Russian newspapers react to Biden confirming he thinks Putin is “a killer”: “Biden has crossed a red line”, “The era of partnership that began with Gorbachev & Reagan has been buried.” #ReadingRussia @BBCNews @BBCWorld https://t.co/q9sKL9ZyQI pic.twitter.com/ERsVBuXK08
— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 19, 2021
Masha Gessen, at the New Yorker, on “How Biden Rattled Putin”:
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have been having an unusually lively exchange. On Wednesday, in a televised interview, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he knew Putin and if he thought he was a killer. Biden responded, “Hmm, I do,” which most observers interpreted as a yes to both questions. Biden also twice promised that Putin would face repercussions, both for attempting to interfere in the 2020 election, on behalf of Donald Trump, and for being a killer. In response, Russia recalled its U.S. Ambassador to Moscow for consultations—a diplomatic move that says, “We are not talking to you.”…
Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the relationship between Russia and the United States had reached a dead end. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble lost ground against the dollar and the euro. Russian financial analysts believe that the drop, one in a long string of small and large blows to the ruble, resulted from Biden’s threat to make Putin pay, which presumably made currency traders nervous.
On Thursday night, Putin, clad in a fur-lined parka worn over a fleece, recorded a short video, in which he invited Biden to have a direct conversation, but only if the U.S. President would agree to talk live, broadcasting directly to the public. He sounded as if he were asking Biden to “take this outside.” Putin has always characterized his younger self as a thug, quick-tempered and vengeful, the kind to settle disputes with a sidewalk brawl. For the proposed showdown with Biden, Putin specified that he would only be available on Monday or Friday; over the weekend, he was planning to be in the taiga. Maybe he’d be wrestling bears. (On Friday, Biden responded to Putin’s offer, when a reporter asked him about it. “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point,” he said.)
It’s rare for Putin to spend this much time speaking directly to the camera, apparently unscripted, on a single issue. One gets the feeling that he will be coming back to this topic in the days to come. Such is the effect on Putin of the U.S. President saying something that’s true, even if it’s just “Hmm, I do.”
And Putin’s new American cheerleaders are even smaller. Remember when the GOP Death Cult worshipped Reagan and abhorred ‘commies Rooshians’?…
Keep in mind the zero-sum view Putin and his media present Russian relations with the US and the West in general. Either Russia is winning bigly or relations are bad. TLDR: you don't want these guys to be happy, ever. https://t.co/ABrsygkNxV
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 21, 2021
So you’re saying he should have said “You think our country’s so innocent?’” https://t.co/YHqZk4zXQn
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 21, 2021
Putin is talking about the Russians being genetically "different" from Americans (meaning, no doubt, "superior"), the head of RT keeps talking about how stupid and uneducated Americans are, and here is Fox News, also rootin' for Putin, against Americans.https://t.co/TLEUwh3Hpy
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 19, 2021
Well of course Putin never challenged Trump to a debate. They shared too many of the same writers.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) March 19, 2021
Because Russia is basically governed as a white, ultra-conservative, authoritarian Christian ethnostate and Putin has cultivated a far right view of the “culture wars” that aligns with theirs. And the lovefest between the right and Putin preceded Trump.https://t.co/lzdZf92zmQ https://t.co/0v9uY3Mk2F
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2021
I was a Reagan-era anti-Soviet cold warrior. After 1991, I argued for better relations with Russia, and even for giving Putin a chance. It is clear I and others who thought that way were wrong. This GOP / FOX turn toward Russia is just anti-liberal spite and it is traitorous.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 19, 2021
Well, 20+ years ago, nobody knew who Putin was.
But if you asked Thomas Jefferson 220 years ago if the Republican Party was going to become the British monarchy cheerleading squad… Well, he'd ask you what a "cheerleading squad" is first, but you get the idea. https://t.co/Vzqozs8Hmx
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 20, 2021
Exactly. This is one reason Putin liked Trump as he had the same premise. https://t.co/yg7hEoci4W
— Tom Wright (@thomaswright08) March 18, 2021
Fun fact.
Nobody in Russia, save for old, befuddled people and crooks in power, worships Putin as much as American Trumpists do.
In Russia, people often call him "an old man in a bunker" and make fun of his inane pronouncements. Hey, that explains Trumpists' love, come to think! https://t.co/9oYUsiT3C0
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 20, 2021
Ha ha Biden triggered Putin who had to whine to erdogan to back him up. What a bunch of snowflakes. ?????? https://t.co/81glAOCYMm
— Wonder Woman Demands Justice (@AlsoWonderWoman) March 20, 2021
