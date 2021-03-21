Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, March 20-21

“We” always thought we could buy or bully our way out of a global pandemic:

Excellent news, assuming it pans out:

One reason I chose to live in New England, Cynic that I am (Faulkner is in Boston):

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 202
      Deaths at 1194 now

      1.7% positivity

      28.7% vaccinated with at least 1 shot
      104,633 people fully vaccinated
      213,080 people with at least 1 jab

      My sister and her husband get their 2nd shots this coming week (Moderna for him, Pfizer for her) and their son gets his first shot this week too. He’s been working the entire year and we’ve all been terrified that if he got covid he wouldn’t survive it.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/20 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/20 China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases, 8 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Taiwan, Niger, Hungary and Bulgaria; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Lanzhou in Gansu Province – 3 confirmed cases, all coming from Russia
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic); 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no further information released
      • Jiujiang in Jiangxi Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Zimbabwe; the cases landed at Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on 3/1, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 3/15 the case returned home in Jiangxi Province and tested positive in 3/16 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case, developed symptoms on 3/20 and was diagnosed as confirmed
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a foreign national returning from Turkey
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released 
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from the UAE, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines 
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 9 confirmed cases recovered, 16 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 370 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 165 active confirmed cases in the country (163 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 238 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 3,321 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/21 Hong Kong reported 8 new cases, 3 imported & 5 domestic (1 of whom does not yet have source of infection identified).

      Mary G

      Only 118 new cases in the OC today and hospitalizations are way, way down. California as a whole is way down as well. Cases down 36% from 14 days ago and deaths down 40%. So far, so good.

      mrmoshpotato

      hard partying spring breakers trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing.

      Feed the crocs.

      Jager

      A friend’s grandson is on his “Senior Trip” with his classmates…a school-sponsored week at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach during Spring Break. He said, “It will be okay, a bunch of teachers and parents are with them.”

      I said, “Gar, we went to high school together, you think we couldn’t get around a bunch of fucking teachers and parents?” BTW, His daughter and her husband have way the hell too much money, the kid’s room is $550 a night split three ways.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Thru my wife’s company, we now have appts to be vaccinated on Tuesday in Herman. Thank dawg, now I can lose the splitting headache I’ve had from over a month of running into walls.

      Central Planning

      One of my coworkers is in the hospital with COVID. Got steroids, antibiotics, and convalescent plasma. They were put on oxygen which changes your severity classification from moderate to severe. Critical is the next/last step on the severity list. To get out of the hospital, they need a 24-hour period of no fever when off of meds, otherwise there’s a mandatory week stay in the COVID ward and some sort of anti-viral therapy.

      One of my other coworkers had it too, but never had to go to the hospital. Sounds like they will be a long-hauler… a couple weeks after “recovering”, they were put on blood thinners because of clots in lungs.

      Everyone be careful out there. This shit is serious (not saying anything anyone here already knows)

