Iceland has had a series of earthquakes over the past few weeks, so geophysicists knew an eruption was likely. And this week it happened.

You can see a group of people at the lava tongue at center right. They are archaeologists trying to get what they can from a pre-Christian site before the lava covers it.

This is nail-biting! That lava is moving in pretty quickly … surveying under massive pressure. Amazing work Oddgeir/Minjastofnun. pic.twitter.com/Z9MhsXNdlN — Dr Emily Lethbridge (@lethbridge_e) March 20, 2021

As night falls. Goodnight Ísólfur! pic.twitter.com/OdPBGIW2uf — Dr Emily Lethbridge (@lethbridge_e) March 20, 2021

You can also watch the eruption in real time and wind it back up to five hours.