For the record, the Stephen ‘RedSteeze’ Miller referenced below is not the Trump admin one — he’s just another extremely right-wing creep who’s been unable to leverage his notoriety beyond a podcast and op-eds at the usual Wingnut Wurlitzer outlets. The Matt Walsh referenced further down writes for Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, which got its own Wikipedia entry. It’s a**holes all the way down, folks!

"the people who care deeply about these animals and want the best for them didn't like me as much as the people who breed them for profit" is one fucking hell of a self-own. — professional cancellation arbitration machine (@golikehellmachi) March 17, 2021





"people who spent thirty minutes alone in a room with me and a dog decided that they were not comfortable with me having a dog, so i bought one instead from someone who didn't care" is just, like, jesus christ, dude — professional cancellation arbitration machine (@golikehellmachi) March 17, 2021

i can never tell if these guys talk like this because they crave to use this kind of language but get banned from using it in the contexts they really want, or if they are genuinely this off puttingly weird about everything https://t.co/9fbN4HRIWP — meme based in-joke (@MenshevikM) March 18, 2021

ahahahahahahahaha joe biden has just snapped these people in half like toothpicks in under 60 days https://t.co/9QK5OQXjzv — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 18, 2021

it's going to be four years of these fucking losers yelling into webcams about how joe biden's an evil communist america hater because he gave you money and loves dogs and ice cream and the fourth of july https://t.co/bupEOdYkH7 — professional cancellation arbitration machine (@golikehellmachi) March 18, 2021

JOE KNOWS BETTER!