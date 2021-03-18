Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Schadenfreude Open Thread: Shots in Arms, Money in Pockets

Thursday Evening Schadenfreude Open Thread: Shots in Arms, Money in Pockets

by | 68 Comments

Politico is forced to admire President Biden’s tactics, very much against its own will:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, arguably the shrewdest Republican strategist in Washington, has started floating a half-hearted anti-stimulus message that the coming recovery would have happened anyway.

“We are about to have a boom,” McConnell said last week after the Biden bill passed. “And if we do have a boom, it will have absolutely nothing to do with this $1.9 trillion.”…

It may be an overstated political cliché that if you’re explaining, you’re losing. But you’re almost certainly losing if you’re explaining, ahead of time, why the economic boom you’re expecting on your opponent’s watch shouldn’t be attributed to your opponent. One lesson of the volatility of the past dozen years is that fairly or not, the president’s party tends to get the credit or blame for the economy—or at least for the way people perceive the economy. Biden is visiting swing states this week to sell American Rescue Plan’s focus on giving Americans vaccines and money, but with economists across the ideological spectrum forecasting explosive growth, many veterans of the 2009 stimulus wars believe the economy will be all the sales pitch the bill needs.

“We’re going to see some fairly amazing economic numbers, and I imagine for the next few years, people will look around and say: ‘This is pretty darn good!’” says American Enterprise Institute fellow James Pethokoukis, a conservative economist who believes the Biden stimulus is somewhat excessive. “I’m sure Republicans will try to spin this, and I have long-term concerns myself, but the reality of a crazy strong expansion will be tough to spin away.”

Democrats seemed to have learned a bunch of lessons from the backlash against the Obama stimulus—that it’s important to sell your own product, that it’s even more important not to trash your own product, and that it’s supremely important to make sure your product works as well as possible. Even though the Obama White House pushed for the biggest possible stimulus it could get out of a bailout-weary Congress in 2009, most economists believe the $800 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act would have produced a stronger recovery if it had been even bigger. Biden was determined to make sure his relief act didn’t undershoot as well, even if that meant he would face criticism for ignoring the budget deficit and failing to attract Republican votes…

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Gvg
  • H.E.Wolf
  • jl
  • JMG
  • Juice Box
  • JWR
  • Ken
  • M31
  • mali muso
  • Martin
  • NotMax
  • Phylllis
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Spanky
  • Starboard Tack
  • Tickraw
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • zhena gogolia

    68Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Joe’s smart enough to know what they’d throw in his way, and he’s adjusted accordingly

      ETA: I have to wonder why McConnell didn’t anticipate that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I’m so thrilled that the problems in getting the minimum wage included didn’t prevent us from appreciating this achievement.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Martin

      CA is putting some real work behind vaccinating homeless populations. Much easier with the J&J vaccine.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I honestly don’t understand why it’s taken as gospel that the Obama stimulus was unpopular. IMO it was the demonization of Obamacare that tanked the Dems in 2010 far more than backlash against the stimulus.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Shots in Arms, Money in Pockets

      When did we start talking like Animal? Or has “the” neglected to pay protection?

      ;)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Baud: I agree it should have been bigger, which would have put the economy in better shape. What I’m contending is it really wasn’t unpopular. Obamacare was despised, but the stimulus was neutral or maybe even a plus. Would have been a bigger plus if it had been bigger.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: There’s also real motion on the overall “bring equity to vaccine distribution” front. The numbers are starting to creep towards equality, and that’s especially true if you look at first doses (i.e. capturing the last few weeks). According to the state dashboard, it’s still weighted towards the wealthier/healthier communities, but not nearly as much as the second-dose population.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      @Baud: Plus, it was mostly tax cuts in search of GOP votes that never came which also didn’t immediately stimulate the economy. That and the size of the thing led to a very slow recovery.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jl

      I read that even though Mr Potato head has become Potato head, you can still by a Mr and Mrs Potato head, the Mr still has a hat, and Mrs potato head still has a purse. And Cat and the Hat is still with us.

      So, the reactionary fakery is getting more and more ridiculous.

      OTOH, wki says all the potato head parts are still interchangeable. You can put the accessories on any way you want. Children are unprotected from unregulated and uncontrolled Potato Head gender mixing and matching!!!!!!!! Shocker. The depraved unisex radicals infiltrated our most precious national symbols long long ago. All is lost, and has been for quite a while.

      I’ll look for a Congressional GOP to outlaw interchangeable Potato Head accessories soon. To protect our vital essence.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      @debbie:  ETA: I have to wonder why McConnell didn’t anticipate that.

      Because “arguably the shrewdest Republican strategist in Washington” is an exceedingly low bar.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      smith

      The Obama stimulus came just after the massive bailout of the banks, whose bad behavior caused the financial mess in the first place. I think a lot of people looked on both as one big program, in which irresponsible bankers were made whole at great expense and the rest of us got the crumbs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?: To be popular on Twitter and the MSM one needs to shit on the Democrats especially their beloved ex-President

      For example see the comment above. How was Obama and his team supposed to solve a liquidity crisis which is what the crash of 2008 was without infusion of cash to the banks.

      Every penny loaned to the banks was recovered BTW.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      It was mostly tax cuts???

