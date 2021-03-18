Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Verified, but limited!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We still have time to mess this up!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Duck Blogging / Respite Open Thread: Ducklings Week 2 Update

Respite Open Thread: Ducklings Week 2 Update

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: ,

Respite Open Thread: Ducklings Week 2 Update

The speed at which they grow is amazing. Here they are on Saturday. Just a couple of ducklings with their Great Dane and his stuffed duck.

Respite Open Thread: Ducklings Week 2 Update 1

And here they are today. They grow like Great Dane puppies! And their feet are sooo big now, it’s comical. I tried to get a photo of them, but cooperative they were not. I’ll try again tomorrow.

This has been a big week. They’ve been learning to swim (yes, they kind of have to learn), they’ve spent time running around the house (for enrichment – once the weather is nice, they’ll go outside in their penned area to explore), and their time with the Danes much more playful and they hold their own.

When they were running around the living room the other night, Bixby brought them his tug rope and they went after the fringe. I intervened before it took a turn. He continues to bring them toys to play with when they are out of their crate.

Bless the big Beast for being such a love.

As their third week progresses they’ll begin to get their pin feathers and move into their awkward phase. When Penelope came to live with us, she was just moving out of that phase – she was about 4-5 weeks old. As weather permits, these two will spend more and more supervised time outside.  There are several neighborhood kids who cannot wait.

More photos and video here.

I was going to wait and post this tonight, but it looks like we could use a lunchtime (ish) diversion.

Go ahead and consider this an open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BlueNC
  • BruceFromOhio
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • germy
  • JanieM
  • Ken
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • ziggy

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m working in the living room right now, because I let them out of the crate to hang out on their blanket with Bixby and they kept following me into my office. As long as I’m within sight, they hang out on their blanket, play with their (dog) toys, and are happy. But should I leave…LOL

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      As weather permits, these two will spend more and more supervised time outside. There are several neighborhood kids who cannot wait.

      Let the madness begin continue. 😁

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MomSense

      I think I’ll wait until they are a little bigger to make their scarves.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @MomSense: Well, technically, we only need one more, because, you know, Penelope’s scarf is available. These two are a direct reaction to how wonderful Penelope was – and I’m doing my best to domesticate them so they’ll be as sweet as she was.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Love them! You can drop the “-lings” from their descriptor any old day now. And Bixby is such a good boy, yes he is.

      More respite, in case you missed it yesterday during the call between President Biden and the Irish Taoiseach: three young people reading WBY’s “The Lake Isle of Innisfree.” You will definitely recognise one of the readers.

      https://youtu.be/okVbYj1jk2s

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Awww.  Such cuties.  Destined to be cheerleaders for Duck U (and Mellow Out).

      Bixby’s not a bad sort himself!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      I’m currently reading a collection of George Orwell essays.

      One of them quotes an old joke about a man who walks into a paper supply store:

      Man:  “Do you keep stationary, Miss?”

      Clerk: “No, sometimes I wiggle a little.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara (HFG)

      BTW, they have names now that I think are sufficiently gender neutral if they should turn out to be boys instead of girls or one of each. The big reveal will probably be in the next update. We’re still trying them out…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      Yesterday my wife was looking out a window when I heard her let out a loud exclamation.

      I looked and saw a squirrel jumping from a tree to a neighbor’s roof, with what appeared to be a bird in its mouth.  I didn’t know they ate birds, so we googled it.

      Apparently, they do sometimes.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      Made my day! It’s gloomy wet weather here today after several weeks of lots of sunshine, so I could use a picker upper. This was it! Bixby with the ducklings is just too much cuteness.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SFAW

      Thanks for the duckling pics. They’re very relaxing.

      Now that Spring is almost here, there will be a flock of Canada geese that will take up residence in/near a marsh that I drive by on a near-daily basis. For the most part, I can do without the geese, frankly, but pretty soon there there will be goslings, and it’s good to see them being herded around by the adults (as well as just being goslings). I don’t recall how many of the yoots were there last year, but my oft-foggy memory tells me it was 10 or 20.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ziggy

      Thanks for the video link, love it! They are adorable! I can’t believe the cat is so blase about them though.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      Whatever time of day (or night), and whatever else is going on (good or not), is always a good time for a duckling update!

      Love watching them figure out swimming.  “Look how fast I can go!  Wheee!” – it’ll be fun to see them dart around in something bigger, like a kiddie pool.  And to see how well they mix in with the older ladies, Maddie and Mabel; who, IIRC, were nonplussed at first by Penelope Pearl.

      And I love how they get along with the Gentle Giants, Bixby and Scout.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Ken: And Maddie and Mabel – who at this point will be their biggest threat.

      I have a penned area just for them and I’m also planning on letting them hang out in the coop, which has a large yard – all enclosed and locked.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Major Major Major Major

      RESPITE! DUCKLINGS!!! Man am I glad to see a respite thread. I’m not having a great day. Work is really stressful this week. My team’s best engineer (and my mentor) left, so I inherited all his half-broken code branches. Blech. What a mess. So, I’m listening to “calm nintendo music” playlists on YouTube: sounds I associate with chill puzzle-solving.

      I’ve broken ground on a new novella I’m going to work on in between novel drafts. It’s a sci-fi whodunit with a murder that took place between country jurisdictions. Looking to explore the differences between ‘top-down’ and ‘bottom-up’ societal organization. Only trouble is I don’t know how to write a mystery! TaMara, I don’t suppose you have any pointers. I already know the crime and the characters and stuff.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      The Irish poetry reading is delightful.

      And I admit there’s an extra bit of pleasure hearing an Irish lilt from a Black person, a frisson of the unexpected. (Like the time I went to a Highland gathering, and saw Asians.  They weren’t cosplaying; they were indeed Scots.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.