Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Wetsuit optional.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

The willow is too close to the house.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m only here for the duck photos.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

This blog will pay for itself.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Friday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

Friday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

by | 81 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Friday Morning Open Thread

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Chyron HR
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Falling Diphthong
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • John S.
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • rp
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFAW
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • Starfish
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    81Comments

    4. 4.

      debbie

      NPR was breathlessly reporting the tense atmosphere of the initial meeting with Chinese diplomats. Calls from RWNJs demanding a bombing raid in 3, 2, …

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John S.

      This an interesting take on “cancel culture” from Thomas Frank (What’s the Matter with Kansas?). An excerpt:

      Or perhaps this new taste for censorship is an indication of Democratic healthiness. This is a party that has courted professional-managerial elites for decades, and now they have succeeded in winning them over, along with most of the wealthy areas where such people live. Liberals scold and supervise like an offended ruling class because to a certain extent that’s who they are.

      It’s part cautionary tale, and part concern-trolling. I’m not really sure what to make of it.

      ETA: Full disclosure, this is in The Guardian. Which despite their decent news coverage, at the best of times has a truly demented opinion section dedicated to shitting on liberals as Tony Jay has documented on many occasions.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @John S.:

      The Dems aren’t doing anything with cancel culture. It’s a progressive social movement.  He’s partly correct that many progressive thought leaders are part of the elite.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SFAW

      Possible “talking filibuster” variation: to ensure the filibusterers are sincere, and willing to work for it, before they can take the floor, they must prove that they should be allowed to speak. Said “proof” would come in the form of them taking a test, wherein they (correctly) reply to questions written in Tagalog, or Arabic, or hieroglyphics (no help from the Rosetta Stone allowed!). The questions would deal with things like quantum computing, gene splicing, climate change. If they answer incorrectly — with Schumer or Ted Lieu or Adam Schiff or Senator Professor Warren being the decider — they do not get to speak, and get a “blanket party” for their troubles.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John S.

      @Baud: This whole cancel culture bullshit always just felt like political correctness 2.0 — another cause celebre from Conservatives looking for culture war red meat.

      Sure, there’s a grain of truth to what is happening on the progressive left, but it’s way more overblown than it really is (e.g. the Dr. Seuss bullshit).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      The GOP since forever has been dreaming about reaching out to Jews, Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians.  Their base won’t let them lie about their true nature anymore, however.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @John S.: I’m sick of the talk of cancel culture mostly because I’m sick of being lied to and then expected to act as if that lie was just a legitimate difference of opinion.

      Also, for the love of god, people, there are real problems in this world. Must we waste our time on made-up ones?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chyron HR

      @SFAW:
      You could ask them basic questions in American English about the legislation they’re filibustering and have the same effect.​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      John S.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Well, Republicans are the ones who want to dwell on cancel culture because they can’t or don’t want to fix jack shit.

      It’s baffling to frame it as a trap Republicans are laying for Democrats, and an own-goal. But perhaps Frank is slouching towards Greenwaldism as has been suggested.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      I heard that Biden is replacing his VETO stamp with a CANCEL stamp. Totally unconstitutional, but those elitist Dems just do what they want.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Conservatives contrive these arguments about issues like cancel culture precisely because they have no solutions to the real problems Americans face. Before too long, “cancel culture” will follow “participation trophy generation” into the dustbin of crappy slogans.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nicole

      @John S.: Thank you for linking to that piece, although I confess I think I’m a little stupider after reading it.  Shame; I really enjoyed What’s the Matter With Kansas.

      I would say that article is 50% concern trolling and 50% bad faith arguments.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: I have a very long day ahead. A right hand man would be useful but no chance of that.  The combined thoughts have given me Blech²

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Falling Diphthong

      It was lovely to read that the president and veep would visit the CDC and be absolutely confident that they would not emerge announcing “Every scientist I met was just astonished at my total genius and how I understand everything there is to know about the virus–that’s it, that’s all I noticed.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      @John S.: There’s been a meme that many are pushing that the parties are in the process of switching places again – Democrats becoming the party of business and Wall Street, and Republicans becoming the party of workers and the middle and lower classes.

      It strikes me as taking tiny bits of information (Democrats aren’t insane and look at science and evidence; Republicans put patriotic symbolism above all in messaging, hate education) and constructing a huge rickety treehouse out of it.  But that’s what a lot of political operatives do to try to show that their advice is worth paying for.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      NEW: Joe Biden’s problems at the US-Mexico border may be exacerbated by Border Patrol agents and union officials working with Republicans to undermine the Biden Administration, say ex-DHS and Border Patrol insiders. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc

      — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 2021

      “This is a planned, coordinated attempt to sabotage the Biden administration,” said @JennBudd, a former Border Patrol agent-turned-immigrant rights activist. https://t.co/SKKKY9zPHc

      — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 16, 202

      “An ex-DHS official who has served at senior levels in the GW Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations said another problem Biden faces in fixing the US immigration system is a Border Patrol union that acts as if it has a veto over immigration policy matters.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @John S.: This sounds a lot like the line J. D. Vance is now pushing, that Democrats like illegal immigrants because Democrats are the wealthy economic elites who hire them (evidence: Vance met a bunch of these people at fancy dinner parties for the rich and famous; he’s just an old country boy who goes to these fancy dinner parties for some unfathomable reason). It’s a line he completely pulled out of his ass but now I’m wondering if it’s part of a coordinated talking-points list.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jeffro

