Friday Evening Open Thread: Talk About Yer COLD War!

Friday Evening Open Thread: Talk About Yer COLD War!

by | 59 Comments

I’m not a professional, like Adam, so I can just enjoy the diss track


‘Course, Vladimir has American supporters, too…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      It’s nice not being a vassal state.

    8. 8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      When you pull the curtain back, Putin is a ridiculously small man (photo)​

    9. 9.

      hitchhiker

      The obvious answer to Putin’s gross demands is that he should debate Alexei Navalny, on national television.

      He won’t, though. Easier to throw him in prison.

    10. 10.

      Uncle Cosmo

      “Russian ambassador called home for consultations” – ? Hah. More like “Khe teenks I am keeler? Take dees umbrella ve got back from Bulgarians ueet you to Vite Khouz. Raskolnikov kheer veel tich you khow to vork. Ve sho khim!”

    11. 11.

      Old School

      There was a tweet from someone (forget who) that said the last person Biden debated ended up in Walter Reed.

    12. 12.

      Chris T.

      (Also why “Putin Vor! (thief)” is the best chant.)

      Wait, “vor” means “thief”?! Puts a whole new spin on the Vorkosigan saga… 😂

      (PS: according to Google Translate, yes, it does mean that)

    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @Chris T.: ​
       

      Wait, “vor” means “thief”?! Puts a whole new spin on the Vorkosigan saga…

      This is something Lois McMaster Bujold learned after starting the series and actually incorporated into some of the later stories.

    16. 16.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      There are reports out of Simi Valley that Ronald Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave that it’s producing enough power to light eastern Ventura County and the western half of The Valley.

    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      “He will pay a price,” Biden said on Putin. “We had a long talk, he and I, when we—I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off I said, ‘I know you and you know me….

      What, we got Joe quoting Beatles songs now?

      He wear no shoe shine
      He got toe jam football
      He got monkey finger
      He shoot Coca-Cola
      He say I know you, you know me
      One thing I can tell you is you got to be free

      Come together, right now, over me

    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      Putin: “I am not joking or being ironic.”

      Narrator: He was definitely joking and being ironic, if by “ironic” he meant “I would actually love to see you die.”

    28. 28.

      p.a.

      Well well well…

      (nbclosangeles.com)

      Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

      That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call informing them about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

      A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, they had “partially closed” a “section of the club” for a short period of time and quarantined some of its workers.

    30. 30.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

       

      Daniel Korski

      @DanielKorski

      ·
      Mar 18

      No, not really. In fact, this relativising statement is a great insight into Vladimir Putin’s worldview. We are all the same. You’re bad, we are bad. Everyone is dirty. We aren’t doing anything you aren’t doing. But this isn’t true. Not by a mile.

      I mean, our involvement in the Middle East over the last 20 years kind of says otherwise, doesn’t it? We’re still involved in Syria and our drone strike policy often not only kills innocents but also angers the peoples that live there.

      Are we exactly the same as Russia? No. We don’t directly bomb hospitals. But that’s a low bar

      Am I wrong on this?

    31. 31.

      Martin

      @zhena gogolia: communists/socialists that favor anything anti-american as part of their communist creds. I think it originates with British communists that favored soviet tanks going to Hungary.

    37. 37.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I know we have to have an accounting of the crimes of the last administration, and not just sweep it all down the memory hole. Hell, I’ve been saying through most of the last four years that I wanted to see a Truth and Reconciliation Commission when those assholes were out of office.

      But I just started listening to Rachel’s piece from last night on the DNI Election Interference Report and I got back that old rage that was my constant companion since January of 2017.

      The part that set me off was her pointing out that the DNI report explicitly says “Russia, Russia, Russia” and “not China, not China, not China”, that the classified version of the report was saying all that in early January of 2021, and that all the Former Guy spokespeople who read it were saying the opposite on all the media outlets.

      I just got to the part where she brings Nunes into it. That should be interesting, but I have to let the rage die down a little before diving back in.

      Edit to add: Is Bill Barr in any legal jeopardy? Please somebody tell me he is.

    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      @Alison Rose:

      Not to sound complimentary toward Putin whatsoever, but at least his IQ is higher than his waist size.

      I am not seeing anything positive in this at all.

      Though I suppose we should be glad that Trump was too stupid to be as dangerous as Putin is.

      Trump did a lot of damage, and 500,000 people died of Covid who might have lived.  And a lot of “smarter” Republicans did all they could to keep Trump running around, wreaking havoc.

    42. 42.

      Ajabu

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Yes he is . As am I. And as was Miles Davis, James Brown, Prince, Flip Wilson and many other accomplished professionals.

      Heightism is just another ism. Was #45 a superior being because he’s taller? Joe Biden isn’t a better man because he’s taller than Putin. That’s some irrelevant shit…

      ETA: Nothing personal. I just been dealing with that shit all my life and it sets me off sometimes.

    45. 45.

      germy

      The Heritage Foundation is hosting a 3/25 event titled "The Crown Under Fire: Why the Left's Campaign to Cancel the Monarchy and Undermine a Cornerstone of Western Democracy Will Fail"

      Because undermining the monarchy has never been a part of American democracy, apparently.

      — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) March 19, 2021

    46. 46.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Chris T.: IIRC the chant in Ukraine when Vlad The Paler was putzing around with their democracy was Putin khui!, which IIUC is literally Putin (is) prick! but idiomatically may mean Fuck Putin! (NB G&T will know.)

    51. 51.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Starboard Tack: To answer question: Nyet.

      Arguably one significant reason Israeli politics are FUBAR is the influx and influence of Soviet Jews, who had absofuckinglutely zero clue as to how a functional democracy is supposed to work.

    52. 52.

      germy

      So 14 House Republicans voted against a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar…

      They must be so jealous they couldn’t do it here.

    53. 53.

      Baud

      @germy:

      The Crown Under Fire: Why the Left’s Campaign to Cancel the Monarchy and Undermine a Cornerstone of Western Democracy Will Fail

       
      Shoot. I thought this time we had it in the bag.

    54. 54.

      MattF

      ‘Killer’

      • It’s true
      • Russia is a medium-sized country that sells raw materials to wealthier countries
      • Putin lost an asset, and that asset is going to stay lost
      • Putin’s dishonesty was a model for TFG
    55. 55.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I don’t think you can compare the two situations, honestly. That was a declared war between major powers that was largely defensive on the part of the Allies. What’s going on in Syria is an undeclared, proxy war and a lot of innocent people are suffering as a result

    57. 57.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      The Heritage Foundation is hosting a 3/25 event titled “The Crown Under Fire: Why the Left’s Campaign to Cancel the Monarchy and Undermine a Cornerstone of Western Democracy Will Fail”

      There aren’t enough words to mock the shit out of this stupidity.

