Sunday Night Open Thread: Well, *Something* Good Came Out of Gamestonks…

Sunday Night Open Thread: Well, *Something* Good Came Out of Gamestonks…

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Apes Together Strong” is a popular saying in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, and some users are taking that seriously.

Reddit users have been symbolically adopting apes and donating to foundations including The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the World Wildlife Fund.

Some users are naming GameStop, or GME as they’re known on the New York Stock Exchange, as the adopter.

Donations have exceeded $350,000 (£250,000) in less than a week.

The foundation tweeted that the funds will go towards their field programmes where they track, monitor and study gorillas in their natural habitats…

The trend started when the user Pakistani_in_MURICA posted an adoption certificate in WallStreetBets on Friday.

The user had adopted a gorilla named Urungano and listed GameStop as its sponsor.

The post won a bevvy of awards and karma – Reddit’s way of liking content – and inspired a number of fellow users to adopt or donate.

“I have three adopted infant Gorillas now. Sorry but animals are my kryptonite,” one Redditor commented…

On the other hand, I’m not sure about giving fellow primates Zoom access…

  • Benw
  • dmsilev
  • Jay
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Ken
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Starboard Tack
  • Suzanne

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Benw

      @Kayla Rudbek: hope you find answers. Based on the linked article, the days of fixing flats on the side of the road are over once you get the SMART tires!

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Those apes aren’t doing too badly with the whole Zoom etiquette thing. At least they’ve muted themselves and aren’t going nuts with weird backgrounds.

    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @schrodingers_cat: I bought a Capresso burr grinder a few years ago. Nothing fancy by grinder standards, which is fine because I’m not doing home-brew espresso, but it’s worked well so far.

