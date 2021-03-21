Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What We Can Afford

This account of how the EU screwed up with vaccine procurement is amazing to me (NYT article):

But the biggest explanation, the one that has haunted the bloc for months, is as much philosophical as it was operational. European governments are often seen in the United States as free-spending, liberal bastions, but this time it was Washington that threw billions at drugmakers and cosseted their business.

Brussels, by comparison, took a conservative, budget-conscious approach that left the open market largely untouched. And it has paid for it.

In short, the answer today is the same as it was in December, said Dr. Slaoui. The bloc shopped for vaccines like a customer. The United States basically went into business with the drugmakers, spending much more heavily to accelerate vaccine development, testing and production.

The weakest political argument, by far, is “we can’t afford it”. The reality is that we can almost always afford it, and if we can’t, it’s because we’re spending way too much on the war budget. And, my God, if there’s one thing that any rich country or group of countries should be able to afford, it’s a no-holds-barred effort to contract for COVID vaccine.

One of my recent binge watches has been the series “Ambulance”, which is one of hundreds of reality shows about paramedics. This one is a bit different because it has access to the call centers. The series originated in the UK but there’s a spin off in Australia.

The difference between the UK and Australian shows is simply the amount of time spent on a shortage of ambulances in the UK. The one time in three seasons where the Australians had a shortage of ambulances was during a bunch of MDMA overdoses after a music festival in Brisbane. In contrast, there were hardly any nights or weekends that the UK dispatchers weren’t re-routing, begging for crews to hurry up, and generally rationing scarce resources. The Australian dispatch centers were bright and modern, the crews were younger and seem healthier, and overall there was a sense of pride missing from the UK crews. (That’s not to say that the UK crews weren’t dedicated or good, just that their jobs seemed more frustrating and less rewarding than the Australians’.)

Of course, Australia is a “rich” country and the UK is not as “rich”, but the UK is certainly rich enough to have just launched a new aircraft carrier that they want to send into the Pacific Ocean, because they are still carrying around the delusion that they’re a world power. For the same reason, they’re going to be increasing their nuclear warhead stockpile. They “can afford” ships and bombs, but they just “can’t afford” more ambulances. So it is with the politics of what we can afford.

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      “Austerity” kept them mired in the Great Recession a good long while, longer than it might have been. Lessons learned? Magic 8-ball says “doubtful.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      @Benw: They deserved every bit of it, great “D”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      Regarding the aircraft carrier, and cribbed from Chris Grey’s “Brexit and Beyond” blog, the UK’s latest foreign policy positioning calls for a renewed global role. Grey sees it as part of “Johnson’s predilection for boosterish phrase-making”, and possibly an attempt to distract the UK public from the effects of Brexit on trade and everything else.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      ThresherK

      The weakest political argument, by far, is “we can’t afford it”. The reality is that we can almost always afford it, and if we can’t, it’s because we’re spending way too much on the war budget.

      I typically click the link, scroll past the blockquote from whatever source, and then read the author’s reaction blurb first. If it catches my interest, I continue.

      Often I can guess who’s written it by what it contains there. It’s a credit to Cole and the cohort that I think any of the FPers can have written that snippet.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      Not so fast, FTFNYT:

      https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-09/pfizer-vaccine-s-funding-came-from-berlin-not-washington

      Berlin gave the German company $445 million in an agreement in September to help accelerate the vaccine by building out manufacturing and development capacity in its home market.

      What’s true, is that the EU is letting everything happen “on the open market”. But they ponied up for R&D (including, IIRC, the vaccine trials).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eolirin

      I think no small part of this is also that Biden and his administration are just really good at getting things done.

