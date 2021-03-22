Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Boom, Boom Boom

I hate to write another New York sexual harassment post, but Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY-23), who was accused of groping a woman in a story that dropped Friday, apologized yesterday and announced he wasn’t going to run in 2022. When’s the last time that happened? (A quick apology from a Republican, not a Republican groping a woman.) Reed said he entered rehab the year the incident happened, and he walked back an earlier statement denying the incident.

He also announced that he won’t challenge Mario’s kid. In the same vein, I’d like to announce that I will neither be donning an invisibility cloak to sneak out of Hogwarts, nor will I be traveling to Mordor to throw a ring into the fires of Mt. Doom.

In other New York news, Andrew Cuomo is still governor, and the count of women who’ve accused him rose to five Friday afternoon.

    1. 1.

      oldster

      Here’s what I wrote on this morning’s open thread — sorry for repeating myself, but your new post is the right place to say it.

      Great news about the downfall of Tom Reed. He was growing to be a major player in Republican politics, and he would have made the world a worse place.

      He does not have the charisma to win national elections — in fact, I doubt he would have won the NYS governorship, even against a wounded Cuomo.

      But he is smart, ruthless, and thoroughly immoral, in the Mitch Mcconnell mode. Mitch did not rise through his charisma and good looks, either. But he is cunning and vicious, and wins victories for his party.

      That’s where Reed was headed, and now he’ll have to do it as a lobbyist or apparatchik, not as an elected official.

      Why did he jump? Why did he not just brazen it out? We can rule out the workings of conscience or morals — he has none. But, when there’s one case, you can bet there’s more. And, I am sure that the GOP leadership was leaning on him not to take pressure off Cuomo. They want to pretend to care about sexual assault for the purpose of attacking Cuomo. They wanted Cuomo out more than they wanted Reed in.

      He’ll remember that, and knife a fellow Republican when he can one day. But otherwise, he’ll be a loyal foot soldier for the GOP, and be rewarded for it.

      Fine. F*** him. Better that he is out of office.

    2. 2.

      WereBear

      A lot of people have been saying, “Surely there’s another competent Democrat in the state of New York who can run for Governor.”

      Don’t call me Shirley.

      I’m a rowdy Democrat and my partner is even more so, but we keep voting for Andrew Cuomo in the general because Republicans are reliably much worse and less competent, and the challenger from the left says all the right things but tends to not have much in the way of experience and knowledge.

      Since one of the reasons I fled to NY from all the areas I was raised in because I wanted to experience competent governance, I can’t throw that away if I’m not given a real choice in the next governor’s race.

      Now, if it’s Cuomo’s bullying ways that keep competence from challenging him, and this will weaken him enough to change that equation: bring it on.

    5. 5.

      Dog Mom

      This was one of the republicans that participated in the ‘skinny dipping in the Dead Sea’ incident a few years back, IIRC. Sorry for any mental images that provokes this morning.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      I ask again why the main remedy to sexual harassment allegations should be resignation or removal from office?

      And should all harassment be considered the same thing? Aren’t there degrees of criminal assault?

      Reed was accused of groping, and the reports are that he tried to unhook a woman’s bra and fondle her leg. This is assault by any reasonable standard.

      Were Cuomo’s actions the same?

      Zero sum intolerance for all forms of sexual harassment is mindless outrage, not a rational ethical standard.

      I also appreciate that some believe that anything that gets rid of Reed and Cuomo is good. They are not using morality as a fig leaf to disguise purely political motivation.

    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      I think the John Lee Hooker classic goes, “Boom boom boom boom“.

    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      Suspect that one of the reasons Reed has made such a “heartfelt” apology to the woman is to draw a comparison between himself and A. Cuomo — replete with pledging to seek treatment for alcohol abuse.

      However, Cuomo is still a more competent and humane state executive, even given the rising number of women coming forward.  So:  see right through Reed, and glad that he is stepping away from politics, for however long that may be.

      @oldster: and @ WereBear:  interesting comments.

      FWIW, I remained a strong supporter of Virginia’s Governor Northam when the blackface allegations arose because the behavior in question occurred decades before, and Northam has a really good record WRT his treatment of others in the years since.  He was not one of your problem Army officers (and a pediatric neurosurgeon, to boot).  Was never on the “oh noes!  You must go, immediately!” train.  Actually, I was glad that one blew up in so many politicians’ faces.  That holds for AG Mark Herring, too.  (I think he dressed up as a rapper in college?  Anyway, also an excellent political record.  People do stupid things, and the good ones grow up and past that stuff.  In the Virginia cases, this was behavior from 1984 and 1984, respectively, and no racially insensitive behavior in years since; actually, quite inclusive politics.)

      Andrew Cuomo is a worse problem, though, because the behavior has happened more recently and while he was governor.  People can be so divided against themselves; I think it’s possible he can treat his own daughters and loved ones with respect but treat others badly.  We saw this with Arnold Schwarzenegger, too.  (Note:  does not include respecting longterm marital vows, for either of them.)

      Anyway, I hope New York has a lot of competent and experienced Democrats who can step forward, and hope there are some women as serious contenders, too.

    14. 14.

      The Moar You Know

       

      I think the John Lee Hooker classic goes, “Boom boom boom boom“.

      @Amir Khalid:  You got it right.  Hey, was gonna tell you, if you like the hollowbody thing but the size of a 335 is a bit offputting, try out a 339.  My guitar player got one of those before the plague struck.  MONSTER guitar; one of the best I’ve ever played and I’ve played quite a few of them.

      Also, if the clones don’t bug you, try Harley Benton.  Same factory as all the Epiphone stuff, but they have incredible distribution (through Thomann) and their prices are reasonable.   The only place they don’t sell most of their stuff is the US.

      Hope all’s well, guitar slinger.

      We now return you to your regularly scheduled Cuomo bashing.  Gotta say I feel the same way about Newsom, but like Cuomo, he ain’t leaving, so I guess I gotta keep voting for the sack of shit.

    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      @Brachiator:

      I ask again why the main remedy to sexual harassment allegations should be resignation or removal from office?

      I don’t think that’s the right question.

      I think the question has to be: Are the allegations serious and credible enough to damage a politician’s effectiveness (via distraction or via loss of support among colleagues)?

      If a politician is spending half (or more) of their time answering questions or doing damage control, then they aren’t doing the job they were elected to do. And they’re damaging their colleagues and reducing their effectiveness, too.

      Cuomo crossed that threshold a long time ago. He needs to go.

      Will he tough it out and stay and be a drag on the ticket in the next election? Maybe. He shouldn’t though. At a minimum he should announce soon that he will not seek re-election.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @Another Scott:   Yeah.  I totally hope Cuomo decides to forego a re-election bid.  Would guess he may have decided on that, but stubbornly not making the announcement yet to hold off being a lame, as well as badly wounded, duck.

      What is this doing to his daughters?  He should consider them.