      A quick reminder that unless it comes from the Cancelle region of France, it’s not cancel culture, it’s just sparkling consequences.  ;)

      (Can’t remember who I ahem borrowed that from on Twitter, but I like it!)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      The GOP just kept their anti- thoughts to themselves. They don’t disagree with the base. They’ve just preferred to think those thoughts to themselves.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @John S.: Republicans dwell on cancel culture because they don’t like being held to account and aren’t used to it. They think they should be immune to the consequences of their words and deeds.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Anyone who is still saying that Ds are the party of elitists and ignore working people is making a bad faith argument and should be ignored as a closet Republican and a Republican enabler.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Speaking of Greenwald, he’s madly spinning out all over the map now that substack is having issues.

      The thing that people like Greenwald, Tracey, Taibbi et al seem to fail to understand is that punditry and journalism are two entirely different things.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Democrats like illegal immigrants because Democrats are the wealthy economic elites who hire them

       

      BTW, not that logic matters, but Dems are pushing to give people a pathway to citizenship and it’s the GOP that wants to keep them as part of the underclass.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      germy

      @Immanentize:

      “Ex-HUD Sec’y @JulianCastro said he would not be surprised if the Border Patrol union was colluding with Republicans to undermine Biden because Trump “allowed that agency to go rogue” and allowed the union to dictate policy.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott:

      There’s been a meme that many are pushing that the parties are in the process of switching places again – Democrats becoming the party of business and Wall Street, and Republicans becoming the party of workers and the middle and lower classes.

      It’s not really new; they’ve tried since forever to insist that the Republicans are the true party of the working class (subtext: “liberal elites are manipulating the brown welfare moochers to terrorize the white salt of the earth”, the even less nice version is what the Illinois Nazi was shouting through his bullhorn in “The Blues Brothers”; they nailed the gist of it).

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Starfish

      @Matt McIrvin: Vance is considering a run for Senate from Ohio.

      A venture capitalist who is going to get his Senate campaign funded by Peter Thiel is not on solid ground pointing out “the real elite” if he does not include himself in that group.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Soprano2

      I like to remind conservatives that they created “cancellation”; they literally got Bill Mahr’s show cancelled after 9-11 because he said something outrageous about the hijackers. I also remind them that they “cancelled” the Dixie Chicks (now just The Chicks) because Natalie said something they didn’t like. So, “cancellation” is mostly in the eye of the beholder.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @germy:

      The Cooch actually granted them that in the final couple of weeks of the Trump Administration in a new CBA.

      I’m normally pro-union, but am OK with Biden pulling a PATCO on them.

      Maybe giving them a goodly pay bump in order to relieve the provision – make them prioritize their desire for cruelty.

      Alternative is, “you’re fired – all of you”.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      gene108

      @Geminid:

      “Cancel culture” is a thing, because conservatives lost the Culture Wars they so feverishly caught during the 1980’s and beyond.

      Society has passed them by, and they know this. Even some Trump insurrectionists, on 01/06/2021, were smoking joints in the Capitol.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      germy

      Interesting thread on their tactics 21 years ago:

      🧵Let me tell y’all a little story about how the Border Patrol manipulates to create crisis scenarios. It was 2000, and I was a Senior Patrol agent in Campo, CA. The Border Patrol wanted Bush to win, but illegal crossings were way down. They couldn’t create more crossings.

      — Jenn Budd (@BuddJenn) March 16, 2021

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: Yeah, for a long time I thought there was an irreconcilable tension between the xenophobic wing of the Republicans and the Republicans who hire undocumented immigrants, but then I realized that the employers love holding the threat of deportation over their workers to keep them docile. The trick is cracking down just hard enough that the supply of workers stays pliable but doesn’t get depleted.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Right. Not new at all.  Pointy headed liberal and ivory tower liberal are as old as dirt.  Bush II in 2000 campaigned on compassionate conservatism.  It’s all about marketing to white people who would economically benefit from supporting Democrats.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Starfish

      @schrodingers_cat: Yes, but if you point out the word and make people see that whiteness is a thing, they get really uncomfortable about it.

      For example, someone asked what was the BEST local school in a town with average home prices approaching $1 million. I told her about the online tools that measure such things. I also pointed out that these tools rank schools higher when they concentrate a lot of college-educated white families. She closed the whole NextDoor thread and thanked everyone except the person who said unintelligible things about whiteness.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      @gene108: There’s always a new rights struggle for them to fear-monger about, though, since some liberals will always want to extend freedom and justice to everyone. Now it’s trans people. The conservatives can’t get so much mileage out of saying the gays are coming for your kids but they can still yell about trans people in public restrooms.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Steeplejack

      @Another Scott:

      There’s been a meme that many are pushing that the parties are in the process of switching places again [. . .].

      Many?! Who besides Marcio Rubio and a few other GQP hacks?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rp:

      The notion of the total deplatforming of a Greenwald that is the most pure advocate of never criticizing any racist’s viewpoint ever is delicious to me.

      I still wish that Obama had drone-bombed him back in the day. I had this mental image of a missile cam video of him shrieking and dropping a caipirinha on his balcony as he made a futile attempt to flee.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.