      We would be talking about the EU vaccination efforts in glowing terms if we had a reelected Trump heading up our roll out. And their approach maybe would have worked better without the US grabbing for supply.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      charluckles

      I can’t read the article, but aren’t the problems in the EU more about distribution and less about development and testing?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      I’ve been watching a news channel called TLDR News where I also get to watch the machinations in Parliament. Britain being “poor” is total bullshit. The Conservatives are throwing around pounds like water. It’s just that spending money on things like the NHS and health aren’t their priority. In fact, I bet expansion of private insurance gets on the docket there soon.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PJ

      OT: From choad Jason Miller, so take it for what that’s worth, supposedly ***** will be launching his own social media platform in a few months: https://deadline.com/2021/03/donald-trump-will-start-his-own-social-media-service-top-aide-says-1234718828/

      The article notes the obstacles the platform will face, including no business in the US wanting to host it or accept payments, but I’m sure a patron in Russia or Saudi Arabia would be glad to help out.  If it happens, I bet it will be almost as successful as Parler, but it should funnel more dollars from idiots into *****’s pockets, which is the main thing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      opiejeanne

      Somewhat OT, but related to being able to afford ambulance service in the US.
      We lived in Anaheim from 2002-2010, and a RWNJ was always bellyaching on a baseball blog about his taxes and how pensions for public employees was theft of his money. One day he took over a thread about the recent Angels baseball game, griping about how they called an ambulance when his wife had a fainting spell, and the bill was $1200, screaming that it was a public service and it wasn’t fair that they already took so much of his money in taxes, etc.
      I asked if he lived in Anaheim, and when he confirmed it I pointed out that every year the city contacts everyone and asks if they want to add $6 to their property tax bill for ambulance service, which is a great investment. Of course he hadn’t because, well you know, etc.

      He thought he would hang onto that $6 and be fine, why give more of his money to the tax man.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      Britain may be somewhat of a world power but their idea of what sort and how much of a power may be their problem. Of course they didn’t recognize that the world has changed a lot in the last 25 yrs, which sounds vaguely familiar on this side of the pond. And maybe on all sides of all the ponds. The world is getting crowded, it is getting less of very wealthy and very poor and more equal across the board. So much of the world depends on other parts of the world anymore that it’s not really possible for one to be -the world power- any longer, no matter what that country thinks. 75 years ago, at the end of WWII there was pretty much one industrial power left standing and that was us. But a lot of that has changed rather dramatically over the last 25 or more yrs. It’s the countries that have kept or tried to keep the same level of power that in reality they haven’t. We’ve lost a lot of our, what I call “common manufacturing” to countries that were rather poor. And those countries have gained rather a lot because of that, China being the most notable example in this regard. Britain seems to be just existing, rolling along on their historical position, in a world that has changed far more than they have. Brexit being the most obvious indicator of trying to remain something they haven’t been for decades. The EU has lost what with Brexit? Nothing, really.

      There are a lot more examples but take an unbiased look around the world and compare it today with 25, 50 and 75 yrs ago and what has changed is rather obvious, the entire planet has changed, in some ways, as a planet, far better, and in some ways as a collection of countries far worse, because many of those countries that viewed themselves as the kingpin of the world, weren’t then and still aren’t and one that was, no longer is. We as a country need to grow up and be the country that we have supposed to have been our entire existence and the world needs to recognize that 9 billion people have to get along or a hell of a lot of them will die. And all for nothing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gene108

      As the 2008 financial crisis unfolded, the USA blew money on TARP and the ARRA, while EU nations took austerity measures.

      Honestly, if we can get to affordable universal coverage, we will be a lot more forward than many European countries idolized by certain liberals as to what the ideal government should be.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      opiejeanne

      @charluckles: I read a short article that compared Israel’s approach to buying the vaccines with the Eu’s approach. If I understood it correctly, the vaccine costs between $18-$20,  so the Israeli government bought them at the list price. The EU bargained for a lower price and got them for $16-$18. Saved $2-$3 per vaccine, but are at the back of the line as a result. 

