It’s the weekend, are you missing your daily dose of Jen Psaki?

She clearly has a following, and these clips are fun. (Maybe only a nerd would say that?)

Jen Psaki (below) answers questions from regular people. Feel free to use this space to compose stupid press questions, as well as what you think Jen’s answers would be. For bonus points, you can include the Jen Psaki Anger Translator version, too.

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Totally open thread.