“It’s unequivocal that #Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th. Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? We have people looking at everything." #CapitolRiotspic.twitter.com/usPosJEYma — Julie Laumann (@Otpor17) March 22, 2021

I try not to get my hopes up, but it’s nice to know some of the terrorists must be getting a little sweaty…

Former acting US attorney Michael Sherwin, who had led DOJ’s inquiry into the #CapitolRiots: evidence most likely supports sedition charges https://t.co/YV3SXxDVup — Julie Laumann (@Otpor17) March 22, 2021

Federal prosecutors generally are not permitted to speak publicly about ongoing investigations. I was surprised (to put it mildly) that Sherwin went on 60 minutes and discussed the Capitol attack investigation. I wonder who (if anyone) at DOJ authorized that. https://t.co/2lCLB2tysQ — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 22, 2021

Proud Boys, militiamen, a convicted abortion clinic bomber, Charlottesville rioters, Neo-Nazis with security clearances, a descendant of Joe McCarthy's speechwriter, close family of Dirty War vets…just a real who's who of the most toxic reactionary forces of the past century. https://t.co/LTVvpPXuIQ — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 19, 2021

Like we just need a Watergate burglar, one of the Rodney King case cops, and idk maybe an Iran-Contra Cessna pilot for 1/6 to have been Fashy Dipshit Endgame. And we might get there! — Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 19, 2021

"We are trying to avoid getting into any shit tonight. Tomorrow’s the day." "…cops are the primary threat" "…we can be looking at Gang charges" "I’m proud as fuck what we accomplished yesterday" On the latest Proud Boys conspiracy indictment: https://t.co/0nHlYigEQx — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) March 19, 2021