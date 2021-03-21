Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Exposing Putin As A Little, Little Man

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Exposing Putin As A Little, Little Man

Masha Gessen, at the New Yorker, on “How Biden Rattled Putin”:

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have been having an unusually lively exchange. On Wednesday, in a televised interview, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he knew Putin and if he thought he was a killer. Biden responded, “Hmm, I do,” which most observers interpreted as a yes to both questions. Biden also twice promised that Putin would face repercussions, both for attempting to interfere in the 2020 election, on behalf of Donald Trump, and for being a killer. In response, Russia recalled its U.S. Ambassador to Moscow for consultations—a diplomatic move that says, “We are not talking to you.”…

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the relationship between Russia and the United States had reached a dead end. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble lost ground against the dollar and the euro. Russian financial analysts believe that the drop, one in a long string of small and large blows to the ruble, resulted from Biden’s threat to make Putin pay, which presumably made currency traders nervous.

On Thursday night, Putin, clad in a fur-lined parka worn over a fleece, recorded a short video, in which he invited Biden to have a direct conversation, but only if the U.S. President would agree to talk live, broadcasting directly to the public. He sounded as if he were asking Biden to “take this outside.” Putin has always characterized his younger self as a thug, quick-tempered and vengeful, the kind to settle disputes with a sidewalk brawl. For the proposed showdown with Biden, Putin specified that he would only be available on Monday or Friday; over the weekend, he was planning to be in the taiga. Maybe he’d be wrestling bears. (On Friday, Biden responded to Putin’s offer, when a reporter asked him about it. “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point,” he said.)

It’s rare for Putin to spend this much time speaking directly to the camera, apparently unscripted, on a single issue. One gets the feeling that he will be coming back to this topic in the days to come. Such is the effect on Putin of the U.S. President saying something that’s true, even if it’s just “Hmm, I do.”


And Putin’s new American cheerleaders are even smaller. Remember when the GOP Death Cult worshipped Reagan and abhorred ‘commies Rooshians’?…

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      When I heard Biden answer Stephanopoulos that way, it was music to my ears. Just the fact that the U.S. president is on OUR side is such a relief.

      Boris Nemtsov thanks him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      “The era of partnership that began with Gorbachev & Reagan has been buried.”

      Cool story, broskovich! Now do the effect of you bastards attacking our elections.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Fox is doing this only to impress Trump.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike in NC

      When the Russians look to collect the money they loaned the Trump crime cartel, Asshole Junior might have to worry about falling out a window like so many other people Putin targeted.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike G

      Shorter Biden:

      “I’m not kissing your ass and following you around like a whipped puppy like my predecessor”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      It’s possible that I’m more pleased about Putin being pissed off than I really ought to be. Putin is smart— smart enough that you can’t rationalize his lies as narcissism or sociopathic bullshit. He’s just a bad person, and quite dangerous. Watching him sputter at Biden, watching all the little Putins expressing outrage… it’s just great.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      M31

      Biden should say he’ll talk to Putin after he’s done talking to other countries with larger economies, like Italy and Canada.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Raoul Paste

      Somehow this reminds me of Mitch McConnell’s recent outbursts and threats about the Senate

      In both cases Biden is winning

      And I think the Russian people know that Putin IS a killer

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      @John Revolta:

      Russian state TV bashing Biden’s mental state

      Dear Russia:

      Get back to me when you have an honest election.

      Sincerely,

      The rest of the goddam world that believes in democracy

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Commenting at Balloon Juice since 1937

      Only the toughest strongest leaders deal with their opponents by poisoning their underpants.

      Reply

