.@POTUS set a goal to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days. His administration hit the milestone in just 58. Let’s keep it going: Please get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It’s the only way to beat this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/uYmwRMMmYw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2021





The US administered 2.6 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 118 million, or 35.6 doses per 100 people, enough to cover 18.1% of the population. The 7-day moving average declined a bit to 2.46 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/7F6eMtbnor — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 20, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms. The advice represents a change from the 6-foot standard that forced some schools to remove desks. https://t.co/n7YS5s1xvx — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2021

The US had +65,981 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 30.4 million. The 7-day moving average held roughly steady at just over 55,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/k2lKUUL0i3 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 20, 2021

📊 NEW: United States #COVID19 trends continue to improve, with declines in daily cases and deaths. However, the national trend masks diverging patterns across states. Details in the thread. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hycELfe7c7 — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) (@IHME_UW) March 19, 2021

======

Covid: Rich states 'block' vaccine plans for developing nations https://t.co/equ27A2Kzc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2021

A U.N. spokesman says the world body in North Korea has been left with no international staff, who are now working remotely. Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures. https://t.co/ShbuKigRwQ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2021

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return https://t.co/30KNSma9zE pic.twitter.com/Zsa1N3rSpm — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2021

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has tested positive for Coronavirus! (P.S. He received the first vaccination shot just a few days ago. Remember it takes two weeks after the *second* shot before the antibodies reach a level of reasonable protection). — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) March 20, 2021

Coronavirus: How Russia glosses over its Covid death toll https://t.co/aZDv9IDAZ7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2021

"We should have already finished with this: " With the COVID-19 vaccination campaign still slow in Italy and across Europe, elderly people continue to die and doctors are despairing, reports @collbarry https://t.co/RYxZEnH4mW pic.twitter.com/gSCFrrtIa5 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) March 20, 2021

Covid: France and Poland increase lockdown measures as infections surge https://t.co/K3nhSMrxOF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2021

PM Boris Johnson receives AstraZeneca Covid jab as he urges public to do same https://t.co/WjeugZlVns — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 19, 2021

Egypt gets more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/Hkj1lCLQrp pic.twitter.com/NvsTKT4kRQ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2021

Brazil’s vast size and deficient infrastructure make getting coronavirus vaccines to far-flung communities a particularly daunting endeavor. One of the biggest challenges is keeping the shots cool in an isolated, tropical region. https://t.co/obNmAjKLrG — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2021

Utter horrifying reports from Brazil – ICUs overflowing and deaths soaring. https://t.co/RrvJwVVjgv — Adam W Gaffney (@awgaffney) March 20, 2021

======

SARSCoV2 circulated undetected for months before the 1st Covid cases in Wuhan. Using molecular dating tools & epidemiological simulations, researchers at UC San Diego estimate SARS2 was likely circulating for ~2 months before the 1st cases in December 2019 https://t.co/o7h95G3UtX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 19, 2021

CDC classifies two coronavirus mutants as 'variants of concern.' Both were first detected in Calif. The agency said the variants are ~20% more transmissible & that some Covid treatments may be less effective against them. The variants are B.1.427 & B.1.429 https://t.co/9lMvtcIvq9 pic.twitter.com/Z8fqSCDHHL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 19, 2021

Once you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? You can enjoy small gatherings again, officials say, but continue wearing a mask and social distancing in public. See more of @AP’s “Viral Questions”:https://t.co/pehx5jYL1qhttps://t.co/Fs7tH8Is41 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2021

You could do a fancier analysis—surely someone has—but just descriptively, comparing all-cause mortality in 2020 to 2015-2019 and marking the portion where COVID is listed as a cause, it seems clear that there's substantial under-counting, with a lot of variation across states. pic.twitter.com/a3Pwry0mhA — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) March 19, 2021

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the jabhttps://t.co/V09gISnRhB — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 19, 2021

Zoos, vets taking steps to prevent human-to-ape #coronavirus transmission. The aim is to curb people from spreading the virus to animals & preventing outbreaks like the one among great apes at the San Diego Zoo https://t.co/sjyfrWoZ5r via @physorg_com — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 19, 2021

======

"Stopping epidemics at their source is a fundamental tenet of public health, and vaccinating those who are at high risk of being infected and suffering worse outcomes are two essential priorities for responding to #COVID," write @T_Inglesby and @ARGonzales https://t.co/O6kTkfA0TT — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) March 19, 2021

CNN and NYT have also been busy writing DeSantis valentines abt Fla “boom” for a state is drowning in $3B pandemic budget deficit and whose Covid metrics rank in the middle of the 50 states — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 19, 2021

Column: No, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' record on COVID-19 isn't a success https://t.co/oE0hpvWewS — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 20, 2021