maybe but…any country won’t be happy over losing an extradition battle. Having said that, all I’ve seen from North Korea so far is pouting over Kim losing his “BFF” in the White House. Plus his sister is getting more prominent so watching her moves will matter too.

      Reply

