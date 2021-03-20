Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

There will be lawyers.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Everybody saw this coming.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This blog goes to 11…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The house always wins.

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Still Kicking

Still Kicking

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

That was really, really weird. I went to bed around midnight, and, as you can see by my post in the middle of the night, just sat bolt upright like I had slept for 12 hours and had a breakfast of crystal meth, cocaine, and death wish coffee. Just WIDE THE FUCK awake. And ravenous. Just starving.

I had some flu like aches and pains, so I took some tylenol (avoid NSAIDS, yo), and went downstairs and did what normal people do at 3 am. I made some eggs, bacon, and toast. Watched some netflix (the documentary about the Varsity Blues scandal), and around 5:30 went back to bed after feeding Steve. Slept until about ten am.

Right now I feel fine, just a little achy around the injection site, but I am tired and just feel sort of blah.

Bodies are weird.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • cmorenc
  • Low Key Swagger
  • thalarctosMaritimus
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      Anecdotally, we who got Pfizer 1 &2 seem to have experienced fewer and less acute after-side effects of the vaccine than those who got Moderna.  Is that consistent with your experience / familiarity with others’ reports?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Low Key Swagger: It’s a total crapshoot, so there’s no point in anticipating.  My personal theory is that the side effects get you where you’re weakest.  After my second shot, I got shooting pains in the ankle I broke 3 years ago, that normally doesn’t bother me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      Bacon, eggs and toast sounds like just the thing for an unexpected wake up.

      I am looking forward to my second Moderna shot in a few weeks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      thalarctosMaritimus

      After my 2nd Pfizer shot Thursday, I had chills so bad that the shivering woke me up at 3 AM. It took a full half-hour hot shower to stop them. I took a sick day Friday because I was so miserable, but today, I seem to be getting better. Still not well enough to cook Nowruz (Persian New Year) dinner for my pod tonight, though :( — I guess we’ll celebrate Nowruz next weekend instead.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.