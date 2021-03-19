Stat of the day: Navigator Research shows that the first time since the pandemic began, more than half of Americans (54%) say “the worst is over,” rather than “the worst is yet to come.” Thanks @JoeBiden and @JeffZients' COVID team pic.twitter.com/l1CxdCpwcm — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) March 18, 2021





President Biden says that tomorrow, the 58th day of his administration, the U.S. will meet the goal he set of 100 million vaccine shots during the first 100 days of his administration. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 18, 2021

The US administered 2.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 116 million, or 34.9 doses per 100 people, enough to cover 17.7% of the population. The 7-day moving average rose to 2.50 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/YeH8D0MHvO — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 19, 2021

BREAKING: Biden administration eyes mid-May to begin relaxing Covid travel restrictions, sources say https://t.co/0F4qfaTvy6 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 18, 2021

The US had +62,629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 30.3 million. The 7-day day moving average declined slightly to 55,787 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/p1UL2pdRTN — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 19, 2021

The always interesting Mike Worobey & colleagues estimate that #SARSCoV2 may have emerged in Hubei province in mid-Oct. 2019. By the time the virus was spreading in Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late December, it was established in Wuhan, they say. https://t.co/FooBePBnH8 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 18, 2021

India's coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months https://t.co/AYNrlNyXyz pic.twitter.com/cEJRyKmzqx — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2021

BREAKING NEWS. The Philippines records its highest one-day tally in coronavirus cases on Friday, March 19, 2021, with 7,103 new cases. Total cases now at 648,066.https://t.co/olWQ4wuXz7 pic.twitter.com/lFE38Jj8r5 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 19, 2021

Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as COVID-19 cases spike https://t.co/zNhxKTEklQ pic.twitter.com/0y4GeBTdvq — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2021

The European Med Agency #EMA rules the @AstraZeneca #vaccine is "safe and effective," but can't rule out a link to unusual types of blood clots.

“If it was me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow,” said the head of the agency. https://t.co/LU3C9P2EVa — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 18, 2021

Germany will resume administering AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday morning, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated earlier that its health benefits outweighed any risks it posed.​ https://t.co/TDrV5BJh7h — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) March 18, 2021

France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants https://t.co/QRXwleMQ0E pic.twitter.com/mnGWUb8V3w — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2021

New Philippines #coronavirus variant found in England. The variant contains a number of notable mutations, including the #E484K spike protein found in the Manaus, Brazil, mutation.https://t.co/TUIzy8xJkE — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) March 17, 2021

The African Union has backed the continued use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines despite concerns from some European countries over the risk of blood clots https://t.co/p2RcMHELG3 pic.twitter.com/uKVn8UgCTp — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2021

Brazil registers second deadliest day in COVID pandemic, with 2,724 deaths https://t.co/k9pU4QGjfo pic.twitter.com/8jruqZReeW — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2021

Mexican authorities have seized a shipment of purported Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines from a private airplane bound for Honduras, which Russia says were fake doseshttps://t.co/HvfkLnd3bY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 19, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Fmr. Brazilian President @LulaOficial tells me he is urging President Biden to call a G20 meeting to ensure proper vaccine distribution worldwide: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine!” He adds: “I couldn’t ask that [of] Trump, but Biden is a breath for democracy in the world.” pic.twitter.com/AzVr59MaFw — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) March 17, 2021

.@US_FDA is developing guidance for #COVID19-related manufacturers of products like new mAbs targeted at variants so they don’t have to “start at square one… we do not want to create obstacles to getting these tools to the frontlines,” says @DrWoodcockFDA https://t.co/UFPwPn5ejo — JAMA (@JAMA_current) March 18, 2021

Certain mouthwashes might stop SARSCoV2 transmission. This is ongoing research at Rutgers in New Jersey. Investigators at the dental school have found 2 types of mouthwash disrupt the virus in lab conditions, preventing it from replicating in human cells https://t.co/dBrNKA64Ja pic.twitter.com/w0vhPVhHpG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 18, 2021

Partial vaccination w/ the Pfizer/BioNTech vax is 63% effective, according to a study in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report https://t.co/Ngp6dI7P7i via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/SlSOzsUVRM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 19, 2021

After multiple studies and analysis of clinical data, a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine can't be ruled out. A warning label is being recommended for the product https://t.co/uEjw2YwGfJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 18, 2021

#SARSCoV2 variants show variable escape from vaccine immunity, but residual protection may suffice, suggests new research. Learn more in a new #SciencePerspective: https://t.co/r2yU45BVW8 pic.twitter.com/l670ju3nx5 — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) March 18, 2021

Only pennies per dose: Low dose aspirin use may reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, lower rates of ICU admission & death in Covid patients, a new study has found. The research highlights the cardiopulmonary benefits of an old medicine cabinet ally https://t.co/gqzA7aogFv pic.twitter.com/tShIctMwvM — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) March 17, 2021

At a Senate hearing a year ago @RandPaul lectured Tony Fauci that “other people” say there won’t even be a 2nd wave & Fauci should have “humility”. 540,000 dead Americans after Paul’s lecturing you’d think HE would have some humility. Instead it’s more ridiculous mask whining. https://t.co/ErFRVljlYg — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) March 18, 2021

Trends in the Northeast have experts & public officials on edge. In New York & New Jersey, new cases per capita are at least double the national average. New variants are undercutting efforts to lower rates of positive test results https://t.co/EMjeG7wae3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 18, 2021

A related study by same team found almost no spread to the community from the student/staff #COVID19 infections on campus Univ of Washington. So bad news, partying Greeks spread virus. Good news: but it doesn't spread off campus.https://t.co/fSMDChDKFe — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 18, 2021

For many weeks now, the number of cases and hospitalizations has been going down across the country. Unfortunately, that trend has now reversed in the state of Michigan. Cases * and * hospitalizations are both on the rise there. pic.twitter.com/RTR6LxKveA — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 19, 2021

We don't know what path this Michigan outbreak is going to take, but this could prove a bellwether for what happens when new variants of concern encounter populations with less vaccine access. — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) March 19, 2021

COVID cases going up in Michigan among 10-18 year olds, many associated w being in school. And this is BEFORE next Monday, when bc the Repub legislature insisted that in order to get COVID relief $ every district must be doing K-12 face to face https://t.co/ou0kjpBC26 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 19, 2021

As the coronavirus ravaged other parts of the U.S., residents on Kauai watched safely from afar. It's been nearly impossible to visit the Hawaiian island because of quarantine and other coronavirus restrictions. Now, officials are loosening restrictions. https://t.co/EMPBSdiUSG — The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2021