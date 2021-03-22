Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, March 21-22

I have reported on Covid for the past year – now my mission was to find out from global leaders and senior health officials across four continents what their priorities were in tackling the virus.

What has emerged strongly for me are four key areas which have been most effective in containing the spread of the virus and preventing deaths.

– Early and effective action to control borders and monitoring of arrivals
– Testing, tracking and tracing everyone suspected of being infected
– Welfare support for those in quarantine to contain the virus
– Effective leadership and consistent and timely public messaging

No-one can claim to have got everything right. But the steps listed below highlight which policies from around the world have proved effective. Piece them together and you have the blueprint for a “pandemic playbook” – a manual for managing future infectious disease outbreaks….

IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television. Broadcast rights in the latest four-year Olympic cycle accounted for 73% of the IOC’s income. That broadcast income amounts to about $4 billion with American network NBC paying about half.

The IOC must get the 11,000 athletes into the venues and in front of cameras. Japanese residents will fill the stands to whatever level is allowed. The decision on venue capacity will come next month.

But barring fans from abroad has created collateral damage and lots of questions…

The torch relay opens on Thursday from northeastern Fukushima prefecture. It’s a giant test that starts four months ahead of the opening ceremony. The relay is set for 121 days with 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan…

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Aziz, light!

      Got my first Pfizer nine hours ago. I’m happy to report that the injection site hurts like hell.

      I wonder if we will ever truly return to normal.

    4. 4.

      Mel

      First Pfizer dose yesterday afternoon!

    5. 5.

      Baud

      After spending last year doing so much worse than the rest of the world, all of a sudden we seem to be doing much better than everyone else.

