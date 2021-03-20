That was really, really weird. I went to bed around midnight, and, as you can see by my post in the middle of the night, just sat bolt upright like I had slept for 12 hours and had a breakfast of crystal meth, cocaine, and death wish coffee. Just WIDE THE FUCK awake. And ravenous. Just starving.

I had some flu like aches and pains, so I took some tylenol (avoid NSAIDS, yo), and went downstairs and did what normal people do at 3 am. I made some eggs, bacon, and toast. Watched some netflix (the documentary about the Varsity Blues scandal), and around 5:30 went back to bed after feeding Steve. Slept until about ten am.

Right now I feel fine, just a little achy around the injection site, but I am tired and just feel sort of blah.

Bodies are weird.