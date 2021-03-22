We will continue to tweet updates as we have them. If you live nearby please stay inside for now 2/2 #Bouldershooting — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Here’s the YouTube live feed of KCEN 6’s coverage:

Law enforcement has taken away an individual in hand cuffs, but it is unclear if he is the suspect:

https://twitter.com/DanSnyderFOX25/status/1374112891419435020

Police in Boulder, CO escorting a man in handcuffs after an active shooter was reported at a King Soopers grocery store. pic.twitter.com/n3yZz5X093 — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) March 22, 2021

There is a video bouncing around from an unidentified live streamer who actually caught some of the shooting on video. This includes several gun shots, several injured or dead people, and one exceedingly nonchalant old guy checking his cell phone and wearing his mask wrong…

I’ve yet to see anything official regarding the number of fatalities, I’ll update once a reliable and confirmable source provides credible and verified information.

Boulder police say situation is still active, ask people to stay away from King Soopers where apparent shooting happened this afternoon. No confirmation on casualties/arrests. — KOA NewsRadio 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) March 22, 2021

Here’s Governor Polis’s statement:

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

Update at 6:50 PM EDT

Here’s reporting with footage from Reuters on the individual taken out in handcuffs:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

Update at 7:15 PM EDT (via TaMara):

Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Open thread!