Completely wide awake with body pain in shoulders and back. Whee. Also, where I got the shot hurts now, 36 hours later.
WEIRD!
by John Cole| 3 Comments
This post is in: COVID-19 Coronavirus
cbear
Wtf, Cole. We’re you mopping again?
Hope you feel better soon.
Took a while for it to wake up huh? Now you know it’s working!
sab
My second day after first Moderna dose I just felt very tired. My second day after second dose I felt kind of unwell, with slight fever, a little queasy, and a very sore arm. The third day I felt just tired, like after the first shot. Fourth day back to normal.
