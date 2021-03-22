VACCINATION UPDATE: Another 3 million vaccines reported administered today. 81 million people w at least one dose

-32% of adults (17% are fully vaccinated)

38 million seniors w at least one dose

-69% of seniors (42% are fully vaccinated) — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) March 21, 2021





COVID-19 cases have decreased for past 9 weeks in U.S. Current 7-day moving average of new cases (53,200) decreased 78.7% compared with highest peak on Jan 11, 2021, (249,389), and 20.9% compared with the 2nd highest peak on July 23, 2020 (67,277). https://t.co/jH13nI59sH pic.twitter.com/RZbvAphNxh — Global Biodefense (@GlobalBioD) March 21, 2021

For nearly 2 weeks, we've been stuck at 50K new cases daily in that time, we've vaccinated an additional 20M Americans So why flat? Its a race between vaccinations and variants And we're running even Opening up too fast helps the variants I want vaccinations to win pic.twitter.com/UD8cR3OXXb — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 21, 2021

Covid: The countries that nailed it, and what we can learn from them https://t.co/Id0PRqxuAS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 22, 2021

I have reported on Covid for the past year – now my mission was to find out from global leaders and senior health officials across four continents what their priorities were in tackling the virus. What has emerged strongly for me are four key areas which have been most effective in containing the spread of the virus and preventing deaths. – Early and effective action to control borders and monitoring of arrivals

– Testing, tracking and tracing everyone suspected of being infected

– Welfare support for those in quarantine to contain the virus

– Effective leadership and consistent and timely public messaging No-one can claim to have got everything right. But the steps listed below highlight which policies from around the world have proved effective. Piece them together and you have the blueprint for a “pandemic playbook” – a manual for managing future infectious disease outbreaks….

A year on from lockdown, India reports worst daily rise in COVID-19 in months https://t.co/GjhyfWFUbG pic.twitter.com/vUzFcWLeoq — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

Taiwan premier gets AstraZeneca shot as island starts vaccine campaign https://t.co/iasByV4Svi pic.twitter.com/j8nmpUVuz2 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

Europe and South America continue to head in the wrong direction @OurWorldInData

Think🌎 pic.twitter.com/O64O6jXVhm — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 21, 2021

Experts say sharp rise in India Covid cases 'alarming' https://t.co/E1llUFwb82 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 22, 2021

BREAKING NEWS. The Department of Health on Monday, March 22, 2021, records 8,019 new coronavirus cases, the country’s HIGHEST ONE-DAY TALLY YET. This brings total active cases to 80,970, the highest reported since August 15, 2020. COVID-19 updates: https://t.co/olWQ4wuXz7 pic.twitter.com/wXRwhXjbBz — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 22, 2021

Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19 https://t.co/qG0WwdHVkM pic.twitter.com/T8NgA6dBBj — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

The EU has no need for Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, an executive in charge of the bloc’s vaccination rollout said Sundayhttps://t.co/TNItojfi3o — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 22, 2021

A music festival has been taking place in the Netherlands 🎶🕺💃 It's part of an experiment to see if there's a safe way to allow large-scale social gatherings to restart, without increasing the spread of Covidhttps://t.co/Fga187JKPT pic.twitter.com/1lQ3C19nrn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 21, 2021

Coronavirus: Covid nurses' song of hope from Italy https://t.co/XqOKic9fOF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 22, 2021

Summer holidays abroad 'unlikely', warns UK government adviser https://t.co/HMnCVylMoN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2021

Ireland's quarantine hotel system due to start this week https://t.co/Iro5miC3KQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 21, 2021

Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout https://t.co/xmykv20Shh pic.twitter.com/lDSBYkAW2I — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro calls governors 'tyrants' over lockdowns https://t.co/rL7iOkXtTH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 22, 2021

Royal Caribbean has announced its return to the high seas starting in June. Requiring vaccination evidence is an interesting marketing ploy. But will all variants have vanished by then? https://t.co/YTvKa52Do8 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) March 20, 2021

"Governments are going to insist" on vaccines for international travellers, Qantas boss Alan Joyce sayshttps://t.co/ZYrTUxC293 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 21, 2021

EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad. by @stephenwadeap

https://t.co/QytAmpfHYo — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 21, 2021

… IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television. Broadcast rights in the latest four-year Olympic cycle accounted for 73% of the IOC’s income. That broadcast income amounts to about $4 billion with American network NBC paying about half. The IOC must get the 11,000 athletes into the venues and in front of cameras. Japanese residents will fill the stands to whatever level is allowed. The decision on venue capacity will come next month. But barring fans from abroad has created collateral damage and lots of questions… The torch relay opens on Thursday from northeastern Fukushima prefecture. It’s a giant test that starts four months ahead of the opening ceremony. The relay is set for 121 days with 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan…

US trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine confirms shot is safe and highly effective https://t.co/QjlYVNAcVD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 22, 2021

New York has joined a growing list of states that have confirmed at least 1 case of a worrisome coronavirus variant, P.1, first found in Brazil. P.1 is highly contagious & has infected people who had already recovered from the coronavirus. https://t.co/MkpljP6zpB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 21, 2021

We should have been prepared for #LongCovid. The medical community should have been advocating for #longhaulers. Instead, the biggest scandal in modern medicine led to their marginalization. My latest for @VICE on why: https://t.co/4P38ZzymPY — Alan Levinovitz (@AlanLevinovitz) March 18, 2021

Vaccinated mothers pass covid antibodies to babies in utero & through breast milk, according to preliminary research https://t.co/IlCS7EbrGb pic.twitter.com/ULuWa3JI00 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 21, 2021

"With this type of backlog, it will take several weeks to work through." A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. businesses anxiously awaiting goods from Asia, while dozens of container ships sit off California's coast, unable to unload. https://t.co/oU50QTNTEy — The Associated Press (@AP) March 22, 2021

States that quickly expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility have vaccinated smaller shares of their population than those that moved more methodically, according to an analysis by AP and the nonprofit group Surgo Ventures. https://t.co/o4GleL2rPl — The Associated Press (@AP) March 21, 2021

I'm not convinced many people of color are vaccine hesitant. Average poll (Kaiser an exception) shows they are as likely to want it as white people, but they have been less likely to have gotten it so far. Suggests an access problem more than anything else https://t.co/0gjo3eViOb — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 21, 2021

As the coronavirus made an end-of-the-year surge in New York, few nursing homes escaped unscathed. But some were especially devastated by COVID-19. At least 15 homes each saw at least 30 patients die between November and early February. https://t.co/UVTg86tuga — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2021