Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Let there be snark.

No one could have predicted…

Verified, but limited!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Everybody saw this coming.

The willow is too close to the house.

This is how realignments happen…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

I’m going back to the respite thread.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We still have time to mess this up!

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Your Regularly Scheduled New York Sexual Harassment Update

Your Regularly Scheduled New York Sexual Harassment Update

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

A female commissioned Army officer has accused Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY-23) of inappropriate touching. The details are not good for old Tom:

Nicolette Davis said she was 25, on her first networking trip as a junior lobbyist for an insurance company, when she felt the 45-year-old congressman’s hand on her back. She and other lobbyists had gathered at an Irish pub in Minneapolis after a day of ice fishing, Davis told The Washington Post, and Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y) was seated to her left.

“A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” she texted a friend and co-worker at Aflac that evening in 2017, adding later, “HELP HELP.”

Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp, Davis told The Post. He moved his hand to her thigh, inching upward, she said.

Frozen in fear, she said, she asked the person sitting to her right for help. He obliged by pulling the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant, Davis said.

Davis’ account is supported by a person who was at the table that night.

Reed represents the Southern Tier of New York, which is a combination of Pennsyltucky-style rural areas, Finger Lakes wine country, and the very liberal Ithaca area. That Post story goes on to say that Reed was thinking about a run for Governor in New York. That rates a hearty chuckle from me. A Southern Tier Republican is dead on arrival for that job.

Part of the story of Reed running for Governor is that New York is facing a redistricting and we’re going to lose seats, how many is not yet clear. Reed’s district was re-drawn to include Ithaca last redistricting, which in theory should have made it more gettable, but it still hovers in the R+6 range. The next re-districting might either make the district less Republican, or it might combine it with NY-26, which means that Reed would have to challenge Republican Chris Jacobs for the seat. In other words, Tom might as well have taken a shot at Governor because his career as Member of Congress could well have been over prior to the harassment charge.

So, as with all New York politics of late, that brings us to Mario’s kid. The latest on Andrew is that the former Secretary to the Governor (a big deal job), who was called back to help with the vaccination rollout, made “are you loyal” phone calls on Cuomo’s behalf to county officials. And, now that the knives are out for Cuomo, women are coming forward to document a culture of harassment in Albany that included, but went far beyond, Cuomo.

The interesting thing about Cuomo is that Republicans want him to quit, but not because of the sexual harassment. They want to make it all about his COVID response, as a whatabout to own the libs whenever the pathetic performances of the numbskulls in Florida and Texas are mentioned. The less interesting thing is that this stubborn mofo isn’t going to quit anytime soon.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • germy
  • JoyceCB
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Mike in NC
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      The interesting thing about Cuomo is that Republicans want him to quit, but not because of the sexual harassment.

      In this case, of course interesting ≠ surprising. They want him to quit because he’s a Democrat, but they don’t want to spread the message that there’s anything wrong with sexual harassment.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      I’m starting to think the ancient Romans, Chinese, Persians, etc. were on the right track in using eunuchs.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      laura

      God I’m sick of men this week. Just sick to fucking death of them. Every handsy sex pest in the entirety of my life, school, workplace, “friends” and family comes rushing back as though it were yesterday. Ask any/every girl and woman – she’s got stories of her unwanted experiences too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      @Just Some Fuckhead:  Wait…so I’m doing this all wrong? Instead of treating women respectfully I need to be slapping butts under skirts? No wonder my non-existent political career hasn’t gotten anywhere!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceCB

      @laura: Every woman has at least one Squid in her life – the guy with eight hands.  Every time you manage to brush one away another one starts groping somewhere else.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      The expected nomination of District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Merrick Garland on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals could be a precursor to another promotion for her — fulfilling Biden’s campaign promise to choose a Black woman for a seat on the Supreme Court.

      Sources close to the deliberations insist that no final decisions have been made, and a White House spokesperson declined to comment on any pending personnel announcements.

      But the preparations come ahead of what they say will be a more urgent push than previous Democratic administrations to fill judicial seats, after then-President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans confirmed scores of young, conservative jurists over the past four years.

      https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-poised-announce-first-wave-nominations-reshape-u-s-courts-n1261414

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @germy: Is that because they also signed the tax returns?

      And, if it’s so dreaded, why do so many Republicans make every effort to accumulate ex-wives?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anoniminous

      Reuters is reporting Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean of Washington, Joseph Biggs of Florida, Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania and Charles Donohoe of North Carolina are being charged with conspiracy in relation to the Washington attack.  Since they solicited funds in order to cross state lines so they could commit a felony and a murder was a direct result of that ….

      Seems to me they be in deep trouble.

      (Note: IANAL )

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.