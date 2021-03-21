This account of how the EU screwed up with vaccine procurement is amazing to me (NYT article):

But the biggest explanation, the one that has haunted the bloc for months, is as much philosophical as it was operational. European governments are often seen in the United States as free-spending, liberal bastions, but this time it was Washington that threw billions at drugmakers and cosseted their business. Brussels, by comparison, took a conservative, budget-conscious approach that left the open market largely untouched. And it has paid for it. In short, the answer today is the same as it was in December, said Dr. Slaoui. The bloc shopped for vaccines like a customer. The United States basically went into business with the drugmakers, spending much more heavily to accelerate vaccine development, testing and production.

The weakest political argument, by far, is “we can’t afford it”. The reality is that we can almost always afford it, and if we can’t, it’s because we’re spending way too much on the war budget. And, my God, if there’s one thing that any rich country or group of countries should be able to afford, it’s a no-holds-barred effort to contract for COVID vaccine.

One of my recent binge watches has been the series “Ambulance”, which is one of hundreds of reality shows about paramedics. This one is a bit different because it has access to the call centers. The series originated in the UK but there’s a spin off in Australia.

The difference between the UK and Australian shows is simply the amount of time spent on a shortage of ambulances in the UK. The one time in three seasons where the Australians had a shortage of ambulances was during a bunch of MDMA overdoses after a music festival in Brisbane. In contrast, there were hardly any nights or weekends that the UK dispatchers weren’t re-routing, begging for crews to hurry up, and generally rationing scarce resources. The Australian dispatch centers were bright and modern, the crews were younger and seem healthier, and overall there was a sense of pride missing from the UK crews. (That’s not to say that the UK crews weren’t dedicated or good, just that their jobs seemed more frustrating and less rewarding than the Australians’.)

Of course, Australia is a “rich” country and the UK is not as “rich”, but the UK is certainly rich enough to have just launched a new aircraft carrier that they want to send into the Pacific Ocean, because they are still carrying around the delusion that they’re a world power. For the same reason, they’re going to be increasing their nuclear warhead stockpile. They “can afford” ships and bombs, but they just “can’t afford” more ambulances. So it is with the politics of what we can afford.