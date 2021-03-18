Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Un Pequeño Préstamo

This is good:

The United States plans to send roughly 4m doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

Mexico will receive 2.5m doses of the vaccine and Canada will receive 1.5m doses, the official said.

The “loan” means they’ll pay us back in doses later this year. AstraZeneca’s vaccine has not been approved by the FDA yet.

I’d like us to send more to Mexico, where AMLO’s rank stupidity has killed a hell of a lot of innocent people.

I got my first shot (Moderna) today after getting an alert yesterday about availability at Wegmans. We’re about to go from not enough vaccine to not enough arms, and that’s a good thing.

    1. 1.

      guachi

      With Canada having 1/10 the population the US does it should be fairly easy for the US to ship/sell enough vaccines to Canada once there’s enough for Americans, which should be by early summer.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      sounds like a no brainer for us to be a better neighbor and help out.

      will be nice to be the good guy once again, or so I hope.

      Reply

