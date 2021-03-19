On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

way2blue

A friend mentioned he was planning a hiking trip in the Julian Alps of Slovenia. Hiking! So we decided to give the alps a look. At the start of our trip, we booked lodging in the town of Bovec on the Soča River, not even realizing the town was a bustling recreation center. Lots of kayakers, hikers, trekkers, bicyclists passing through… After checking in, we walked down to river and found a small bistro at a campground on the other side. Stopped in for a beer and the owner was thrilled to have American visitors (remember those days?). Though my husband kept asking locals their thoughts on Melania… On the walk back to town, we noticed a small cave with a photographic display. Commemorating the deaths of Italian WWI soldiers who had taken shelter there and died from poison gas.