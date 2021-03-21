Another bounty from commentor Mike S (now with a Democratic Congressperson):

The backyard glacier/snowfield is almost all gone from our yard here in SE Pennsylvania. The earliest of the spring flower bulbs are blooming and they are cheerful even though they are European immigrants and not native.

These pics were all taken March 11th with my phone and not one of my big cameras. Like my old point and shoot Nikon a phone’s thin camera body makes it easy to take ground level close-ups with a wide field of view and a full depth of field.

Our garden is like a scrapbook. Many of the plants in it were gifts from friends or purchased from nurseries whose owners were/are friends of ours. Many of these good people have passed away, but I remember them every time I walk in our yard thanks to these floral mementos.

In today’s picture set the most cheerful are winter aconites (Eranthis hyemalis) which came from our good friend Anita. The local honeybees were all over them yesterday when the temps made it up to the mid 70s! They are in the buttercup family and look the part.

Next are several Snowdrops (Galanthus species and varieties) which are all variations on a green and white theme. I am a galanthophile, but not a crazy GALANTHOPHILE like some of our gardening friends. We only have about 6 or 7 relatively common varieties.

First my favorites are the giant snowdrops (Galanthus elwesii) which make nice elegant clumps. My best two forms of these were gifts from friends too Dick V. and Jim M. whom I miss very much but they live on in my memory via their plants.