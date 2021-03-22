Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking: Mass Shooting At a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers

Breaking: Mass Shooting At a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers

by | 51 Comments

Here’s the YouTube live feed of KCEN 6’s coverage:

Law enforcement has taken away an individual in hand cuffs, but it is unclear if he is the suspect:

https://twitter.com/DanSnyderFOX25/status/1374112891419435020

There is a video bouncing around from an unidentified live streamer who actually caught some of the shooting on video. This includes several gun shots, several injured or dead people, and one exceedingly nonchalant old guy checking his cell phone and wearing his mask wrong…

I’ve yet to see anything official regarding the number of fatalities, I’ll update once a reliable and confirmable source provides credible and verified information.

Here’s Governor Polis’s statement:

Update at 6:50 PM EDT

Here’s reporting with footage from Reuters on the individual taken out in handcuffs:

Update at 7:15 PM EDT (via TaMara):

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    4. 4.

      debbie

      Why is the guy narrating his video and NOT CALLING 911?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: That’s either the shooter or because they hadn’t identified the shooter at the time they evaced him for medical treatment for his leg, they cuffed him to be safe and not sorry.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ellie

      I worked at that store last year. That old guy wearing his mask wrong works at the service desk. That video was disturbing. It looked like one person down at the self-checkout inside along with the two outside.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      Protips during an active shooter:

      1. If there are dead/dying people in the street, assume an active shooter even before someone starts hollering. They didn’t fall out of a plane.
      2. If you’re brave enough to enter a shooting scene to film it, use that bravery to render aid and try to evacuate people.
      3. Don’t use a wall of windows between you and the shooter as your egress route
      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      Looks like another white guy. Quelle surprise.

      One accidental consequence of most of the country being locked down most of the last year was the lack of mass shootings. I guess you can tell we’re “getting back to normal” with mass shootings happening every week again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      Apparently a police officer has died, according to the NPR newscast I’m listening to. There will be a briefing soon.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      Imagining that poor family seeing a person six feet away shot and then hiding in a closet with your children hurts my heart. I hope they get some therapy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: I have just put the garbage out at around 9,500 feet up at our place in Rociada in the mountains outside of Las Vegas, NM. I also graduate from high school in Denver.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Just tweeted – believe this is where SWAT went off to:

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      9 News in Denver – that’s the live stream embedded in the post – is reporting that the SWAT Team is now staged at 17th and Grove in Boulder and everyone in the area is requested to shelter in place. They are responding to a report of an armed and dangerous individual. 9 News is making it clear that police are not specifically linking this to the mass shooting.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Punchy

      Not to be That Guy, but can you really title this a “mass shooting” without knowing if or how many were actually shot?   Maybe preface with “possible” to imply the existence of these unknowns?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Punchy: The unconfirmed reporting is 6 to 7 dead. The threshold for a mass shooting is four or more shot. For a mass murder is four or more killed.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      ellie

      @VeniceRiley: I wonder, too! Boulder is such a laid-back place. Working there was pleasant. The parent company is stingy, but I liked my coworkers and the customers were friendly.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TaMara (HFG)

      This is not good. Gov Polis has obviously been briefed with some terrible news:

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Punchy

      @Adam L Silverman: well, then this qualifies.  But from what I could read up top for the latest update, I saw no ref to any victims.  Hence my “huh?”.  If correct, this indeed is a horrific outcome.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter “shot the woman in front of them.” He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour

      Goddammit. Are we now going to have to post armed guards wherever people are getting vaccinations?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BC in Illinois

      “Random gun violence in public places, being necessary for the security of a free State . . . “

      A free interpretation of the Second Amendment (1791)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      @Cheryl Rofer: Given the two bodies outside the store and the one at the self-checkout, I’m thinking the shooter ‘overruled’ the mask/shirt requirements upon entry.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Roger Moore:

      Plenty, though usually it’s because they kill themselves.

      It’s not called ‘suicide by cop’ for nothing.  It’s just that it’s unthinkable for nonwhites to be handled with less than lethal force for something like this.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      Are we now going to have to post armed guards wherever people are getting vaccinations?

      You can’t guard everywhere. You certainly can’t guard everywhere with enough people to be reasonably likely to stop someone intent on mass violence. The only way to deal with this- and the way that works in essentially every other country in the world- is to not let anyone who wants pack massive firepower.

      Reply

