The speed at which they grow is amazing. Here they are on Saturday. Just a couple of ducklings with their Great Dane and his stuffed duck.

And here they are today. They grow like Great Dane puppies! And their feet are sooo big now, it’s comical. I tried to get a photo of them, but cooperative they were not. I’ll try again tomorrow.

This has been a big week. They’ve been learning to swim (yes, they kind of have to learn), they’ve spent time running around the house (for enrichment – once the weather is nice, they’ll go outside in their penned area to explore), and their time with the Danes much more playful and they hold their own.

When they were running around the living room the other night, Bixby brought them his tug rope and they went after the fringe. I intervened before it took a turn. He continues to bring them toys to play with when they are out of their crate.

Bless the big Beast for being such a love.

As their third week progresses they’ll begin to get their pin feathers and move into their awkward phase. When Penelope came to live with us, she was just moving out of that phase – she was about 4-5 weeks old. As weather permits, these two will spend more and more supervised time outside. There are several neighborhood kids who cannot wait.

More photos and video here.

I was going to wait and post this tonight, but it looks like we could use a lunchtime (ish) diversion.

Go ahead and consider this an open thread