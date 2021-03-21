#TodaysRussianProverb

"Beat your own to scare the enemy"

(Yes, an actual Russian proverb) https://t.co/MKpSJLkmA6 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 20, 2021





The US administered 3.1 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 121 million, or 36.6 doses per 100 people, enough to cover 18.6% of the population. The 7-day moving average dropped to 2.25 million shots per day, due to uneven reporting issues at the end of last week. pic.twitter.com/ZSynnpcTXo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 21, 2021

The 1918 flu can teach us lessons about ‘returning to normal.’ If Covid is anything like 1918, the arc of brutal consequences will stretch far into the future https://t.co/GI2XilS4iO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 20, 2021

The US had +55,908 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total closer to 30.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose back above 56,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/gVtVodF1lP — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 21, 2021

Given the potential for rapid behavioral change, as seen in the 📈 rise in mobility two weeks ago, states should exercise extreme caution in opening up and lifting social distancing mandates. Details in our #COVID briefings ⤵️ https://t.co/rxnSezeViU — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) (@IHME_UW) March 20, 2021

“We” always thought we could buy or bully our way out of a global pandemic:

The United States has just 4% of the world population.

For the pandemic, it has performed disproportionately poor for confirmed cases and fatalities. And just the opposite for vaccinations. Summary in 3 pie graphs vs ROWhttps://t.co/yqjV2xEQK4 pic.twitter.com/EtNlwUYvmt — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 20, 2021

======

BREAKING: Spectators from abroad will be barred from the Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months. Officials said the risk was too great to admit fans from overseas during a pandemic. https://t.co/jYWkWqp4qA — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2021

Mumbai to roll out random Covid testing in crowded places https://t.co/tbFBaz4n8Y — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2021

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi: source https://t.co/7nLHqwqFho pic.twitter.com/ZkdsrbyHv8 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2021

AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/tGph27U4mb pic.twitter.com/KhbYI7Lrid — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2021

Protesters opposed to coronavirus lockdown marching from Hyde Park to Westminster as part of demonstrations in central London

https://t.co/16lt0dZBgh pic.twitter.com/WHeL18w3CW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 20, 2021

We can get most Germans vaccinated by summer's end – BioNTech founder https://t.co/VRHyTRY3yG pic.twitter.com/rP7URdpMt3 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2021

Protesters and German police clashed over coronavirus measures, with officers using water cannons and pepper spray against people trying to break through police barriers, a German news agency reported. Protests were reported in other countries in Europe. https://t.co/qs6olZKKBf — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2021

#Coronavirus Effect: Australia sees first population drop since World War I https://t.co/tq0zq25o1m via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 20, 2021

"I am fighting death." The leading opposition presidential candidate in Republic of Congo was receiving oxygen at a private hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a family member said, casting Sunday's election into doubt on the eve of the vote. https://t.co/DSOWIkgMUh — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2021

So many people are now dying of Covid in Brazil that one of the country’s top newspapers has dubbed this month março vermelho: Red March. Nearly 60,000 expected to die in one month alone. pic.twitter.com/vkGIJbVUDq — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) March 20, 2021

ICYMI: A look at @reuterspictures of social restrictions from various parts of the world pic.twitter.com/G0yN2kdUKq — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2021

======

Absolutely what Nate said None of us expected vaccines this good In an August conversation with Tony Fauci — we both said we'd be thrilled with a 60-70% effective vaccine Their arrival by December, our ability to make so many so quickly is the unexpected pandemic life saver https://t.co/Zi5l2HHeRu — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 21, 2021

Excellent news, assuming it pans out:

Researchers show how the #AstraZeneca #coronavirus vaccine causes rare #thrombosis in the brain in a small number of patients. The discovery means that targeted treatment can be offered to those who suffer similar clotting, using a very common medicationhttps://t.co/aDBZCTnqEB — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 20, 2021

Old school Covid therapy: Leprosy drug holds promise as an at-home treatment. Clofazimine, which is FDA approved & on the WHO's List of Essential Medicines, exhibits potent antiviral activities against SARSCoV2 & prevents exaggerated inflammatory responses https://t.co/3bogiRtCyz pic.twitter.com/3dcGlu7q91 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 20, 2021

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the jabhttps://t.co/V09gISnRhB — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 20, 2021

Two reports released this week have found that dogs & cats can become infected by #B117, a recent variant of the #coronavirus that transmits more readily between people & also appears more lethal in them.https://t.co/yM0pV4ftLD — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 20, 2021

One reason I chose to live in New England, Cynic that I am (Faulkner is in Boston):

Faulkner Hospital's expansion plans now include a floor that could be quickly turned into a pandemic ward https://t.co/gOwiM8oWyB — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) March 19, 2021

======

BREAKING: Miami Beach is setting an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, officials announced, after hard partying spring breakers trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing. https://t.co/CdiojrFxIU — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2021

I’m getting a real “Last Man to Die in the War” vibe from the way the public is letting down its guard. Some people are going to die yards from the finish line. https://t.co/ABpgACEOw0 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 20, 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Idaho Legislature has sidelined lawmakers for two weeks as they try to get infections under control. House lawmakers recessed Friday until April 6, with the Senate following suit shortly after. https://t.co/E9HlBgmNIZ — NPR (@NPR) March 19, 2021