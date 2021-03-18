This is Odin. His bed has been stolen. Not sure how you could sit back and allow such a travesty to unfold without intervening. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/WyXE6vekBW
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 16, 2021
the reason that there have been such predictable partisan swings back-and-forth since around 2005-06 is the constant view that the country was headed in the wrong direction.
if that's changing… https://t.co/p5AAhwwlrY
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 17, 2021
Yeah, one wonders why voters might be getting disillusioned with the GOP Death Cult…
What the hell is wrong with these people? https://t.co/QjNt1npwc1
— Atticus Finch (@Atticus59914029) March 18, 2021
For background, read here: https://t.co/h0sIG8MSnz
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 18, 2021
Massie apparently didn't like the mob of insurrectionists being called insurrectionists (?) or the Capitol being called a "temple" of democracy https://t.co/jd73BEomWm
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 17, 2021