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Pete Downunder

      With respect to ambulance services, here Downunder they are operated by each state. In Queensland we often have the problem that there is not enough public hospital capacity to deal with arriving ambulances so they end up getting ramped – waiting with their patients for the ER to be able to treat them. This course makes them unavailable for new calls. More money is needed for our Public Health Service

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Cameron

      @PJ:  I can see the Saudis doing it; at this point, I think the Russians have better things to do with their money. And Senator McConnell….would you bring us up to date with that aluminum plant the Russians were going to build in your state…..?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cheryl Rofer

      “We can’t afford it” is nonsense. I don’t have one at my fingertips, but every estimate I have seen is that the pandemic is costing the US (for example) trillions, and a thorough vaccine program costs billions.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @opiejeanne: It wasn’t just the willingness to pay list price. Israel also agreed to feed a lot of medical data back to Pfizer as part of the purchase contract. Call it a big ‘Phase IV’ trial if you will.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      Just like only Nixon could go to China, only the GOP could discredit deficit hysteria, which they did with their tax cuts for rich people.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      Another: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/21/eu-export-ban-would-delay-uk-covid-vaccine-drive-by-two-months

      France and Germany have privately spoken in support of activating article 122 of the EU’s treaty, last used in the 1970s oil crisis, allowing the bloc to take emergency measures to control the distribution of essential goods.
      The EU commissioner for financial services, Mairead McGuinness, said on Sunday: “European citizens are growing angry and upset at the fact that the vaccine rollout has not happened as rapidly as we had anticipated.”
      The EU member states had administered 10.4 vaccine doses per 100 people as of Saturday, compared with the 42.7 jabs administered per 100 in the UK.
      About 10m vaccine doses have been exported from plants in EU member states to the UK, largely by Pfizer/BioNTech. The UK is waiting on around 30m more Pfizer doses and 30m from Johnson & Johnson – although only some of those had been expected to be delivered by the end of the summer.

      The EU has exported 34m doses (~10m to the UK), and administered 56m.  I don’t know how many AZ doses the UK has exported to the EU, but from what I read, it was a lot fewer than what were contractually agreed.  My understanding is that the EU went forward on the assumption that AZ would be able to deliver doses, hence didn’t invest in the other vaccines.  This, again, is an example of neoliberalism in action: bargain on the market, assume your counterparties will not fail (b/c if they do, you can take them to court), etc.  The Biden Admin, by contrast, the minute they got control, started over-buying vaccines (and said explicitly that that was what they were doing) so that in case there were shortfalls, they could be handled, and if not, they could just speed up vaccinations, and eventually send doses overseas.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer: 4 or 5 trillion, I think, just in the various Federal relief bills alone. Now add in all of the costs not covered by those programs and, yeah. If the vaccines had required literal gold-plated needles, it still would have been worth the cost.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mary G

      Britain reelected their shit for brains leader and stuffed Parliament with “conservatives.” Elections have consequences.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @Ken:

      “Johnson’s predilection for boosterish phrase-making”

      First read it as “boorish phrase-making” and it works even better. GB has painted themselves into a very tight corner.​

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      @John S.

      I am sure that this time, with all the bored Billionaires and Trillionaires spending their money on NFT’s and Cryptocurrency, because they have more stuff, ( Mansions, Estates, Castles, Islands, Yachts, Cars, etc) than they can possibly use in several lifetimes,

      That this time, it will trickle down.//

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @charluckles: There’s also an issue with manufacturing, at least for the AstraZeneca. I think that they were supposed to have at least three facilities up and running and cranking out that vaccine, but there are regulatory roadblocks and other problems that mean they’ve only got one facility producing the stuff.

      Which might explain why so many of you Stateside jackals are in line to get your shots while I’m stuck waiting until probably midsummer.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Affording it (whatever it is) is, and has always been, a choice.  It is often one that says a lot about a country’s voters and decision makers.

      ETA:  Guns or butter is often a choice that doesn’t need to be made.  Not in a rich country.  And whatever people want to say, the US is one of the richest countries that has ever existed.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @germy:

      We’d be waiting until 2023 to be vaccinated.

      No, many of us wouldn’t be.

      A country where the main political concept is “You can’t make me!” is never going to get to the level of compliance necessary for masking to work, and that same country, whose main concept of wealth is “Fuck You I got Mine!” is never going to get enough people to be able to survive without being out and working in some way, so any disease that spreads by breathing is only going to be beaten either rapidly or by enough people dying off that spacing becomes enough by attrition.

      Reply

