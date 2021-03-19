"He will pay a price," Biden said on Putin. "We had a long talk, he and I, when we—I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared."

Stephanopoulos: "You think he's a killer?"

“I do.” https://t.co/i2uKbEkwOr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 17, 2021

Based on these screenshots from Putin's response to Biden calling him a killer, he seems to be taking it well. pic.twitter.com/2VDfzMWNHe — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 18, 2021

Biden: Putin is a killer.

Putin: I know you are but what am I? Debate me!

Biden: Nah, you should debate a Russian opposition leader. Oh, that's right, they're dead or in jail. Because you're a killer. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 19, 2021

Putin doing this in an attempt to get his swagger back shows that the "killer" remark stung. It's no "Vladimir, Poisoner of Underpants," but it's earthy. Putin craves legitimacy and respect. "Killer" is a common criminal. (Also why "Putin Vor! (thief)" is the best chant.) — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 19, 2021

Weakening Putin's grip in Russia depends on isolating him internationally. Send the message to his gang that they & their families won't be accepted in the civilized world as long as Putin is in charge. Make him untouchable. No more dialogue or engagement that props him up. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 19, 2021

UPDATE: My father, who is more fluent in this particular flavor of Russian, contends that this more like the Southern "bless his heart." — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 18, 2021

Here is the sad little walk-back, in all its original-Russian infamy:https://t.co/AXOjR3iDGZ — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 19, 2021

Exactly. This is one reason Putin liked Trump as he had the same premise. https://t.co/yg7hEoci4W — Tom Wright (@thomaswright08) March 18, 2021

Trump liked to refer to people as "killers" if he wanted to imply that they were tough. But he repeatedly demurred when asked if that descriptor was fitting for Putin. Now we see how little Putin likes it.https://t.co/oZBVr0wryQ — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 19, 2021

Russia recalls its ambassador to the U.S. “for consultations,” the country's foreign ministry says, just hours after comments from President Biden criticizing Russia's President Putin. https://t.co/DD8djPulXu — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 18, 2021



‘Course, Vladimir has American supporters, too…

Watching Fox News openly root for Putin is a really remarkable moment in what the American Right has become, captured for posterity. https://t.co/FD9BevwbeB — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 19, 2021