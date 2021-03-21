“Apes Together Strong” is a popular saying in Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, and some users are taking that seriously.

Reddit users have been symbolically adopting apes and donating to foundations including The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the World Wildlife Fund.

Some users are naming GameStop, or GME as they’re known on the New York Stock Exchange, as the adopter.

Donations have exceeded $350,000 (£250,000) in less than a week.

The foundation tweeted that the funds will go towards their field programmes where they track, monitor and study gorillas in their natural habitats…

The trend started when the user Pakistani_in_MURICA posted an adoption certificate in WallStreetBets on Friday.

The user had adopted a gorilla named Urungano and listed GameStop as its sponsor.

The post won a bevvy of awards and karma – Reddit’s way of liking content – and inspired a number of fellow users to adopt or donate.

“I have three adopted infant Gorillas now. Sorry but animals are my kryptonite,” one Redditor commented…