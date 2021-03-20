Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Standing Out Open Thread: She Is Not They

Bella Abzug (may her shadow never grow less) started wearing a hat as a young lawyer in the 1950s, so that people wouldn’t assume she a secretary. The hats became her trademark, because When I got to Congress, they made a big thing of it. So I was watching. Did they want me to wear it or not? They didn’t want me to wear it, so I did.”

Nobody is going to mistake Secretary Haaland for any other legislator, either:

Standing in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to Vice President Kamala Harris to take the oath of office, Ms. Haaland wore a dark jacket over a sky blue, rainbow-trimmed ribbon skirt embroidered with imagery of butterflies, stars and corn; moccasin boots; a turquoise and silver belt and necklace; and dragonfly earrings.

Against the flags and dark wood, the former Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico stood out, her clothes telegraphing a statement of celebration and of self at a ceremonial moment that will be preserved for the record. It was symbolic in more ways than one.

According to an Instagram post from Reecreeations, that company that made the skirt for Ms. Haaland’s swearing-in, the ribbon skirt is a reminder of “matriarchal power”: “Wearing it in this day and age is an act of self empowerment and reclamation of who we are and that gives us the opportunity to proudly make bold statements in front of others who sometimes refuse to see us. It allows us to be our authentic selves unapologetically.”…

Wearing traditional dress has become something of a signature for Ms. Haaland during big public moments. In 2016, she wore a classic Pueblo dress and jewelry to the Democratic National Convention; in 2019, when she was sworn in as one of the first Native American members of Congress, she did the same, including a red woven belt that was more than a century old. And in January, at President Biden’s inauguration, she also wore a ribbon skirt, one in sunshine yellow, with a burgundy top and boots.

As she told Emily’s List on her first day in Congress: “I just felt like I should represent my people. I thought it would just make some folks proud out there.”

Indeed, when Ms. Haaland posted a photo of herself at the inauguration on her Instagram feed (she has 124,000 followers), it was liked more than 45,000 times, with many comments applauding her attire. Not in order to diminish her achievements, the charge often leveled at commentary on a female politician’s wardrobe choices, but to underscore them…

Well-written article, including a tidbit I had not run across earlier:

Her father, a Norwegian American from Minnesota, served in the Marine Corps for three decades and her mother, a Native woman, was in the Navy. Ms Haaland was born in a small railroad town in Arizona, then bounced from school to school with each new posting her parents received, before they finally settled in New Mexico’s biggest city, Albuquerque…

Norskamerikanere representation! (… doesn’t matter anywhere near as much, of course, especially in a generally matrilineal society. Besides, as my Norwegian-born mother-in-law always said, the truly fierce *successful* Vikings left Norway back in the Middle Ages…)

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Nobody is going to mistake Secretary Haaland for any other legislator, either:

      Not least because she isn’t a legislator anymore.

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Love her, and love this.
      Down with strict dress codes for women meant to make us look attractive to white dudes. Up with culturally appropriate dress and saying fuck beauty and professionalism standards.

    4. 4.

      karen marie

      Here’s a very nice article about Agnes Woodward, the seamstress who made Secretary Haaland’s ribbon skirt.

    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      Dem oil barons ain’t gonna like her too much. Not to mention she has some immense power to enact policy to advance the clean power grid/climate change agenda. Move forth in power Madam Secretary!

    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      I am an old white man and you can not appreciate how much I like moments like Deb Haaland’s swearing in. It is far, far past time that the people of this country, all the people of this country, have a chance to serve and actually be proud of this country. Hell it’s way past time for me to be able to say I’m proud of this country. I enlisted in the military during a war, rather than move to another country because I believe in what this country stands for, what it was formed for and I think that it is almost 250 yrs past due that the people that live in this country, are citizens of this country, are the ones that should be running it, not the people that only want it to succeed to make them rich and powerful. It is ours, all of ours and it needs to adjust to that, not us adjusting to whatever the rich and haters want.

    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      😡😡😡

      The fundraising foundation for the Baptist Health of South Florida hospital system told 3,000 wealthy donors who could afford at least six-figure donations that they could receive the Covid-19 vaccine, at a time when vaccine doses were in short supply. https://t.co/q5M1WZto0l— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 20, 2021

    8. 8.

      feebog

      Making a prediction right now. The two most influential Cabinet Secretaries will be the two with the smallest margin of votes, Haaland and Becerra. Republicans know they will both be fierce advocates for the poor and disadvantaged, thus the opposition.

    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rikyrah: Well Surprise!🙄Russia has cut off the cash and McConnell is left holding the bill.

      Something tells me McConnell has no skin in the game and Kentucky is the one holding the bill.

      ETA and that KY voters won’t hold MM responsible but blame Joe instead.

    14. 14.

      SFBayAreaGal

      @Ruckus: I agree whole heartedly with what you said.

      I am so proud to be an American and Democrat. I love seeing the changes and diversity that is happening to this country.

    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      I’m thrilled about all of the exceptional women in the Biden-Harris administration, because it’s inevitable that the next Republican that lands in the White House will be hiring only white men.

    19. 19.

      raven

      @raven: HAALAND, JOHN D.
      Synopsis:
      The President of the United States takes pleasure in presenting the Silver Star Medal to John D. Haaland (0-96849), First Lieutenant, U.S. Marine Corps, for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action while serving with 3d Battalion, 26th Marines, 3d Marine Division (Rein.), FMF, in connection with combat operations against the enemy in the Republic of Vietnam on September 10, 1967. By his courage, aggressive fighting spirit and steadfast devotion to duty in the face of extreme personal danger, First Lieutenant Haaland upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.

    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Ruckus: You have mentioned the possibility of retiring soon.  If you do, I hope you find time to write more. You are well educated in life experience, and have a lot to say.

    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @rikyrah: I’ve been noticing for all their “Run the government like business” the Republicans are really crappy at deal making.

