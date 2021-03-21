Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania

Another bounty from commentor Mike S (now with a Democratic Congressperson):

The backyard glacier/snowfield is almost all gone from our yard here in SE Pennsylvania. The earliest of the spring flower bulbs are blooming and they are cheerful even though they are European immigrants and not native.

These pics were all taken March 11th with my phone and not one of my big cameras. Like my old point and shoot Nikon a phone’s thin camera body makes it easy to take ground level close-ups with a wide field of view and a full depth of field.

Our garden is like a scrapbook. Many of the plants in it were gifts from friends or purchased from nurseries whose owners were/are friends of ours. Many of these good people have passed away, but I remember them every time I walk in our yard thanks to these floral mementos.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to

In today’s picture set the most cheerful are winter aconites (Eranthis hyemalis) which came from our good friend Anita. The local honeybees were all over them yesterday when the temps made it up to the mid 70s! They are in the buttercup family and look the part.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to 1

Next are several Snowdrops (Galanthus species and varieties) which are all variations on a green and white theme. I am a galanthophile, but not a crazy GALANTHOPHILE like some of our gardening friends. We only have about 6 or 7 relatively common varieties.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania

First my favorites are the giant snowdrops (Galanthus elwesii) which make nice elegant clumps. My best two forms of these were gifts from friends too Dick V. and Jim M. whom I miss very much but they live on in my memory via their plants.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania 1

Then the double form of the common snowdrop (Galanthus nivalis) ‘Flore-pleno’ where each stamen has turned petaloid. These aren’t completely sterile, some of these modified stamens still produce pollen as a yellow spot at the tip of some as you can see in the one picture. These plants were left here by a previous property owner and I’ve been spreading them around the yard for the last 36 years!

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania 2

The last snowdrop is one of the more exotic (but not outrageously expensive) forms. It has green on the outside of the outer petals. It is Galanthus nivalis ‘Scharlockii’. It is putting on a good show this year.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania 3

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania 4

I love crocuses but we can only grow them where the voles can’t easily get at the bulbs and devour them and for us that is in the lawn where the grasses dense roots provide protection. The earliest are the cute, light purple “Tommys” (Crocus tommasinianus) and the Snow Crocus (Crocus chrysanthus) which is named for its early blooming season, not the color although there are white varieties.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania 5

Finally I do have some winter blooming hardy Cyclamen although they don’t multiply in our garden like they do in some other places. This is a Cyclamen coum with its three flowers spread out wide beyond the leaves.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Spring Comes to Pennsylvania 6

I hope you enjoy these pics.

***********

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Falling Diphthong
  • Lapassionara
  • Mary G
  • Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • WereBear

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?

       

      In the spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of weeds.

    5. 5.

      satby

      Beautiful x2! Thanks Mike S.

      I got to see my oldest son and his spouse for the first time in 8 months though they only live an hour away in Chicago on Tuesday, and the snowdrops I had planted 20 years ago have spread and were blooming gloriously in my old yard. I may have to sneak back while they’re at work and dig some up to bring here.

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Something… has been mowing my crocuses. My money is on that wascally wabbit.

      I planted 200 Glory of the Snow bulbs last fall and so far 3 have decided to show. WhoopTdoo.
      The 50 Spanish Bluebell bulbs are all nosing up out of the ground.
      I have yet to espy any of the 25 Trout Lilies, but I wouldn’t expect to for at least 2 more weeks.

    9. 9.

      satby

      @Baud: Yeah, I think it will work better than the usual 3 pronged tool available everywhere. And much cheaper than a similar one in a garden supply catalog that I usually order stuff from.

      @OzarkHillbilly: My glory of the snow and squill haven’t even begun to peep out of the ground yet. But the daffodils and tulips are, so today my job will be to vacuum the leaves off the beds because raking will uproot the crocus blooming (I have a blower/vacuum/ mulcher combo tool that I love).

      And in AeroGarden news, the tomato seeds finally sprouted (well 4 of 6 did) when I put a seed heating mat under it.I’m ready to move these 4 into peat pots.

    15. 15.

      debbie

      These are wonderful! I can’t think of anything that is more hopeful than the first sighting of snowdrops.

    17. 17.

      Falling Diphthong

      Pennsylvania note: In cruising the twitter this week I learned that the Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman, signs her tweets SLOP. I am utterly charmed.

    18. 18.

      Falling Diphthong

      I love the snowdrops.

      The crocus information is new and makes sense.

      Appreciate these so much, even as one whose gardening is now physically very limited.

