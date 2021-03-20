Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, March 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, March 19-20

  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • YY_Sima Qian

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 3/19 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 3/19 China reported 4 new imported confirmed cases, 8 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect cases:

      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Djibouti (via Istanbul), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Chad
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Niger & Côte d’Ivoire (both via Paris CdG)
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Italy
      • Yunnan Province (locating not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar (via land border crossing)
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 suspect case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 6 confirmed cases recovered, 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 465 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 162 active confirmed cases in the country (160 imported), none in critical/serious condition, 250 asymptomatic cases (all imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 3,423 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 3/20 Hong Kong reported 8 new cases, 1 imported & 7 domestic (1 of whom does not yet have source of infection identified).

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      My heart breaks about everything that I read about Brazil.

      WE would be Brazil if Dolt45 has won😢😢

      The vaccine would be nowhere in sight.

       

      Thanks for this daily post…you are a treasure

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      New cases = 114
      Deaths at 1194 now, up from 1188

      1.6% positivity

      27.8% vaccinated with at least 1 shot
      102,936 people fully vaccinated
      206,659 people with at least 1 jab

      We don’t seem to have figured out how to keep people from dying from covid around here.

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic reporting measures.

      FTFT because we all know the powers that be in NK couldn’t give a rat’s ass about their citizens, but their image is another matter all together.

