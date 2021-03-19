A female commissioned Army officer has accused Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY-23) of inappropriate touching. The details are not good for old Tom:

Nicolette Davis said she was 25, on her first networking trip as a junior lobbyist for an insurance company, when she felt the 45-year-old congressman’s hand on her back. She and other lobbyists had gathered at an Irish pub in Minneapolis after a day of ice fishing, Davis told The Washington Post, and Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y) was seated to her left. “A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” she texted a friend and co-worker at Aflac that evening in 2017, adding later, “HELP HELP.” Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp, Davis told The Post. He moved his hand to her thigh, inching upward, she said. Frozen in fear, she said, she asked the person sitting to her right for help. He obliged by pulling the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant, Davis said.

Davis’ account is supported by a person who was at the table that night.

Reed represents the Southern Tier of New York, which is a combination of Pennsyltucky-style rural areas, Finger Lakes wine country, and the very liberal Ithaca area. That Post story goes on to say that Reed was thinking about a run for Governor in New York. That rates a hearty chuckle from me. A Southern Tier Republican is dead on arrival for that job.

Part of the story of Reed running for Governor is that New York is facing a redistricting and we’re going to lose seats, how many is not yet clear. Reed’s district was re-drawn to include Ithaca last redistricting, which in theory should have made it more gettable, but it still hovers in the R+6 range. The next re-districting might either make the district less Republican, or it might combine it with NY-26, which means that Reed would have to challenge Republican Chris Jacobs for the seat. In other words, Tom might as well have taken a shot at Governor because his career as Member of Congress could well have been over prior to the harassment charge.

So, as with all New York politics of late, that brings us to Mario’s kid. The latest on Andrew is that the former Secretary to the Governor (a big deal job), who was called back to help with the vaccination rollout, made “are you loyal” phone calls on Cuomo’s behalf to county officials. And, now that the knives are out for Cuomo, women are coming forward to document a culture of harassment in Albany that included, but went far beyond, Cuomo.

The interesting thing about Cuomo is that Republicans want him to quit, but not because of the sexual harassment. They want to make it all about his COVID response, as a whatabout to own the libs whenever the pathetic performances of the numbskulls in Florida and Texas are mentioned. The less interesting thing is that this stubborn mofo isn’t going to quit anytime soon.