On The Road – way2blue – Bovec, Slovenia

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

way2blue

A friend mentioned he was planning a hiking trip in the Julian Alps of Slovenia. Hiking! So we decided to give the alps a look. At the start of our trip, we booked lodging in the town of Bovec on the Soča River, not even realizing the town was a bustling recreation center. Lots of kayakers, hikers, trekkers, bicyclists passing through… After checking in, we walked down to river and found a small bistro at a campground on the other side. Stopped in for a beer and the owner was thrilled to have American visitors (remember those days?). Though my husband kept asking locals their thoughts on Melania… On the walk back to town, we noticed a small cave with a photographic display. Commemorating the deaths of Italian WWI soldiers who had taken shelter there and died from poison gas.

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 7
Bovec, Slovenia

View of the Julian Alps from the window of our flat—looking toward the northwest.

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 6
Soča River, Slovenia

You can see why the Soča River—with its incredibly clear turquoise water—is a favorite of kayakers & rafters.

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 5
Bridge across Soča River, Slovenia

I waited a fair amount to snap this shot of the bridge to the Slap Kozjak waterfall without people crossing…

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 4
Kozjak River, Slovenia

We passed a collection of cairns on our hike to the waterfall on the Kozjak River (a tributary to the Soča River).

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 3
Slap Kozjak, Slovenia

When we reached the waterfall, a group of trekkers were rappelling down the falls.

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 2
Beehives near the Soča River, Slovenia

Stopped to take a photo of colorful beehives on the way back…

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia 1
Soča River near Kobarid, Slovenia

Raining one day, so we headed south to the WWI Museum in Kobarid (Caporetto) to learn about Italian Front battles fought in the Soča Valley. Brutal, devastating battles during extreme winter conditions. Photos of soldiers hunkered down in ‘trenches’ cut into snowbanks with inadequate gas masks… Enduring an early trial of German ‘blitzkrieg’ from the air. The museum also displays a draft of Hemingway’s novel, A Farewell to Arms, which describes the ill fated Battle of Caporetto in 1917. On our return to Bovec, we stopped to hike a loop along the Soča River.

On The Road - way2blue - Bovec, Slovenia
Soča River near Kobarid, Slovenia

The stream has etched down into the limestone along this stretch of the Soča River to form a narrow sinuous canyon.