      The recovery would have been slower than usual because it was a financial meltdown that caused the recession.  Those always take longer to recover from. Of course, it didn’t help that the GOP took over the House and put the brakes on any additional help.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mali muso

      This week I got both a shot in my arm and money in my pocket (thanks Biden bucks!), so I’m feeling it.  It feels a bit weird to have optimism given the unrelenting awfulness of the past four years, not to mention the long COVID year.  But here we are.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @jl: Have any RW nuts run amok in a grocery store, loudly demanding (maskless, of course) to know whether that bin of russets is segregated by gender? Because I feel that’s inevitably coming.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      VeniceRiley

      Think I saw a huge vaccine freezer being loaded into our pharmacy downstairs. Shot and chasers all around! This will make a huge difference in hard hit and even harder to reach poor communities.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      @jl

      OTOH, wki says all the potato head parts are still interchangeable.

      The parts haven’t been the same since replacement of the surgically sharp metal pins on the back.

      :)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      In number of days, Joe is older, in real knowledge, Joe is smarter, in insane political slant, turtle has it all over Joe, in terms of end of career, turtle is working much harder to get there first. May he win that last race.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mali muso

      @dmsilev: I second this opinion.  He has a better sense of the politics and mood of the wider country.  Not obsessed with scoring cheap points with the Twitterati.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jl

      @smith: Bad economic and policy ideas influenced popular attitudes more then than they seem to do since the coivd pandemic. The voting public was mixed on whether underwater middle class homeowners should be bailed out, for example.

      Necessary things like sending dollars to other countries to rescue the regional dollar markets to stem the global financial meltdown were mixed up with the special favors to big banks.

      So any rescue package would have been controversial. A bigger one would have quickened the extremely slow recovery, and no one would have cared later, IMHO.

      So many are desperate today, very few care about the BS austerity, and moral hazard for thee but not for bigshot me, pundit and corporate media narratives.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JMG

      I’m an old, but even when I was a little enough kid to play with Mr./Mrs. Potato Head, the accessories were interchangeable. This isn’t even inventive bullshit.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      M31

      @NotMax: The parts haven’t been the same since replacement of the surgically sharp metal pins on the back.

      That’s it. I’m not buying any Potato Heads until the parts come attached to fully-functional 100% metal Lawn Darts

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      Shots in Arms, Money in Pockets

      When did we start talking like Animal? Or has “the” neglected to pay protection?

      Because we’d start sounding like an early Belafonte song.

      You put the shot in the arm
      And the money in the pocket
      The shot in the arm
      And the plug in the socket.
      Well I’ll take the money
      And I’ll put it in my pocket
      But the shot in the arm
      It never do me no harm.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Juice Box

      @Martin: CA has made the decision to push the bulk of its vaccines toward people with serious pre-existing conditions and toward lower  income communities. Although this is the right thing to do, of course, as an older, but healthy, not-poor person, it’s making me feel as sad as proud. My mom says that I should visit her in AZ.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      jl

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Too many policy academics actually believed the BS back then. After that whole school of macroeconomics and finance was reduced to a gigantic smoking crater, deeper than the eye could see, of total wrongness, failed predictions and devastated nonsense, some changed their minds. Some are still staggering around stunned amid rubble. Others are silently moping. A few, apparently coked up, still rant on business cable after losing high profile gummint jobs, though I don’t want to name anyone in particular.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Starboard Tack

      @Baud:

      They blew what credibility they had with the tax cut.

      The Republicans were planning on using any resulting defecits as a reason to cut social programs, but the Dems pushed them down the stairs first.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      Mitch McConnell, arguably the shrewdest Republican strategist in Washington

      How does it go? “Damning with faint praise”, or is it “Praising with faint damns”?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Tickraw

      Random question, and I apologize for bringing him up: Is it wrong that I feel so much joy watching people call Andrew Sullivan a racist concern troll?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Gvg

      I keep saying one advantage Biden has is coming after Obama. Democrats learned how bad Republicans were playing and decided not to let it happen again. They learned, you had to sell your accomplishments and I suspect they made plans for that even while they were working on this bill. It’s not just the actual politicians, democratic voters learned too.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ken

      @NotMax: The parts haven’t been the same since replacement of the surgically sharp metal pins on the back.

      I was beginning to think I had imagined that, once upon a time, you had to supply your own potato.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      raven

      Since the NCAA Basketball Tournament starts now can we get a thread for people to bitch about it? That “ramming it through in the dead of night” didn’t cut it. Go Illini!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Phylllis

      @NotMax: Those were for you to stick in actual potatoes (because in my day you weren’t provided with a handy reusable form). Which I can remember doing. I can also remember my brother and I using all the parts to come up with…interesting gender combinations, to say the least.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Starboard Tack

      @Ken:

      I was beginning to think I had imagined that, once upon a time, you had to supply your own potato.

      If you kept one long enough, it sprouted. I had one that looked like it was from a movie on Ghoulardi.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Shalimar

      @smith:  Also, no bankers were punished for greedily fucking up the economy. There was large bi-partisan support for trials. Pursuing criminal charges against a few dozen masters of the universe would have been a huge plus for Democrats in 2010.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      smith

      @Phylllis:

      I can also remember my brother and I using all the parts to come up with…interesting gender combinations, to say the least.

      Hey, you don’t suppose that the current growing acceptance of gender fluidity might be the end result of kids playing with Mr. Potato Head?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JWR

      Speaking of relentlessly hyping, CT Congresswoman Jahana Hayes was on Amanpour&Co the other night, just nailing every question she was asked about the bill’s benefit to education. And this morning, NPR had a really good piece about its value to mass transit. It’s like there’s no end to the Good News for Biden news these days.

      Reply

