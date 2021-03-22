I hate to write another New York sexual harassment post, but Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY-23), who was accused of groping a woman in a story that dropped Friday, apologized yesterday and announced he wasn’t going to run in 2022. When’s the last time that happened? (A quick apology from a Republican, not a Republican groping a woman.) Reed said he entered rehab the year the incident happened, and he walked back an earlier statement denying the incident.

He also announced that he won’t challenge Mario’s kid. In the same vein, I’d like to announce that I will neither be donning an invisibility cloak to sneak out of Hogwarts, nor will I be traveling to Mordor to throw a ring into the fires of Mt. Doom.

In other New York news, Andrew Cuomo is still governor, and the count of women who’ve accused him rose to five Friday afternoon.