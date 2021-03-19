.@PressSec details President Biden and Vice President Harris' decision to postpone an evening political event in Georgia tomorrow and instead meet with Asian-American leaders tomorrow in the aftermath of the Georgia shootings. pic.twitter.com/w4DZ61TDxM
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 18, 2021
In contrast, Trump Admin’s response to such concerns were “Well, if you think saying China virus or Kung Flu is problematic, you’re stupid.” https://t.co/nd9EpNnOlA
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 19, 2021
"This is a time for optimism but it's not a time for relaxation," Biden said.https://t.co/YlxPb1LlOr
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 18, 2021
This is exactly why it should be the minimum reform that Dems make. Make Graham, Cruz, Hawley walk in the exact shoes of Strom Thurmond. https://t.co/VNYzRfBchN
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) March 18, 2021
a southern senator talking on the senate floor forever to defeat voting rights legislation would be a tremendous feather in the cap for people that assert the country hasn't changed as much as it likes to pretend it has. https://t.co/QztNJJKHJq
— Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) March 18, 2021
