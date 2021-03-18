Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: House Drama

Yeah, one wonders why voters might be getting disillusioned with the GOP Death Cult…

      Spanky

      Hmmmm. I’m getting an ad for dog diapers, and I don’t have a dog.

      Must be inferring something about House Republicans. Not House trained?

      Uncle Cosmo

      Am I (could I be) Baron Von Furstinthread?

      (ETA: Nein, looks more like #2 to me…)

      FTR Among the 12 was the Great Disgrace of the MD Congressional Delegation, Andy Harris, an anesthesiologist high on his own supply. Who will live in infamy for having screamed his pointy widduw head off the day after his first election immediately demanding his Congressional goldplated health care – overlooking the fact that he would not be sworn in for two months. Happily, we gerrymandered the living fuck out of the electoral map so we only have to deal with one fucking arsehole like him.​

      Baud

      Look up definition of passive aggressive in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of Odin.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: more like, keep those 12 names on the list and move them up.

      ETA. Is it me?  Or has Boebert gone radio silent?

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Oh good. I can get on the site this morning. Yesterday, it gave me an error message every time I refreshed.

      Voting against the commendation for the capital police is stunning–and not in a good way. You’d think that would be an easy, feel-good vote. But no, stupidly evil gotta be stupidly evil. They probably feel self-righteous about it. To normal people, that’s incomprehensible.

