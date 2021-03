Commentor Jeffery sent me short clips from the Philadelphia area, but I couldn’t get the first .mov file to appear properly on the front page.

What the heck, it’s SPRING! at last, astronomically at least, if only for the moment…

You knowledgeable garden-masters intimidated me into not dragging my potted roses out of the garage earlier, but I think I may take the risk, now…

(Let me know if the short clip below doesn’t show up on your browser, okay?)