This is good:

The United States plans to send roughly 4m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday. Mexico will receive 2.5m doses of the vaccine and Canada will receive 1.5m doses, the official said.

The “loan” means they’ll pay us back in doses later this year. AstraZeneca’s vaccine has not been approved by the FDA yet.

I’d like us to send more to Mexico, where AMLO’s rank stupidity has killed a hell of a lot of innocent people.

I got my first shot (Moderna) today after getting an alert yesterday about availability at Wegmans. We’re about to go from not enough vaccine to not enough arms, and that’s a good thing.